Gold Neuron EA

  • 专家
  • Kenichiro Sakamoto
    Kenichiro Sakamoto

    Kenichiro Sakamoto

    5 (1)
    我是 Kenichiro Sakamoto，FXEA365 的开发者——一个为 MetaTrader 5 打造透明、基于规则的智能交易系统（EA）的工作室。
    我专注于可以验证而非曲线拟合的策略：突破网格系统、唐奇安趋势跟随、均值回归的回调买入，以及在黄金、比特币、USDJPY 和 NAS100 等指数上的可控加仓网格。每个 EA 在发布前都经过真实 tick 历史数据验证，并附带详细的输入参数说明、固定的风险参数和不依赖经纪商的逻辑——没有隐藏的马丁格尔爆仓，也没有夸大的截图。每个产品页面都包含回测报告和真实的策略逻辑。
    60 产品 1 信号 3 评论
  • 版本: 2.11
  • 更新: 2 八月 2026
  • 激活: 5
GOLD NEURON — 交易方向由内嵌于EA的神经模型(ONNX)决定

重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 XAUUSD M15 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 XAUUSD M15，否则交易数将为零。

首先是风险提示: 默认模式(Ultra)追求最大增长，回测中实测净值回撤达到79%。请选择符合您风险承受能力的模式 — 追求增长选Aggressive，稳健选Defensive — 并务必先在模拟或小额账户上运行。回测是历史结果，不代表未来表现。

重要 — AI的工作原理(请阅读): 决策模型是使用截至2026年7月的XAUUSD数据训练的梯度提升分类器。训练期内的回测衡量的是模型对该段历史的拟合程度 — 并非对未来的保证。模型会定期重新训练并以免费版本更新的形式发布；请始终使用最新版本。

GOLD NEURON每天交易一次XAUUSD。在伦敦时段的固定时间(UTC 04:15，自动适配夏令时)计算13个市场特征 — 从2小时到7天的多周期动量阶梯、日内波幅和日历背景 — 由内嵌ONNX模型判定做多或做空。订单分为三笔仓位，每笔从开仓第一秒起就带有固定止盈和硬性止损。仓位仅通过括号单平仓。

- 无马丁格尔、无网格、无加仓摊平、无新闻交易
- 每笔仓位始终带有硬性止损
- 模型内嵌于.ex5 — 无外部文件、无DLL、无需联网
- 复利式净值百分比仓位管理，带保证金和交易量上限保护

一个下拉框，四种风险模式(真实Tick回测，XAUUSD M15，初始$10,000，1:500，默认设置；收益 / 最大净值回撤):

2025全年:
- Defensive (x0.5): +688% / 14.6%
- Standard (x1): +5,170% / 27.7%
- Aggressive (x2): +75,302% / 22.9%
- Ultra (x2.5，默认): +102,363% / 52.4%


Ultra by year, in-training window (2020-2025): +1,082%, +57,257%, +5,788%, +211,219%, +58,581%, +102,363% — every year positive, 77-87% win rate.

*** v2.0 survival brake — the key upgrade ***
When equity falls 30% below its peak the EA scales lot size down, reaching a 5% floor at 55% drawdown. This caps losses in years the model was NOT trained on. Out-of-sample proof (2017 & 2019, before the training window): old v1 (x4, no brake) hit -100% total loss; v2.0 (Ultra x2.5, brake on) ended -54% and -44% — a large loss, but the account SURVIVES.

Standard模式单年 2020–2024: +261%、+2,465%、+1,757%、+1,786%、+2,181% — 训练期内每个测试年份均为正收益。方法: MT5策略测试器「基于真实Tick的每个Tick」。

工作流程
1) 每天一次，在固定UTC时间仅用已收盘的M15 K线构建13维特征向量
2) 内嵌梯度提升模型(300棵树)输出多头括号单胜过空头的概率
3) 按判定方向开三笔分仓，每笔带固定TP/SL
4) 仓位为净值百分比×所选风险模式倍数，并检查保证金和经纪商交易量上限

参数
- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (默认Ultra)
- RiskPct: 每笔分仓的基础风险(默认3)
- TP_USD / SL_USD: 括号单宽度(默认3.6 / 9.0)
- Splits: 分仓数量(默认3)
- EntryUtcHour、GMTWinterOffset: 时段设置(默认适配大多数经纪商)
- Magic、FixedLot

