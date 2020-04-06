Not your average Moving Averages

Not Your Average Moving Average is a powerful yet refined trend-following Expert Advisor that trades based on moving average crossovers, intelligently filtered by ADX to avoid low-momentum markets. Built for traders who want precision trend entries and robust risk management, this EA brings both flexibility and discipline to your charts.



Strategy Logic:


MA Crossover System: The EA enters long or short positions when the Fast Moving Average crosses above or below the Slow Moving Average — a classic and time-proven trend-following approach.


ADX Trend Filter: To avoid false signals in choppy markets, trades are only taken if the ADX value exceeds a user-defined cutoff, confirming a strong trend is in place.



Inputs Explained:


 EA Setup


Timeframe – Choose the timeframe the EA uses for indicator calculations (e.g., M15, H1, H4).



ADX Period – Number of bars used to calculate ADX (e.g., 12).



ADX Cutoff – Minimum ADX value for trade signals to be valid. Ensures that trades only occur in trending markets (e.g., 20).



Moving Averages


Slow MA Type / Period – Defines the type (e.g., SMA, EMA, LWMA, SMMA) and length of the slow moving average.



Fast MA Type / Period – Defines the type and length of the fast moving average used to trigger entries.



Risk Management


Lot Size – Fixed size for each trade (e.g., 0.1 lots).



Take Profit (percent decimal) – Target profit in percentage of entry price (e.g., 0.01 = 1% TP).



Stop Loss (percent decimal) – Stop loss in percentage of entry price (e.g., 0.005 = 0.5% SL).



Drawdown Protection – EA stops trading when drawdown exceeds this percentage of the balance (e.g., 0.5 = 50% max drawdown).



Positive Risk-Reward Enforcement – Ensures take profit is greater than stop loss. Helps maintain a favorable R:R ratio (> 1:1), which is crucial for long-term profitability.



Safety and Discipline Built In:


🚫 No trading in weak trends thanks to ADX filtering.



⚖️ No negative R:R setups allowed — a safeguard for strategic consistency.



🔒 Drawdown guard ensures the EA stops if equity drops below a safe threshold.



Perfect For:


- Traders who want MA-based automation with intelligent filters


- Live trading with structured risk protocols


Strategy testing with strict risk-reward logic


Avoiding overtrading in sideways markets



If you’re a fan of classic moving average systems, but want smarter entries and tighter control, Not Your Average Moving Average lives up to its name.





作者的更多信息
What The RSI Gold Version
Stephen Gathumbi Ndiba
专家
What the RSI (Gold) is the enhanced version of the popular RSI mean reversion strategy — now upgraded with professional-grade drawdown protection and risk-reward enforcement. Built on the foundation of RSI reversal signals and ADX trend filtering, this version is designed for traders who demand smarter trade management and consistent long-term performance. Strategy Logic: RSI-Based Mean Reversion: The EA enters trades when price is considered overbought or oversold, based on customizable RSI le
FREE
Discretionary Assistant
Stephen Gathumbi Ndiba
实用工具
Discretionary Assistant brings TradingView-style replay straight into MT5. Set your starting balance, choose your lot size, and trade historical charts exactly as if they were live. Jump through price action, take simulated trades, and sharpen your entries and exits inside the Strategy Tester with zero risk. Fast, intuitive, and built for traders who want real practice instead of wishful thinking.
FREE
