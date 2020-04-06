DeepInsight
- Gustavo Santos Pedrosa
Title: DeepInsight: Flow and Market Context Analysis
What is DeepInsight?
DeepInsight is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, developed to assist in reading market dynamics. The indicator processes volume and price movement data to generate objective visual references, facilitating the identification of areas of interest on the chart.
The tool functions as an auxiliary analysis dashboard, offering support for manual decision-making without performing automatic order execution.
Operational Logic and Features
DeepInsight uses flow analysis concepts to monitor asset behavior:
-
Aggression Imbalance: Monitors strong buy or sell volume movements, indicating potential zones of interest.
-
Movement Exhaustion: Points out moments where volume suggests a possible decrease in the strength of the current trend.
-
Absorption: Indicates regions where volume is high but price displacement is reduced, suggesting defense of price levels.
-
Context: Signals are filtered by internal parameters that evaluate relative strength and volume, seeking to offer a cleaner reading of the scenario.
Tool Objective
DeepInsight was designed to simplify the visualization of complex data directly on the chart:
-
Visual Filter: Highlights regions where the market presents relevant technical characteristics.
-
Decision Support: Serves as a confirmation tool for existing strategies.
-
Focus on Analysis: Ideal for traders who operate discretionarily and seek additional data for their entries.
Key Features
-
Visual Signals: Clear markings based on Order Flow and Price Action.
-
Liquidity Monitoring: Seeks to identify zones of high trading activity.
-
Multi-Timeframe: Optimized to operate on M5, M15, M30, and H1.
-
Versatility: Can be used on currency pairs, indices, and metals.
-
Optimized Design: Interface developed not to obstruct the view of the candles.
Benefits
-
Objectivity: Transforms volume data into direct visual information.
-
Clarity: Helps focus on movements with greater technical backing.
-
Risk Management: The indicator does not open orders. Control of lot size, entry, and exit remains entirely with the user.
Interface and Visualization
-
Markings: Uses arrows and lines to indicate market events.
-
Update: Markings react to candle closes according to the chosen configuration.
Technical Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Type: Custom Indicator
-
Compatibility: Hedge and Netting Accounts
Risk Warning and Disclaimer
DeepInsight is strictly a technical analysis tool. Trading in financial markets involves significant risks.
-
Not investment advice: Generated signals are based on mathematical algorithms and do not constitute a guarantee of profit.
-
Responsibility: The user is solely responsible for their trading decisions and capital management.
-
Market Conditions: High volatility events, elevated spreads, or data connection failures can affect technical analysis accuracy.
-
Prior Testing: Testing in a demo account is strongly recommended for familiarization with the tool before use in a real account.