What The RSI Gold Version

What the RSI (Gold) is the enhanced version of the popular RSI mean reversion strategy — now upgraded with professional-grade drawdown protection and risk-reward enforcement. Built on the foundation of RSI reversal signals and ADX trend filtering, this version is designed for traders who demand smarter trade management and consistent long-term performance.


Strategy Logic:

RSI-Based Mean Reversion: The EA enters trades when price is considered overbought or oversold, based on customizable RSI levels.

ADX Trend Filter: Trades are only placed when ADX confirms weak or no trend, increasing the likelihood of reversals.


Inputs Explained:

Timeframe – Select the chart timeframe used for RSI and ADX logic.

RSI Period – Defines sensitivity of RSI signals. Shorter periods = faster signals.

RSI Upper Limit – Overbought threshold (e.g., 70).

RSI Lower Limit – Oversold threshold (e.g., 30).

ADX Period – Smoothing period for ADX calculation.

ADX Cutoff – Trades only occur when ADX is below this value (e.g., 25), signaling a non-trending market.

Lot Size – Fixed trade size.

Take Profit (% Decimal) – Profit target based on a percentage of entry price.

Stop Loss (% Decimal) – Stop loss based on a percentage of entry price.

Drawdown Protection (% Decimal) - what is the minimum account balance you want the EA to drawdown to. 0.5 is 50% hence half of the starting balance, 0.75 is 75%, hence 3/4 of your account will remain intact. Note: this is based on balance you want to protect in the account.

Positive Risk/Reward - if true, the account will only trade if Take Profit is larger than or equal to Stop Loss.


Premium Features (Gold Only):

Drawdown Protection: Automatically halts trading when a maximum drawdown threshold is reached. Helps preserve capital during unfavorable market conditions.

Positive Risk-Reward Enforcement: Ensures trades are only executed when the Take Profit to Stop Loss ratio is favorable — helping filter out setups with poor potential and improving long-term expectancy.

Live-Ready: This version is built for real-time testing, prop firm trials, and optimized forward testing without compromising safety.


Ideal For:

Traders who want tighter control over risk

Avoiding low reward/risk setups

Forward testing strategies with strict rules

Real-money deployments needing safety nets


If you like the logic of the free version but want to filter out losing setups, protect your balance, and enforce smarter trade planning, then What the RSI (Gold) is the upgrade you’ve been looking for.


Test smarter. Trade safer. Optimize better.
Grab What the RSI (Gold) and take full control of your mean reversion strategy.


