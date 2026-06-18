Pure Impulse Elastic Oscillator

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                      P U R E   I M P U L S E   E L A S T I C
              See the market's hidden tension build, peak, and fade.
════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Every strong move in the market is born from tension — and dies from
exhaustion. PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC was built to make that hidden tension
VISIBLE, in real time, on any chart you trade.

It reads price like a weight pulling on an elastic band: how far the market
has stretched from its point of balance, in which direction, and — most
importantly — whether the move is still BUILDING force or quietly RUNNING
OUT of it. No clutter, no guesswork. Just a clean, living read of the

market's energy.

Complete and Detailed Guide to the Twin Indicator System.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771751

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  ⚠️  A TWIN SYSTEM — BUILT TO WORK TOGETHER
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Pure Impulse Elastic comes in two parts:

   ●  PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC — BAND        (sits on your price chart)
   ●  PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC — OSCILLATOR  (sits in a window below)

Each is useful on its own — but they were designed as ONE system that reads
the market from two angles at the same time:

   ▸ The BAND shows you WHERE and HOW FAR the market is stretched.
   ▸ The OSCILLATOR shows you the FORCE behind the move and pinpoints the
     exact extreme and turning moments.

For the complete, intended experience, use BOTH together. They share the
same core read, so the chart and the window always agree — one signal,
seen two ways.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  THE FOUR MARKET STATES — your read at a glance
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

The system distills the market into four clear, color-coded states, so you
always know its condition instantly:

   ◆  COMPRESSION  — the market is quiet and coiling. Energy is being
                     stored. Often comes before a move.
   ◆  EXPANSION    — an active directional move is underway (bullish or
                     bearish). The band is stretching with the trend.
   ◆  EXPLOSION    — an extreme, high-energy thrust. The move is at a
                     powerful peak and still pushing hard.
   ◆  EXHAUSTION   — the move is losing its force. A heads-up that the
                     stretch may be about to snap back.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  THE BAND  —  your live map on the chart
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

   ▸ A living elastic band that OPENS as impulse builds and CLOSES as the
     market calms down.
   ▸ A balance line marking the market's resting point.
   ▸ Directional fill and color-coded edges that update with every state.
   ▸ A compact PHYSICS DASHBOARD in the corner showing, at a glance:
        · the current STATE and DIRECTION
        · a VELOCITY read
        · an ENERGY read (is the move loading or releasing?)
        · a live STRETCH read
        · a CHARGE meter — how close the move is to an extreme
   ▸ An ELASTIC BAND MONITOR — a mini live view of the band "breathing,"
     so you can literally SEE the market stretch and contract in real time.
     Designed for maximum visual clarity and easy reading.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  THE OSCILLATOR  —  the force and the timing
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

   ▸ A smooth force histogram showing the DIRECTION and STRENGTH of the
     impulse, so momentum is obvious at a glance.
   ▸ A state-colored force line plus a signal line.
   ▸ Clean, unmistakable markers that flag EXPLOSION (extreme thrust) and
     EXHAUSTION (loss of force) the moment they happen — the key events
     stand out instead of getting lost in the noise.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  ADAPTIVE BY DESIGN  —  one tool, every market
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Pure Impulse Elastic calibrates itself automatically to every instrument
and every timeframe. What counts as "extreme" is always measured against
that symbol's OWN character — so the readings stay meaningful whether you
trade indices, crypto, forex, metals or synthetics, on M1 or H4. No manual
threshold tuning. Load it, and it adapts.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  SMART ALERTS  —  including your phone  📲
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Never miss a key moment. Get notified on EXPLOSION and EXHAUSTION events
through:

   ●  On-screen pop-up
   ●  Sound
   ●  PUSH NOTIFICATION to the MetaTrader 5 mobile app — the signal reaches
      your phone wherever you are.

Alerts are limited to one per bar, so they stay clean and meaningful.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  HOW TO USE IT  (in practice)
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

   1.  Add BOTH indicators to the chart — the Band on price, the Oscillator
       in the window below.
   2.  Read the STATE first:
          Compression → wait / prepare      Explosion → an extreme is in play
          Expansion   → a move is running    Exhaustion → force is fading
   3.  Use the Band's dashboard for direction, stretch and charge; use the
       Oscillator to confirm the force and catch the precise Explosion /
       Exhaustion events.
   4.  Combine both reads for higher-confidence decisions, and always pair
       the system with your own risk management.


