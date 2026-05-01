RTX BARBAR EA is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5.

Designed for the M1 timeframe, the EA operates using the recommended configuration provided by the developer and is intended for traders who prefer a simple and structured trading setup.

Recommended Setup

• Symbol: XAUUSD

• Timeframe: M1

• Platform: MetaTrader 5

• Recommended Account: Cent Account

• Recommended Balance: 60,000 – 80,000 cents (~$600 – $800)

Set File:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175160/comments#comment_59831971

Main Features

• Optimized for XAUUSD M1

• Automated trade execution

• Structured trade management

• Simple installation process

• Recommended set file included

• Supports cent account environment

• Live monitoring available

Installation

Open XAUUSD chart Select M1 timeframe Attach RTX BARBAR EA Load the recommended set file Enable AutoTrading

Recommended Environment

For better stability, use a broker with low spread, fast execution, and stable server conditions.

A VPS connection is recommended for continuous operation.

Live Monitoring

Broker: VT Markets Live

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account: 700002657 Investor password: Id!1XaXm

Important Notes

RTX BARBAR EA is designed specifically for XAUUSD M1. Using different settings or account conditions may produce different trading behavior from the recommended setup.

Gold trading involves significant market risk and high volatility. Please use proper risk management and test carefully before using on larger live accounts.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.