要求
- 品种: XAUUSD(黄金)。周期: 任意 — 信号基于M15数据计算
- 最低入金: $100(自动仓位管理会适应)；建议杠杆1:100以上
- MT5对冲或净额账户，任何提供XAUUSD的经纪商

支持: 问题和设置帮助请到Comments标签页。模型会定期重新训练并发布 — 最新模型日期请查看What's new标签页。

ARCHITECTURE VALIDATED ON OTHER SYMBOLS (research)
The same 13-feature architecture, trained per symbol, was positive in every yearly real-tick window 2020-2026 on EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY (21/21 windows, MT5 Strategy Tester, $10,000, 1:500; e.g. EURUSD 2022 +12,534% / PF 3.56, GBPUSD 2022 +16,006% / PF 4.66, USDJPY 2022 +14,327% / PF 2.26). These are separate research models; this product trades XAUUSD. All figures are inside each model's training window - not a forward guarantee.

BROKER TIME-ZONE NOTE (v1.32)
The AI features are computed in UTC, so server-time alignment matters. On EET-style servers (UTC+2 winter / +3 summer - most brokers) the defaults are correct. On brokers whose server time is fixed year-round (e.g. GMT+0), set GMTWinterOffset=0 and AutoDST=false (v1.32+). Cross-broker check on a GMT+0, wider-spread standard-account feed (2017-2026): Standard mode was positive in every tested year inside the training window (2020-2026: +221% to +3,450% per year), while 2017 and 2019 - outside the training window - were losing years, which confirms the trained-period caveat above. On that wide-spread feed Ultra reached 92-99% equity drawdown: use Standard or Defensive there. Ultra is calibrated for tight-spread feeds.

