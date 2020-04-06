CrossRoad MultiChart Crazy Scalper

CrossRoad Scalper — How It Works

CrossRoad Scalper is a free, open-source Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to demonstrate how you can automate multi-asset trading using a combination of progressive grid logic, indicator filters and robust risk management. The aim is not to promise profits, but to provide a working, tested codebase for learning, experiments or even real use—your choice!

🛠 General Logic & Workflow

Multi-Asset: One EA can monitor and trade multiple instruments—forex pairs, indices, metals, commodities, or anything your broker offers. Signal Logic (EMA Crossover): The bot monitors the crossover between EMA 5 and EMA 20 across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15). It only enters a BUY if all signals agree, or a SELL if all point down. Volatility Filter (ATR): Only trades when volatility (measured by ATR) is above the set minimum. This helps avoid choppy, stagnant, or risky periods. Progressive Grid System: Differently from “classic” Martingale, the EA allows up to 3 grid steps (one entry, two follow-up attempts with gently increased lot size: 1×, 1.5×, 2.25×). This limits risk and helps recover more smoothly from temporary drawdown. Strategic Exits: The EA can close all positions (global or per symbol) when a defined dollar profit is reached, helping you protect capital and free up margin for the next opportunity. Dynamic Stops and Targets: SL and TP are automatically adjusted based on current volatility, avoiding stops that are too tight (noise) or too wide (inefficiency). Smart Capital Management: Before any trade, it checks available margin and adjusts the lot to fit available capital. This means you can safely run the EA even with tiny accounts, and never face errors like “not enough money.”

🔒 Safety and Robustness

Exposure Limits: Max open volume per asset, per grid, percentage limits on margin usage and global equity.

Drawdown Protection: If max loss is hit, the EA automatically pauses new trades.

On-Chart Panel: The EA displays a real-time dashboard on your chart—showing active symbols, signals, profits and mode.

Low Capital Mode: Automatically detects small accounts and cuts lots down to the safest minimum to avoid errors.

⏰ When to Use

It is highly recommended to run this EA only during the main market opening hours—when spreads are lowest and liquidity at its peak. Operating grids/scalpers outside these periods (overnight, during holidays, etc.) can lead to bad fills and high risk.

📚 Who Is This For?

Anyone learning automation in MetaTrader 5

Developers wanting modern examples for multi-symbol, grid, indicator and risk checks

Traders looking to experiment safely, even with small accounts

Anyone seeking a safe, open, up-to-date starting point for auto trading research

💡 How To Use

Download the .mq5 file Compile in MetaEditor (MT5) Attach to any chart; tweak parameters if desired Run in Demo (highly recommended before live) Monitor using the visual dashboard

This EA is free, open-source, and comes with no profit promises. Use it for learning/testing—or as a reliable base for your own ideas!

If you improve or adapt it, please give back—a better EA for the entire community!