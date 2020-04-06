Title: DeepInsight: Flow and Market Context Analysis

What is DeepInsight?

DeepInsight is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, developed to assist in reading market dynamics. The indicator processes volume and price movement data to generate objective visual references, facilitating the identification of areas of interest on the chart.

The tool functions as an auxiliary analysis dashboard, offering support for manual decision-making without performing automatic order execution.

Operational Logic and Features

DeepInsight uses flow analysis concepts to monitor asset behavior:

Aggression Imbalance: Monitors strong buy or sell volume movements, indicating potential zones of interest.

Movement Exhaustion: Points out moments where volume suggests a possible decrease in the strength of the current trend.

Absorption: Indicates regions where volume is high but price displacement is reduced, suggesting defense of price levels.

Context: Signals are filtered by internal parameters that evaluate relative strength and volume, seeking to offer a cleaner reading of the scenario.

Tool Objective

DeepInsight was designed to simplify the visualization of complex data directly on the chart:

Visual Filter: Highlights regions where the market presents relevant technical characteristics.

Decision Support: Serves as a confirmation tool for existing strategies.

Focus on Analysis: Ideal for traders who operate discretionarily and seek additional data for their entries.

Key Features

Visual Signals: Clear markings based on Order Flow and Price Action.

Liquidity Monitoring: Seeks to identify zones of high trading activity.

Multi-Timeframe: Optimized to operate on M5, M15, M30, and H1.

Versatility: Can be used on currency pairs, indices, and metals.

Optimized Design: Interface developed not to obstruct the view of the candles.

Benefits

Objectivity: Transforms volume data into direct visual information.

Clarity: Helps focus on movements with greater technical backing.

Risk Management: The indicator does not open orders. Control of lot size, entry, and exit remains entirely with the user.

Interface and Visualization

Markings: Uses arrows and lines to indicate market events.

Update: Markings react to candle closes according to the chosen configuration.

Technical Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Type: Custom Indicator

Compatibility: Hedge and Netting Accounts

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

DeepInsight is strictly a technical analysis tool. Trading in financial markets involves significant risks.