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  INPUTS  —  BAND
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

  ▸ Physics Engine
     · Calculation period      — responsiveness of the readings
                                   (lower = faster, higher = smoother)
     · Equilibrium / rest period — the balance reference the stretch is read against
     · Signal line period      — sensitivity of the turn / exhaustion detection
     · Bars to calculate       — how much history to process
  ▸ Elastic Band
     · Band width (multiplier) — visual width of the band
     · Show directional fill   — toggle the colored fill
  ▸ Physics Dashboard
     · Show panel / Corner / X & Y margins — placement of the dashboard
     · Show Elastic Band Monitor / Monitor bars — the breathing mini-view and its length
  ▸ Alerts
     · Alert on state change / Pop-up / Sound / Sound file / Push to mobile


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  INPUTS  —  OSCILLATOR
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

  ▸ Physics Engine
     · Calculation period / Equilibrium-rest period / Bars to calculate — as above
  ▸ Display
     · Signal line period — signal line & turn sensitivity
  ▸ Alerts
     · Alert on explosion / Alert on exhaustion / Pop-up / Sound / Sound file / Push to mobile


────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  GOOD TO KNOW
────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

   ●  Let the indicator load enough history (a few hundred bars or more) so
      every reading is fully calibrated.
   ●  Works on ANY symbol and ANY timeframe.
   ●  For the COMPLETE system, install BOTH the Band and the Oscillator —
      they are two halves of one read.


════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
  PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC — trade with a clearer read of where the energy
  really is: building, peaking, or fading.