Рекомендуем также
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Эксперты
Volatility Pullback EA is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA trades pullbacks during high-volatility conditions using auto-generated grid levels that dynamically adapt to current market volatility, allowing intelligent position scaling during price retracements instead of fixed grid spacing. To protect trading capital, especially on small and cent accounts , the EA includes equity protection that automatically pauses trading when predefined equity limits
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Эксперты
SmartRisk MA Pro Обзор стратегии: SmartRisk MA Pro — это оптимизированная, риск-ориентированная автоматическая торговая стратегия (советник), разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5. Она предназначена для идентификации торговых возможностей на основе динамики ценовых отклонений от скользящих средних и обладает комплексной системой управления капиталом. Советник работает по логике "нового бара", что обеспечивает стабильность и предсказуемость исполнения торговых сигналов. Принципы работы и торг
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Эксперты
Работа данного советника основана на работе индикатора Parabolic SAR . В расширенную версию советника вошли следующие изменения и улучшения: Произведен мониторинг поведения советника на различных типах торговых счетов и различных условиях(фиксированный/плавающий спред, ECN/центовые счета и т.д.) Расширен функционал советника. Стал более гибким и улучшил эффективность, в частности наблюдение за открытыми позициями. Работает как на 5-значных, так и на 4-значных котировках. Советник не использует м
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Violet Panther Scalper MT5
Renato Takahashi
Эксперты
Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system. Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved. An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator , making possible to confirm such trend behavio
Layer Grid
Dominic Mbothu
Эксперты
Layer Grid Expert Advisor – Full Product Description  SECTION 1: Executive Overview A System Built on Structure, Intelligence, and Adaptability Layer Grid is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand more than just automation—they seek systems rooted in structure, refined through intelligence, and proven through real-world consistency. Unlike mass-market EAs built on rigid, outdated templates, Layer Grid is a living algorithm, designed to evolve with the markets it enga
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Эксперты
Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
Hachidori
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (1)
Эксперты
Hachidori EA is a trend-following expert advisor that performs dip buying and rally selling. It supports EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD , and automatically configures parameters for trading based on the selected currency pair in the EA settings. By default, it targets a profit of around 3 to 6 pips per trade , but aims to capture larger gains using a trailing stop depending on market movements. Once a currency pair is selected, the EA trades consistently regardless of the chart's timeframe,
FREE
Aurum Vanguard EA
Phami Nhat Anh
Эксперты
NEURAL GOLD EDGE: The AI-Powered Revolution in XAUUSD Scalping NEURAL GOLD EDGE represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Developed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market, this Expert Advisor combines advanced neural network logic with price action analysis to exploit market volatility like never before. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, NEURAL GOLD EDGE analyzes market structure in real-time, executing trades with surgical precision. The result is
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Gold Cent Scalper EA
Phan Van Tuyen
Эксперты
Introduction: Gold Cent Scalper EA Gold Cent Scalper EA is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD) on cent accounts, ideal for beginner traders or those looking to optimize small capital. With a minimum balance of just 5000 cent (equivalent to 50 USD), the bot leverages an effective scalping strategy to capitalize on short-term price movements for stable profits. Its performance has been validated through backtesting with high-quality data (99%), as show
Pounds Lifter
Sigit Hariyono
Эксперты
Pounds Lifter EA is a fully automated trading robot that uses complex algorithm mainly based on several Moving Averages, Candlesticks Formations, Support Resistance and several other indicators as confirmations. This trading advisor uses fixed stop loss and take profit. This robot advisor works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   GBPUSD  H1  timeframe. Setting Parameters: Expert Name  - EA name.  Magic Number  - EA magic number  Fixed Lots  - Base fixed lot size
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
CMFXGold
Chethan V
Эксперты
CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield Precision. Patience. Power. CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection. Support For any doubts, queries, or setup assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private message . I respond to every message personally and assist with installation, optimization, and guidance. ----------------------------------
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Эксперты
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
Volatility75 Sniperr
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Sniper EA - Volatility 75 Expert Advisor for the Volatility 75 Index Sniper EA is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade the Volatility 75 Index, leveraging the unique artificial volatility characteristics of synthetic indices. Technical Specifications Market Configuration Instrument: Volatility 75 Index Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD Base Lot Size: 0.10 System Architecture Risk Management: Leverage: 1:100 Dynamic Stop Loss System set at
Seaguard
QuanticX
Эксперты
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Seaguard by QuanticX Step into the cutting-edge domain of QuanticX , a leading FinTech startup reshaping the landscape
SmartWay
Gooi Meng Liang
Эксперты
SmartWay EA   (formerly SmartTrade EA) is a professional Expert Advisor created specifically for trading   XAUUSD (Gold)   on MT5. With the release of   V2.0 , SmartWay introduces a powerful new feature:   Smart Step Size Boost with Spike Detection . This upgrade makes the EA more adaptive in volatile markets and especially effective in   one-way markets   (bullish or bearish trends). It combines   cycle-based money management ,   drawdown protection , and   profit control   to deliver stable an
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Эксперты
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
BB King
Khima Gorania
Эксперты
BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Эксперты
Советник S&P 500 Scalper — это инновационный инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, желающих успешно торговать индексом S&P 500. Этот индекс является одним из наиболее широко используемых и престижных индикаторов американского фондового рынка, включающий 500 крупнейших компаний США. Особенности: Автоматизированные торговые решения: Советник основан на передовых алгоритмах и техническом анализе, позволяющих автоматически адаптировать стратегию к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Разносторонний п
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Эксперты
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Эксперты
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
TradeRanger MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Эксперты
TradeRanger MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система TradeRanger MT5 — это полностью автоматизированный торговый советник, основанный на ключевых рыночных закономерностях, таких как возврат цены после резкого движения. Он работает в автоматическом режиме и не требует постоянного контроля со стороны трейдера. Для запуска достаточно установить советник на график валютной пары AUDCAD — остальные пары активируются автоматически. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инстр
GOLD h2 moon
The Trinh Nguyen
Эксперты
Introduction to GOLD h2 moon – Automated EA Based on Ichimoku Strategy Introduction GOLD h2 moon  is an Expert Advisor (EA) programmed in MQL5 , designed to execute automated trading based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. This EA is optimized for multiple currency pairs and timeframes but works best on XAU/USD (Gold)  in the  H2 timeframe . Technical Requirements: Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) only Main Timeframe: H2 - this is what you must run on - XAUUSD H2 Recommended Starting Balance: $1,0
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
Эксперты
GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline  A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidi
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Эксперты
“Два эксперта по одной цене: залог Вашего успеха!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert в одном EA.   Live signal Текущая цена является временной, пока действует акция, вскоре цена будет повышена. Окончательная цена: 5000$ По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров, следующая цена -->> 1120 $ Добро пожаловать на рынок нефти марки Brent Советник Brent Oil разработан для точной и гибкой работы на волатильных энергетических рынках. Brent Oil - это не просто система, это
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Другие продукты этого автора
Not your average Moving Averages
Stephen Gathumbi Ndiba
Эксперты
Not Your Average Moving Average is a powerful yet refined trend-following Expert Advisor that trades based on moving average crossovers, intelligently filtered by ADX to avoid low-momentum markets. Built for traders who want precision trend entries and robust risk management, this EA brings both flexibility and discipline to your charts. Strategy Logic: MA Crossover System: The EA enters long or short positions when the Fast Moving Average crosses above or below the Slow Moving Average — a cl
Discretionary Assistant
Stephen Gathumbi Ndiba
Утилиты
Discretionary Assistant brings TradingView-style replay straight into MT5. Set your starting balance, choose your lot size, and trade historical charts exactly as if they were live. Jump through price action, take simulated trades, and sharpen your entries and exits inside the Strategy Tester with zero risk. Fast, intuitive, and built for traders who want real practice instead of wishful thinking.
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв