Ashinton Risk Console Pro

  • Эксперты
  • ASHINTON CAPITAL
    ASHINTON CAPITAL

    ASHINTON CAPITAL

    I’m a Forex trader and strategy developer with a strong focus on disciplined risk management, market structure, and systematic execution. Over the years, I’ve been actively involved in both manual trading and the development of automated strategies for MetaTrader 5, with the goal of creating tools
  • Версия: 1.2
  • Обновлено: 12 мая 2026
  • Активации: 20

Ashinton Risk Console Pro MT5 - Professional manual trade execution, lot sizing, and risk management panel.

The Ashinton Risk Console Pro is a professional-grade execution and risk management utility designed specifically for manual and discretionary traders who demand precision, discipline, and consistency in every trade.

Built for MetaTrader 5, the EA combines intelligent position sizing, advanced risk control, visual trade planning, and streamlined execution into one sophisticated institutional-style trading console.

This is not a signal generator. This is not a “set-and-forget” robot.

Key Features

  • Professional execution and risk management console
  • Intelligent risk-based lot sizing
  • Dynamic visual trade planning
  • Real-time risk/reward calculations
  • Draggable chart-based trade levels
  • Market and pending order execution
  • Break-even and trailing stop controls
  • Advanced trade management tools
  • Institutional-style interface
  • Exposure and margin monitoring
  • One-click trading support
  • Optimized for discretionary trading workflows
  • Suitable for forex, indices, metals, and CFDs
  • Clean, professional visual design

Ashinton Risk Console Pro is designed for traders who make their own decisions — but want smarter execution, cleaner risk management, and professional-level trade control.

Trade With Precision. Manage Risk Like a Professional.

Most traders focus on entries. Professional traders focus on risk.

Ashinton Risk Console Pro was developed around one core philosophy: Consistent risk management is the foundation of long-term trading success.

The panel allows traders to visually structure trades directly on the chart using dynamic Entry, Stop Loss, and Profit Target levels while the system intelligently calculates:

  • Position size
  • Monetary risk
  • Potential reward
  • Risk-to-reward ratio
  • Margin requirements
  • Exposure
  • Spread conditions

All in real time. The result is a cleaner, faster, and more disciplined execution workflow.

Designed for Manual & Discretionary Traders

Ashinton Risk Console Pro is ideal for:

  • Price action traders
  • Supply & demand traders
  • Smart money traders
  • ICT-style traders
  • Swing traders
  • Intraday traders
  • Scalpers
  • Funded account traders
  • Prop firm traders
  • Professional discretionary traders

The EA enhances your existing strategy without interfering with your trading decisions. You stay in control. The EA handles the calculations, execution precision, and risk management.

Intelligent Risk-Based Lot Sizing

The system automatically calculates lot size based on your chosen risk model.

Supported risk modes include:

  • Percentage of account balance
  • Percentage of account equity
  • Fixed monetary risk
  • Fixed lot override

This allows traders to maintain consistent risk exposure across all market conditions and instruments.

Whether trading forex, indices, metals, or crypto CFDs, the EA dynamically adapts position sizing to your configured risk profile.

Visual Trade Planning Directly on the Chart

Ashinton Risk Console Pro transforms the chart into a professional trade planning environment.

The EA uses draggable visual trade levels for:

  • Entry
  • Stop Loss
  • Profit Target

As levels are adjusted, the system instantly recalculates:

  • Risk
  • Reward
  • RR ratio
  • Position size
  • Margin usage

This creates a highly intuitive and efficient trading workflow with immediate visual feedback. Integrated risk and reward zones provide additional clarity before execution.

Institutional-Style Execution Console

The interface has been carefully designed with a premium institutional-inspired layout focused on:

  • Clarity
  • Speed
  • Precision
  • Workflow efficiency
  • Low visual clutter

The console provides rapid access to:

  • Market execution
  • Pending orders
  • Position management
  • Break-even controls
  • Trailing stop controls
  • Exposure management
  • Emergency position liquidation

All from a centralized dashboard.

Advanced Position Management Tools

Ashinton Risk Console Pro includes intelligent trade management functionality designed to simplify active trade handling.

Features include:

  • Close All positions
  • Close Winners
  • Close Losers
  • Close Buy positions
  • Close Sell positions
  • Partial close functionality
  • Break-even automation
  • Trailing stop management
  • Panic close mode

This enables traders to respond quickly to changing market conditions while maintaining structured risk control.

Smart Protection Features

The EA incorporates multiple execution safeguards designed to improve trade discipline and reduce avoidable errors.

Integrated protections include:

  • Spread monitoring
  • Trade structure validation
  • Invalid stop detection
  • Risk exposure monitoring
  • Margin awareness
  • One-click execution control
  • Symbol-specific management
  • Magic number filtering.

    Ashinton Risk Console Pro was created for traders who understand that professional trading is not simply about finding entries — it is about controlling risk, protecting capital, and executing with consistency.

    Whether managing a personal account or trading under strict prop firm rules, the EA provides a smarter and more disciplined execution environment designed to support serious trading performance.

    For a fully automated "set-and-forget" style trading system with professional risk control and structured execution, check out the Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro EA

    For traders running multiple accounts and need a synchronization solution, check out the Ashinton Trade Sync Pro

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