FORWARD MONITORING (demo account, self-reported)
We run this EA on a live demo account (Exness, shipping default preset) and publish the raw result here - updated regularly, including when it is flat or losing. Started 2026-07-26; last updated 2026-08-01. 12 round trips so far: 9 wins / 3 losses (win rate 75%), net realized about -$958, max equity drawdown 42.4%. An early losing streak drew the account down, and recent sessions have been recovering it - exactly the deep-drawdown, high-win-rate profile the Ultra default describes above. Demo forward results are not verified by a third party and are not a guarantee of future performance.
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5 (1)
专家
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5 (1)
专家
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Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio
Kenichiro Sakamoto
专家
ATLAS PORTFOLIO — 一款 EA，一个横跨五大市场的分散化趋势组合（USDJPY、GBPJPY、EURJPY、Bitcoin、Ethereum） 重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 USDJPY H1 (the EA trades all five markets from this one chart) 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 USDJPY H1 (the EA trades all five markets from this one chart)，否则交易数将为零。 ATLAS PORTFOLIO 是一款单一的智能交易系统（Expert Advisor），可从一张图表同时交易由五个市场组成的低相关性组合。三个日元货币对（USDJPY、GBPJPY、EURJPY）运行 MEGAMAX Donchian 引擎——一种仅做多的突破策略，配有硬性 ATR 止损、ATR 移动止损以及基于时间的离场。两个加密货币市场（BTCUSD、ETHUSD）运行 COMET 引擎——一种由 SMA200
Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback Above Trend
Kenichiro Sakamoto
指标
免费 — 标记出当价格处于上升趋势 SMA 之上时发生的 RSI 超卖回调：适用于股指等具上涨倾向市场的只做多逢跌买入设置。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 在下跌趋势中买入每一次超卖回调，正是账户爆仓的原因。只在市场处于确认的上涨趋势时买入超卖回调，则是另一种站得住脚的思路。本指标正是标记这一条件，让你无需费力寻找即可看到这些设置。 === 它绘制什么 === - 趋势 SMA（默认 200）。 - 当 RSI 超卖且价格位于上升 SMA 之上时，在K线下方绘制一个绿色箭头——逢跌买入区。 === 不重绘 === SMA 和 RSI 都在已收盘的K线上读取，条件依据前一根K线的收盘价判定。已标记的区域不会在之后消失。 === 设置 === - TrendSMA（默认 200）：仅在此之上出现设置。 - RSI_Period（默认 14）、RSI_BuyLevel（默认 40）：超卖触发。 - RequireRising（默认 true）：要求 SMA 处于上升状态，而不仅
FREE
Donchian Trend Engine
Kenichiro Sakamoto
专家
免费 —— 我们付费 EA 所使用的完整 Donchian 趋势引擎。没有演示限制，没有试用期，没有阉割功能。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 USDJPY H1 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 USDJPY H1，否则交易数将为零。 我们是 FXEA365。我们公布真实 tick 回测结果，并报告净值回撤，而不是看起来更好看的余额回撤。这就是我们趋势类产品的核心引擎，免费发布，让您可以自己测试，而不必只听我们的一面之词。 === 它做什么 === - 入场：K 线收盘突破 N 根 K 线的 Donchian 通道（真正的突破，仅在已收盘的 K 线上判断 —— 不重绘）。 - 止损：每一笔交易都有硬性止损，设置在 SL_ATR x ATR 处。绝不撤除，绝不放宽。 - 出场：ATR 追踪止损（Trail_ATR x ATR），并在 HoldBars 之后设有超时退出
FREE
MTF Trend Multi Timeframe Dashboard MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
指标
免费 — 一个小面板，无需切换图表，就能同时告诉你 M15、H1、H4、D1 和 W1 上的趋势方向。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 趋势系统中大多数亏损的交易，都是逆着方向相反的更高时间框架而做的。这个面板把它们全部一次性摆在你面前，让你在行动之前就能看到各个时间框架是否一致。 === 它如何判断 === 对于每个时间框架，只有在两个条件同时满足时趋势才被判定为向上（UP）：最近一根收盘价位于移动平均线的正确一侧，并且该移动平均线在最近几根K线上朝同一方向倾斜。如果两者不一致，该单元格显示为灰色 —「没有明确趋势」是一个诚实的答案，它被如实地显示为一种状态，而不是硬塞进向上或向下。 === 不重绘 === 一切都从已收盘的K线读取：移动平均线和斜率是在最近一根完成的K线上测量的，绝不使用正在形成的那一根。变绿的单元格不会在一分钟后又变回灰色。你可以信任下单时面板向你显示的内容。 === 你会看到什么 === - 每个时间框架一行（M15、H1、H4、D1、W1），各为绿
