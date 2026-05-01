RTX Barbar EA

5

RTX BARBAR EA is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5.

Designed for the M1 timeframe, the EA operates using the recommended configuration provided by the developer and is intended for traders who prefer a simple and structured trading setup.

Recommended Setup

• Symbol: XAUUSD
• Timeframe: M1
• Platform: MetaTrader 5
• Recommended Account: Cent Account
• Recommended Balance: 60,000 – 80,000 cents (~$600 – $800)

Set File:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175160/comments#comment_59831971

Main Features

• Optimized for XAUUSD M1
• Automated trade execution
• Structured trade management
• Simple installation process
• Recommended set file included
• Supports cent account environment
• Live monitoring available

Installation

  1. Open XAUUSD chart

  2. Select M1 timeframe

  3. Attach RTX BARBAR EA

  4. Load the recommended set file

  5. Enable AutoTrading

Recommended Environment

For better stability, use a broker with low spread, fast execution, and stable server conditions.
A VPS connection is recommended for continuous operation.

Live Monitoring

Broker: VT Markets Live
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account: 700002657 Investor password: Id!1XaXm

Important Notes

RTX BARBAR EA is designed specifically for XAUUSD M1. Using different settings or account conditions may produce different trading behavior from the recommended setup.

Gold trading involves significant market risk and high volatility. Please use proper risk management and test carefully before using on larger live accounts.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

评分 1
Dave1963
49
Dave1963 2026.05.13 17:35 
 

The EA works okay but not the same as your live trading account which is version 3.28 will be i able to get this latest version

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5 (28)
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4.87 (30)
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4.46 (140)
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5 (46)
专家
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Fan Yang
4.68 (25)
专家
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5 (7)
专家
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Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
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Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
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TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (132)
专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
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Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
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The Buster XAU Single Entry
Indra Yugi
5 (1)
专家
The Buster XAU Single Entry The Buster XAU Single Entry is a fast scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD designed for traders who prefer structured execution with controlled risk management. The system uses single-entry pending order execution combined with internal filtering logic to capture short-term gold price movements. Each trade is executed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to maintain disciplined trade management. This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want: - fix
The Buster BTC Single Entry
Indra Yugi
5 (2)
专家
[OFFICIAL RELEASE] THE Buster BTC Single Entry EA MT5 – READY FOR BATTLE! Hello Traders! The wait is over... Introducing my latest expert advisor –   The Buster BTC Designed to help you profit more consistently and safely in the market! Limited-Time Promo Price: Only $200 Key Features & Advantages:  One Shoot / Single Entry System  No Martingale, No Layering  Auto Stop Loss and Take Profit  Max 1 Buy & 1 Sell Position at a Time  Optimized for H1   Minimum Balance: $100 (Standard Account
Buster Diamond
Indra Yugi
1 (1)
专家
THE BUSTER DIAMOND Swing Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD focused on high-quality entries and large price movements. Designed for swing traders Targets 50–100 pips per position Single-entry trading style Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit No martingale No grid system Optimized for cleaner and calmer trading Specifications • Minimum Balance: $100 • Timeframe: M30 = Medium Risk H1 = Low Risk Set File  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175976/comments#comment_59815292 Sign
筛选:
Dave1963
49
Dave1963 2026.05.13 17:35 
 

The EA works okay but not the same as your live trading account which is version 3.28 will be i able to get this latest version

Indra Yugi
1031
来自开发人员的回复 Indra Yugi 2026.05.13 22:37
i will update new version in the weekend sir
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