Gold Neuron EA

GOLD NEURON — 交易方向由内嵌于EA的神经模型(ONNX)决定



重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 XAUUSD M15 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 XAUUSD M15，否则交易数将为零。



首先是风险提示: 默认模式(Ultra)追求最大增长，回测中实测净值回撤达到79%。请选择符合您风险承受能力的模式 — 追求增长选Aggressive，稳健选Defensive — 并务必先在模拟或小额账户上运行。回测是历史结果，不代表未来表现。



重要 — AI的工作原理(请阅读): 决策模型是使用截至2026年7月的XAUUSD数据训练的梯度提升分类器。训练期内的回测衡量的是模型对该段历史的拟合程度 — 并非对未来的保证。模型会定期重新训练并以免费版本更新的形式发布；请始终使用最新版本。



GOLD NEURON每天交易一次XAUUSD。在伦敦时段的固定时间(UTC 04:15，自动适配夏令时)计算13个市场特征 — 从2小时到7天的多周期动量阶梯、日内波幅和日历背景 — 由内嵌ONNX模型判定做多或做空。订单分为三笔仓位，每笔从开仓第一秒起就带有固定止盈和硬性止损。仓位仅通过括号单平仓。



- 无马丁格尔、无网格、无加仓摊平、无新闻交易

- 每笔仓位始终带有硬性止损

- 模型内嵌于.ex5 — 无外部文件、无DLL、无需联网

- 复利式净值百分比仓位管理，带保证金和交易量上限保护



一个下拉框，四种风险模式(真实Tick回测，XAUUSD M15，初始$10,000，1:500，默认设置；收益 / 最大净值回撤):



2025全年:

- Defensive (x0.5): +688% / 14.6%

- Standard (x1): +5,170% / 27.7%

- Aggressive (x2): +75,302% / 22.9%

- Ultra (x2.5，默认): +102,363% / 52.4%





Ultra by year, in-training window (2020-2025): +1,082%, +57,257%, +5,788%, +211,219%, +58,581%, +102,363% — every year positive, 77-87% win rate.



*** v2.0 survival brake — the key upgrade ***

When equity falls 30% below its peak the EA scales lot size down, reaching a 5% floor at 55% drawdown. This caps losses in years the model was NOT trained on. Out-of-sample proof (2017 & 2019, before the training window): old v1 (x4, no brake) hit -100% total loss; v2.0 (Ultra x2.5, brake on) ended -54% and -44% — a large loss, but the account SURVIVES.



Standard模式单年 2020–2024: +261%、+2,465%、+1,757%、+1,786%、+2,181% — 训练期内每个测试年份均为正收益。方法: MT5策略测试器「基于真实Tick的每个Tick」。



工作流程

1) 每天一次，在固定UTC时间仅用已收盘的M15 K线构建13维特征向量

2) 内嵌梯度提升模型(300棵树)输出多头括号单胜过空头的概率

3) 按判定方向开三笔分仓，每笔带固定TP/SL

4) 仓位为净值百分比×所选风险模式倍数，并检查保证金和经纪商交易量上限



参数

- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (默认Ultra)

- RiskPct: 每笔分仓的基础风险(默认3)

- TP_USD / SL_USD: 括号单宽度(默认3.6 / 9.0)

- Splits: 分仓数量(默认3)

- EntryUtcHour、GMTWinterOffset: 时段设置(默认适配大多数经纪商)

- Magic、FixedLot



要求

- 品种: XAUUSD(黄金)。周期: 任意 — 信号基于M15数据计算

- 最低入金: $100(自动仓位管理会适应)；建议杠杆1:100以上

- MT5对冲或净额账户，任何提供XAUUSD的经纪商



支持: 问题和设置帮助请到Comments标签页。模型会定期重新训练并发布 — 最新模型日期请查看What's new标签页。



ARCHITECTURE VALIDATED ON OTHER SYMBOLS (research)

The same 13-feature architecture, trained per symbol, was positive in every yearly real-tick window 2020-2026 on EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY (21/21 windows, MT5 Strategy Tester, $10,000, 1:500; e.g. EURUSD 2022 +12,534% / PF 3.56, GBPUSD 2022 +16,006% / PF 4.66, USDJPY 2022 +14,327% / PF 2.26). These are separate research models; this product trades XAUUSD. All figures are inside each model's training window - not a forward guarantee.



BROKER TIME-ZONE NOTE (v1.32)

The AI features are computed in UTC, so server-time alignment matters. On EET-style servers (UTC+2 winter / +3 summer - most brokers) the defaults are correct. On brokers whose server time is fixed year-round (e.g. GMT+0), set GMTWinterOffset=0 and AutoDST=false (v1.32+). Cross-broker check on a GMT+0, wider-spread standard-account feed (2017-2026): Standard mode was positive in every tested year inside the training window (2020-2026: +221% to +3,450% per year), while 2017 and 2019 - outside the training window - were losing years, which confirms the trained-period caveat above. On that wide-spread feed Ultra reached 92-99% equity drawdown: use Standard or Defensive there. Ultra is calibrated for tight-spread feeds.



FORWARD MONITORING (demo account, self-reported)

We run this EA on a live demo account (Exness, shipping default preset) and publish the raw result here - updated regularly, including when it is flat or losing. Started 2026-07-26; last updated 2026-08-01. 12 round trips so far: 9 wins / 3 losses (win rate 75%), net realized about -$958, max equity drawdown 42.4%. An early losing streak drew the account down, and recent sessions have been recovering it - exactly the deep-drawdown, high-win-rate profile the Ultra default describes above. Demo forward results are not verified by a third party and are not a guarantee of future performance.

