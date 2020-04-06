What The RSI Gold Version

What the RSI (Gold) is the enhanced version of the popular RSI mean reversion strategy — now upgraded with professional-grade drawdown protection and risk-reward enforcement. Built on the foundation of RSI reversal signals and ADX trend filtering, this version is designed for traders who demand smarter trade management and consistent long-term performance.

Strategy Logic:

RSI-Based Mean Reversion: The EA enters trades when price is considered overbought or oversold, based on customizable RSI levels.

ADX Trend Filter: Trades are only placed when ADX confirms weak or no trend, increasing the likelihood of reversals.

Inputs Explained:

Timeframe – Select the chart timeframe used for RSI and ADX logic.

RSI Period – Defines sensitivity of RSI signals. Shorter periods = faster signals.

RSI Upper Limit – Overbought threshold (e.g., 70).

RSI Lower Limit – Oversold threshold (e.g., 30).

ADX Period – Smoothing period for ADX calculation.

ADX Cutoff – Trades only occur when ADX is below this value (e.g., 25), signaling a non-trending market.

Lot Size – Fixed trade size.

Take Profit (% Decimal) – Profit target based on a percentage of entry price.

Stop Loss (% Decimal) – Stop loss based on a percentage of entry price.

Drawdown Protection (% Decimal) - what is the minimum account balance you want the EA to drawdown to. 0.5 is 50% hence half of the starting balance, 0.75 is 75%, hence 3/4 of your account will remain intact. Note: this is based on balance you want to protect in the account.

Positive Risk/Reward - if true, the account will only trade if Take Profit is larger than or equal to Stop Loss.

Premium Features (Gold Only):

Drawdown Protection: Automatically halts trading when a maximum drawdown threshold is reached. Helps preserve capital during unfavorable market conditions.

Positive Risk-Reward Enforcement: Ensures trades are only executed when the Take Profit to Stop Loss ratio is favorable — helping filter out setups with poor potential and improving long-term expectancy.

Live-Ready: This version is built for real-time testing, prop firm trials, and optimized forward testing without compromising safety.

Ideal For:

Traders who want tighter control over risk

Avoiding low reward/risk setups

Forward testing strategies with strict rules

Real-money deployments needing safety nets

If you like the logic of the free version but want to filter out losing setups, protect your balance, and enforce smarter trade planning, then What the RSI (Gold) is the upgrade you’ve been looking for.

Test smarter. Trade safer. Optimize better.

Grab What the RSI (Gold) and take full control of your mean reversion strategy.



