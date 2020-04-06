🌟 Hedge Star EA – Smart, Adaptive, Fully Automated Trading Intelligence

(candleforms.co)

Hedge Star EA is a next-generation automated trading system engineered to deliver stability, precision, and adaptability in changing market conditions. By combining trend analysis, hedge logic, grid mechanics, and dynamic risk-control features, the robot reacts intelligently to price movements while keeping risk tightly managed.

🔍 1. Trend-Driven Smart Entry System

Hedge Star EA determines trend direction using a multi-layer confirmation model:

Dual MA crossovers

RSI overbought/oversold validation

ATR volatility comparison (current ATR vs 50-bar ATR average)

A trade is executed only when all signals align, ensuring high-quality entries consistent with true market momentum.

⚙️ 2. Structured Hedge & Grid Order Architecture

After a valid trend-aligned entry, Hedge Star EA places automated pending orders at customizable grid intervals. Supported modes:

Buy + Buy Limit

Sell + Sell Limit

Buy + Buy Stop

Sell + Sell Stop

Hedge Mode → Buy + Sell Stop / Sell + Buy Stop

This structure allows the system to capture pullbacks and continuation moves with no manual intervention.

🧹 3. Automatic Order Cleanup

When a main position closes, the EA automatically removes all associated pending orders.

This prevents clutter, avoids unnecessary executions, and keeps the chart clean for the next opportunity.

📉 4. Dynamic ATR-Based Trailing Stop

The EA protects profits using a volatility-adaptive ATR trailing stop.

Recommended multipliers:

1.2 → Low volatility

1.5 → Medium

2.0+ → High volatility

The trailing system automatically adjusts itself as market conditions change.

🔐 5. Break-Even Protection

When a trade reaches your defined profit threshold, the EA moves SL to breakeven, instantly securing the position and eliminating downside risk.

💰 6. Flexible TP/SL Management (Per-Order Logic)

Each order receives independent TP/SL settings based on:

Fixed pip distances

ATR-based adaptive calculations

Or global net-profit closure percentage

TP and SL scale dynamically according to lot size, creating a balanced, safer grid structure.

TPTarget ($) & LossTarget ($) – Position-Based Dynamic Profit/Loss Target

TPTarget ($) and LossTarget ($) parameters represent individually defined profit and loss targets for a 1.00 lot size and operate on a per-position basis. The user sets these values only once; the robot then automatically calculates the Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels dynamically based on the actual lot size of each opened position. As a result, when the lot size increases or decreases, the TP and SL levels are proportionally adjusted, eliminating the need for manual configuration on each trade.

📐 7. Customizable Grid Controls

All grid parameters can be adjusted:

Grid distance

Lot multiplier

Max lot size

Automatic reset after max lot is reached

This allows safe exposure management without uncontrolled growth.

🖥️ 8. Advanced Chart Isolation (Magic Number System)

Magic-number-based separation prevents cross-interference between different EAs or pairs.

Ensures clean execution and stable multi-chart operation.

🖼️ 9. Visual Information Panel

The on-chart information panel displays:

Symbol name

Trend direction (↑ / ↓ / — )

Live profit status (Green / Red / Orange)

Fully customizable colors and position.

💬 Important Information

Hedge Star EA includes solid default settings, but users should adjust risk parameters according to their trading profile.

Demo testing is strongly recommended before live deployment.

If you enjoy Hedge Star EA, a ★★★★★ rating would be greatly appreciated.

Wishing you successful and disciplined trading!