  ▶  Get BOTH components for the full system.
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在MetaTrader中，绘制多个   水平线   并跟踪各自的价格水平可能非常麻烦。该指标可自动在等间距位置绘制多个水平线，用于设置价格提醒、标记支撑和阻力位以及其他手动操作。 这个指标非常适合刚接触外汇交易的新手，帮助他们寻找买卖机会并实现快速获利。无论市场处于趋势中还是震荡状态，水平线都能帮助交易者识别潜在的进出场区域。 功能特点 可根据输入参数中的预设，瞬间绘制多个水平线。 使用鲜明的色彩主题，区分不同的水平线。 是追踪多个交易时段价格区间的必备工具。 当价格触及某条水平线时会自动发出提醒。 可设置提醒之间的间隔，避免重复提醒造成干扰。 支持完全自定义设置。 说明 该指标根据输入参数中的配置自动绘制水平线。观察价格在这些水平线附近的反应，可以帮助识别关键支撑/阻力位附近的潜在交易机会。 例如，在水平支撑位形成一根看涨Pin Bar，通常意味着价格可能会继续上涨，朝最近的阻力位移动。 若价格以一根看跌K线收盘于支撑位下方，则可能表明刚刚发生了一个下行突破。而在水平线上发生的假突破，则说明价格未能突破关键水平，可能即将反转方向。 一些价格反转形态（如Pin Bar或假突破）对于
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
指标
DYJ BoS指标自动识别和标记市场结构转变的基本要素，包括： 结构突破（BoS）：当价格出现重大波动，突破之前的结构点时检测到。 它标记了可能的上升趋势线和下降趋势线（UP&DN,也是就不断创新高和创新低），一旦价格突破这些线，标记红色（BEAR）和绿色（BULL）箭头 BoS通常发生在价格决定性地穿过之前价格行动所建立的摆动低点或摆动高点时。当价格高于波动高点或低于波动低点时，它们只是打破了之前形成的市场结构，因此被称为“打破”结构。这通常表明市场情绪和趋势方向的变化，表明现有趋势的延续或新趋势的开始。 通常，为了提高关闭准确性，建议不设置止损和止盈，结束位置一般在相同方向的下一个突破点位置   关闭 ，或者是在反方向的突破点关闭 当您获得某个品种   足够 交易的经验时，你可以使用SL=7*TP的比率， 对于外汇符号，设置TP=500（5美元/最低交易量），SL=3500（35美元 /最低交易量 ）；单位点数POINTS。 对于 Volatility 75 Index 指数符号，设定TP=500000（5美元 /最低交易量 ），SL=3500000（35美元 /最低交易量 ）
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
指标
采用专业和量化方法进行均值回归交易的独特指标。它利用了价格以可预测和可衡量的方式转移并返回均值这一事实，这允许明确的进入和退出规则大大优于非量化交易策略。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 清晰的交易信号 非常容易交易 可定制的颜色和尺寸 实现性能统计 优于大多数交易策略 显示合适的止损和止盈水平 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 这个怎么运作 该指标从更高的时间范围测量完全可定制的移动平均线的标准偏差，并使用趋势跟踪方法精确地找到交易。交易是通过深入当前图表的价格行为发现的，并在价格返回到平均价格区间时关闭，根据您选择的更高时间范围计算。由于其编码方式，该指标将远离高波动性和强劲趋势市场，并且仅在可预测的情况下进行交易，在可接受的波动性与方向性比率范围内，回归均值是可行的。 指标剖析 绿线是更高时间范围内的移动平均线（也就是平均值） 虚线区域是移动平均线周围的典型价格区间 蓝线是看涨交易的突破价格 红线是看跌交易的突破价格 交易是针对均值进行的，并在典型的价格
OBVstrengAlertArrow
Long Vu Duc
指标
Chỉ báo này sẽ thông báo cho bạn nếu cấu hình xu hướng thành công. Tín hiệu theo xu hướng không nên được tăng theo, nhưng tín hiệu mua ở mức giá thấp theo mô hình giao dịch thông thường của bạn, hoặc tín hiệu bán ở mức giá tốt, là một lựa chọn rất tốt. Hãy thiết lập nó trên khung thời gian lớn hơn và theo dõi các khung thời gian nhỏ hơn, bám sát các xu hướng chính. Tôi thường thiết lập ba khung thời gian gần nhau nhất và không bao giờ đi ngược tín hiệu của INdicator này. INdicator   này không có
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Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
专家
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
指标
123模式 是最受欢迎，功能强大和灵活的图表模式之一。该模式由三个价格点组成：底部，峰值或谷值以及38.2％至71.8％之间的斐波纳契回撤位。当价格突破最后一个峰值或谷值时，该形态被认为是有效的，此时指标绘制箭头，发出警报并可以进行交易。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 清除交易信号 可自定义的颜色和尺寸 实施绩效统计 可定制的斐波那契回撤水平 显示适当的止损和获利水平 该指标可用于查找连续或反转形态 它是不可重涂和不可重涂的 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 123模式 可以表现为连续或反转模式。为了简化操作，该指标使您可以选择要寻找哪种类型的形态，使其成为趋势或反转交易者的绝佳工具。 设置 将指标加载到任何图表时，将显示一组选项作为输入参数。如果您认为它们太多，请不要感到失望，因为参数被分组为不言自明的块。这就是每个参数块的作用。 幅度-幅度表示替代价格点之间的最小柱线量。要找到大图案，请增加幅度参数。要查找较小的模式，请减小幅度参数。 闵。回撤-形态中所需的最小斐波那契回撤。设置为零不对其进行评估。 最大。回撤-形态中可能的最大斐
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
指标
看清市场真正在做什么。   在您眼前实时观察三大市场阶段（收缩、扩张、趋势），并在趋势阶段的早期阶段抓住更优的入场点。   不要再猜测。开始像机构和聪明钱那样解读市场。   Apex Market Structure Pro（MT5 版）是一款精准的聪明钱分析工具，它剥离噪音，向您展示每根 K 线之下的真实结构：流动性、结构转变、吸   筹区域与趋势偏向，全部呈现在一个简洁、专业的图层中。专为厌倦了滞后指标、准备以清晰视角交易的严肃交易者打造。   重要提示：本指标专为 Heikin Ashi（平均足）K 线设计。使用前请将图表切换为 Heikin Ashi，以释放其全部威力。全部分析都围绕 Heikin   Ashi 的价格流构建。正是在这里，Apex Market Structure Pro 发挥出最佳表现。   交易者为何选择 Apex Market Structure Pro：   流动性，一览无遗： 瞬间看清止损池所在之处。卖方与买方流动性会被自动标注。实时关注尚未被扫的价位，捕捉价格攫取流动性并反转的精确时   刻。在聪明钱交易的地方交易。   会说话的结构：
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
指标
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Pattern Trader No Repaint MT5
Elmira Memish
指标
Pattern Trader No Repaint Indicator MT5 Version Indicator searches for 123 Pattern, 1234 Pattern, Double Top, Double Bottom Patterns , Head and Shoulders, Inverse Head and Shoulders, ZigZag 1.618 and Father Bat Pattern. Pattern Trader indicator uses Zig Zag Indicator and Improved Fractals to determine the patterns. Targets and Stop Loss Levels are defined by Fibonacci calculations.  Those levels must be taken as a recommendation. The trader may use different tools like Moving Avarages,
Step Index Deriv MS
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
专家
Step Index Deriv MS OVERVIEW Step Index Deriv MS is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for the Step Index synthetic symbol offered by Deriv. It is a non-martingale, non-grid system: it never averages down, never multiplies lot sizes after a loss, and never opens a chain of recovery orders. Every position is opened with a fixed, predefined Stop Loss from the very first trade. The EA is built on an advanced mathematical model that studies the internal behavior of the Step Index price serie
Provided Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
指标
Provided Trend is a complex signal formation indicator. As a result of the work of internal algorithms, you can see only three types of signals on your chart. The first is a buy signal, the second is a sell signal, and the third is a market exit signal. Options: CalcFlatSlow - The first parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatFast - The second parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatAvg - Para