FREE
Volatility Squeeze Bollinger Keltner MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
指标
免费 — 波动率挤压（Volatility Squeeze）：当布林带被压缩在肯特纳通道内部时显示橙色圆点，挤压释放的瞬间显示箭头。这正是我们付费 EA「Bitcoin Coil」判定逻辑的可视化版本。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 大级别的方向性行情往往从低波动率状态启动，但图表并不会直接告诉你"现在是低波动率"。本指标将其标示出来：当布林带完全位于肯特纳通道内部时，波动率处于压缩状态——即挤压（squeeze）。当布林带重新突破到通道外侧时，挤压被释放，箭头指示已收盘 K 线原本运行的方向。 === 绘制内容 === - 布林带（蓝色）与肯特纳通道（灰色虚线），均基于已收盘 K 线计算。 - 挤压期间（布林带完全位于肯特纳内部），在中轨上绘制橙色圆点。 - 挤压释放时，若已收盘 K 线动量向上则显示绿色箭头，向下则显示红色箭头。 === 不重绘 === 两条通道、挤压状态与释放判定全部只使用已收盘 K 线计算。箭头在释放确认后的下一根 K 线上出现，之后不会移动、也不会
FREE
Pivot Trend ZigZag Swing With MA Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
指标
免费 — ZigZag 摆动枢轴点加上移动平均趋势过滤器，绘制在同一图表上。它显示枢轴突破系统所依据的枢轴水平和趋势背景。针对黄金（XAUUSD）调校。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 枢轴突破只有在顺应更大趋势的方向时才有意义。本指标标记每一个确认的摆动枢轴，并绘制一条趋势移动平均线，让你一眼就能看出上一个枢轴的突破是顺势还是逆势。 === 它绘制什么 === - 已确认的 ZigZag 摆动高点和低点（圆点）——突破系统所响应的枢轴。 - 趋势移动平均线（默认 MA 50）。 === 已确认枢轴不重绘 === 只有当一个枢轴被确认为其窗口内的局部极值后才会绘制出来。已确认的枢轴不会移动。（与所有 ZigZag 一样，最近仍在形成的那一段是临时的，直到出现新的极值加以确认——这是摆动检测的固有特性，而非缺陷。） === 设置 === - ZZDepth（默认 12）、ZZDev（默认 5）、ZZBackstep（默认 3）：摆动灵敏度。 - MA_Period（默认 50
FREE
Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop
Kenichiro Sakamoto
指标
免费 —— Donchian 突破通道，以及突破之后负责管理持仓的 ATR 移动止损，全部画在同一张图上。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 大多数突破指标只告诉你入场点，然后就没有下文了。趋势跟踪真正难的是之后发生的事：止损放在哪里、什么时候上移、行情什么时候结束。这个指标把系统的两半都画出来。 === 它画什么 === - 最近 N 根已收盘 K 线构成的 Donchian 通道（上轨和下轨）。 - 在某根 K 线「收盘」突破通道之处画出金色箭头 —— 这正是一个突破系统真正会入场的时刻。 - 随后持有仓位所使用的 ATR 移动止损：做多时为绿色，做空时为红色，以虚线显示。它只会朝价格方向移动（绝不放宽），当价格收盘穿过它时便消失 —— 那就是这笔交易结束的地方。 === 不重绘 === 通道由已经收盘的 K 线构成，突破以前一根 K 线的收盘价判定。不会使用正在形成的 K 线绘制任何内容，因此出现过的箭头不会在之后消失。你可以往回翻看历史，并信任所看到的内容。 ===
FREE
Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback MT4 Indicator
Kenichiro Sakamoto
指标
免费 — 标记出当价格处于上升趋势 SMA 之上时发生的 RSI 超卖回调：适用于股指等具上涨倾向市场的只做多逢跌买入设置。 在下跌趋势中买入每一次超卖回调，正是账户爆仓的原因。只在市场处于确认的上涨趋势时买入超卖回调，则是另一种站得住脚的思路。本指标正是标记这一条件，让你无需费力寻找即可看到这些设置。 === 它绘制什么 === - 趋势 SMA（默认 200）。 - 当 RSI 超卖且价格位于上升 SMA 之上时，在K线下方绘制一个绿色箭头——逢跌买入区。 === 不重绘 === SMA 和 RSI 都在已收盘的K线上读取，条件依据前一根K线的收盘价判定。已标记的区域不会在之后消失。 === 设置 === - TrendSMA（默认 200）：仅在此之上出现设置。 - RSI_Period（默认 14）、RSI_BuyLevel（默认 40）：超卖触发。 - RequireRising（默认 true）：要求 SMA 处于上升状态，而不仅仅是价格在其上方。 默认值适用于股指（例如 Nasdaq）。在其他品种上需重新拟合。 === 诚实说明 === 这是一个可视化工具，
FREE
Donchian Trend Engine MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
专家
免费 —— 我们付费 EA 所使用的完整 Donchian 趋势引擎。没有演示限制，没有试用期，没有阉割功能。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 USDJPY H1 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 USDJPY H1，否则交易数将为零。 我们是 FXEA365。我们公布真实 tick 回测结果，并报告净值回撤，而不是看起来更好看的余额回撤。这就是我们趋势类产品的核心引擎，免费发布，让您可以自己测试，而不必只听我们的一面之词。 === 它做什么 === - 入场：K 线收盘突破 N 根 K 线的 Donchian 通道（真正的突破，仅在已收盘的 K 线上判断 —— 不重绘）。 - 止损：每一笔交易都有硬性止损，设置在 SL_ATR x ATR 处。绝不撤除，绝不放宽。 - 出场：ATR 追踪止损（Trail_ATR x ATR），并在 HoldBars 之后设有超时退出
FREE
Gold Viper Breakout
Kenichiro Sakamoto
5 (1)
专家
