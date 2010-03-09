Sigma Trend Protocol STP


⚠️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP

Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301

Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version.



STP Signal:

Before any think else check out the live Signal results:  Sigma Trend Protocol MT5 Signal


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

SIGMA TREND PROTOCOL STP EA MT5

SIGMA Trend Protocol: Professional trend-following system for Gold and major forex pairs. Selective, low-risk approach ideal for prop firm challenges, funded accounts, and live trading. Features adaptive position sizing, strict loss limits (circuit breakers), and multi-layer trade validation. NOT martingale, grid, or HFT—takes 8-25 quality trades monthly. Bidirectional trading, 15M timeframe only recommended. Conservative to aggressive settings available. Realistic 58-70% win rate, 1.8-2.5 profit factor, 12-28% max drawdown range. Includes optimization guide and pre-configured parameter sets. Minimum $1,000 account, $5,000+ recommended. VPS recommended. Past performance not indicative of future results. Professional support included.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

• Professional trend-following system (NOT martingale/grid/scalping)
• Selective trading: 8-25 quality setups monthly (not excessive HFT)
• Ideal for prop firm challenges and funded account management
• Multi-layer market validation before trade execution
• Adaptive position sizing + circuit breaker protection
• Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), works on major forex pairs
• Bidirectional: Long and short positions
• H1 timeframe requirement (critical for system logic)
• Realistic expectations: 58-70% win rate, controlled drawdown
• Includes optimization guide + pre-configured settings
• Email support for setup and parameter tuning
• Compatible with ECN/STP/Standard brokers
• $1,000 minimum, $5,000+ recommended capital

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Sigma Trend Protocol EA, Gold EA, XAUUSD Expert Advisor, Prop Firm EA, Funded Account Trading, Professional Trading System, Trend Following Robot, Low Drawdown EA, MT5 Expert Advisor, Forex Robot, Safe Trading System, Non-Martingale EA, Circuit Breaker Protection, Adaptive Position Sizing, Gold Trading Bot

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

FAQ - ANSWERS

Q: Does it use martingale or grid strategies?
A: No. Fixed/adaptive risk per trade only. No position averaging or grid systems.

Q: How many trades does it take?
A: 8-25 per month on Gold (balanced settings). Quality over quantity approach.

Q: Is it suitable for prop firm challenges?
A: Yes. Low drawdown design, strict loss limits, no prohibited trading styles.

Q: What markets does it trade?
A: Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD). Can be adapted for major forex pairs and indices.

Q: What timeframe is required?
A: M5, M15 and H1 (15M charts recommended). Will not function correctly on other timeframes.

Q: What is the minimum account size?
A: $1,000 minimum for micro lots on Gold. $5,000+ recommended for optimal risk management.

Q: Does it require optimization?
A: Default Gold settings provided. Optimization recommended for best performance on your specific broker.

Q: Is demo testing required?
A: Strongly recommended. Test on demo for 2-4 weeks before live deployment.

Q: What is the expected win rate?
A: 58-70% depending on settings. Trend-following systems typically have larger wins than losses.

Q: Is support provided?
A: Yes. support for setup, optimization guidance, and technical questions, Questions and updates are handled
   through the Product Comments tab and the platform’s internal messages only. No external messengers are used.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
END OF PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Now check out the live Trading Signal results:  Sigma Trend Protocol MT5 Signal