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (2)
指标
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder
George Thuo Njanga
指标
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder Trading in alignment with higher timeframe structure is one of the most consistently profitable habits a trader can build. The difficulty has always been execution: switching between timeframes, manually reading structure, and keeping track of whether the Daily, 4-Hour and 1-Hour are all pointing in the same direction before committing to a position. Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder resolves that entirely. Three tools in one indicator: A live multi-timeframe bias d
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4.76 (136)
指标
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Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
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5 (9)
指标
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指标
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指标
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指标
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指标
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4.85 (54)
指标
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4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
指标
限时折扣价！ 仅售99美元！ 购买后请联系我以获取奖励的 ORB Seeker EA 和个人优化设置文件。 自信地捕捉干净利落的比赛片段！ ORB Seeker MT5 是一款专业的开盘区间突破 (ORB) 指标，专为追求准确性、简洁性、灵活性和清晰图表结构的交易者而设计。 它能自动绘制任何交易品种的盘前或自定义交易时段区间，然后给出清晰的突破信号，包括入场点、止损点、止盈点以及可选的50%部分止盈位。所有数据均实时计算并直接显示在图表上。 您可以选择交易伦敦开盘、纽约交易时段、亚洲交易时段，或者自定义交易时段。ORB Seeker MT5 会自动适应您选择的交易时段，让您精准掌握市场波动范围、突破位和交易位的位置。 每次购买均免费赠送 ORB Seeker EA 智能交易系统。该 EA 系统读取指标的突破信号并可自动下单，您可以选择手动交易，也可以让 EA 系统根据指标的信号逻辑自动处理入场。   为什么选择 ORB Seeker MT5 支持多个交易时段 - 您可以自行设置伦敦、纽约、亚洲或自定义交易时段的盘前交易时间和交易时段。 完整的突破视觉效果 - 交易最高点和最低点线、
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Index Synthetics Deriv
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
专家
Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for Deriv Synthetic Indices (Single-Chart Deployment) 1. Overview Index Synthetics EA is an algorithmic multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed for Deriv Synthetic Indices. It is designed to monitor and trade up to 39 synthetic instruments from a single EA instance using a diversified execution engine.  (Easy Setup) The system includes instrument-specific logic and filters intended to adapt to the different volatility characteristics of each synthetic index. The appr
QuantFlow Engine
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
专家
QuantFlow Engine  Adaptive Intelligence System - Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for MT5 (Prop-Firm Ready) 1. Overview QuantFlow Engine Adaptive Intelligence System is a multi-asset Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade Forex, metals, stock indices, and cryptocurrencies from a single chart. (Easy Setup) The EA uses an independent analytical engine per instrument (each symbol is evaluated individually), while risk is managed through a centralized framework to reduce concentration risk comp
Master Gold Spike Hunter
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
专家
Master Gold Spike Hunter – Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MT5 (High-Performance Edition) Real Account – Live Trading Results No backtest. No simulations. Only real market performance. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2368307 Special Launch Price The price will increase progressively with demand. 1. Overview Master Gold Spike Hunter is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. This version is engineered as a high-performance evolu
Gold Spike Hunter Pro
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
专家
Gold Spike Hunter PRO – Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MT5 (Prop-Firm Ready) Real Account – Live Trading Results No backtest. No simulations. Only real performance. Live Signal       https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2368307 Special Launch Price. The price will increase with every 5 purchases. 1. Overview Gold Spike Hunter PRO is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 .  (Easy Setup) The system is engineered to detect and exploit high-prob
Pure Impulse Elastic Band
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
指标
P U R E   I M P U L S E   E L A S T I C               See the market's hidden tension build, peak, and fade. Every strong move in the market is born from tension — and dies from exhaustion. PURE IMPULSE ELASTIC was built to make that hidden tension VISIBLE, in real time, on any chart you trade. It reads price like a weight pull
Step Index Deriv MS
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
专家
Step Index Deriv MS OVERVIEW Step Index Deriv MS is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for the Step Index synthetic symbol offered by Deriv. It is a non-martingale, non-grid system: it never averages down, never multiplies lot sizes after a loss, and never opens a chain of recovery orders. Every position is opened with a fixed, predefined Stop Loss from the very first trade. The EA is built on an advanced mathematical model that studies the internal behavior of the Step Index price serie
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