GOLD VIPER — 波动性状态突破黄金 EA(XAUUSD M30） 重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 XAUUSD M30 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 XAUUSD M30，否则交易数将为零。 GOLD VIPER 是一套在 M30 时间框架上交易黄金（XAUUSD）的自动化交易系统。它只在波动性扩张的市场状态中交易：当清晰的 EMA50/200 趋势成立时，它会等待近期通道的果断突破，随后以 ATR 缩放的组止盈和一个硬性组止损来管理仓位。在行情不利时，它可能会加入同等手数的补仓网格（无马丁格尔）——组止损始终为整个持仓组封顶。这是一套完整的波动性状态突破引擎，已在三个相互独立的真实 tick 数据源以及样本内/样本外分割上得到验证。 风险提示先行——更多风险并不等于更多回报：大多数系统会告诉你，把风险调高就能买来更多利润。这套系统不是这样，我们在下方用实测数据加以证明。GOLD VIPER 在 Standard 达到峰值。把风险推到 Aggressive（2倍）实际上会降低回报（+3,0
Pivot Trend ZigZag Swing With MA Filter MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
指标
免费 — ZigZag 摆动枢轴点加上移动平均趋势过滤器，绘制在同一图表上。它显示枢轴突破系统所依据的枢轴水平和趋势背景。针对黄金（XAUUSD）调校。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 枢轴突破只有在顺应更大趋势的方向时才有意义。本指标标记每一个确认的摆动枢轴，并绘制一条趋势移动平均线，让你一眼就能看出上一个枢轴的突破是顺势还是逆势。 === 它绘制什么 === - 已确认的 ZigZag 摆动高点和低点（圆点）——突破系统所响应的枢轴。 - 趋势移动平均线（默认 MA 50）。 === 已确认枢轴不重绘 === 只有当一个枢轴被确认为其窗口内的局部极值后才会绘制出来。已确认的枢轴不会移动。（与所有 ZigZag 一样，最近仍在形成的那一段是临时的，直到出现新的极值加以确认——这是摆动检测的固有特性，而非缺陷。） === 设置 === - ZZDepth（默认 12）、ZZDev（默认 5）、ZZBackstep（默认 3）：摆动灵敏度。 - MA_Period（默认 50
FREE
Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
指标
免费 —— Donchian 突破通道，以及突破之后负责管理持仓的 ATR 移动止损，全部画在同一张图上。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 大多数突破指标只告诉你入场点，然后就没有下文了。趋势跟踪真正难的是之后发生的事：止损放在哪里、什么时候上移、行情什么时候结束。这个指标把系统的两半都画出来。 === 它画什么 === - 最近 N 根已收盘 K 线构成的 Donchian 通道（上轨和下轨）。 - 在某根 K 线「收盘」突破通道之处画出金色箭头 —— 这正是一个突破系统真正会入场的时刻。 - 随后持有仓位所使用的 ATR 移动止损：做多时为绿色，做空时为红色，以虚线显示。它只会朝价格方向移动（绝不放宽），当价格收盘穿过它时便消失 —— 那就是这笔交易结束的地方。 === 不重绘 === 通道由已经收盘的 K 线构成，突破以前一根 K 线的收盘价判定。不会使用正在形成的 K 线绘制任何内容，因此出现过的箭头不会在之后消失。你可以往回翻看历史，并信任所看到的内容。 ===
FREE
Spread Guard Live Spread With Average And Ceiling
Kenichiro Sakamoto
指标
免费 — 用回测从未展示过的方式看清你的点差：逐根K线、与其自身均值对比、以及与你设定的上限对比。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 大多数人用指标来过滤入场。在我自己的测试中，我给趋势系统加上的几乎每一个"聪明"的过滤器都让结果变差了 — 它剔除了亏损交易，但同时也剔除了那些本会变成大盈利的突破，净利润因此下降。唯一始终物有所值的过滤器是点差上限。它根本不是一个行情过滤器：它剔除的是那些一开始就不可能盈利的交易，因为入场成本在交易开始之前就吃掉了优势。 要使用这个过滤器，你首先得看清自己的点差究竟在做什么。这个指标的全部用途就在于此。 === 它画什么 === - 每根K线的点差柱状图，以点（point）为单位。 - 最近 N 根K线的点差移动平均 — 你所交易品种的"正常水平"。 - 一条上限线：可以是你选定的固定点数，也可以是均值的倍数。 - 点差超过上限的每一根K线都会被标为红色。那些就是入场成本高于应有水平的K线。 - 一个面板，显示当前点差、均值和上限，让你一眼就能
FREE
Aegis Account Protector
Kenichiro Sakamoto
实用工具
100% 免费 — 完整版，无限制，无需注册。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 如果 Aegis 对您的交易有帮助，请花一秒留下评价 — 这对我们帮助很大，也让工具保持免费。 同一开发者的其他免费工具: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (通用移动止损+保本): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182633 - Sentinel News Filter (新闻前后暂停交易): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182634 - Rapid Trade Panel (一键风险下单面板): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182635 - Donchian Trend Engine（我们的趋势EA，同样100%免费）: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager
Kenichiro Sakamoto
实用工具
100% 免费 — 完整版，无限制，无需注册。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 如果 Falcon 对您的交易有帮助，请花一秒留下评价 — 这对我们帮助很大，也让工具保持免费。 同一开发者的其他工具: - Aegis Account Protector（账户整体资金保护）: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632 - Sentinel News Filter（新闻前后暂停交易）: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182634 - Rapid Trade Panel（一键风险下单面板）: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182635 - Donchian Trend Engine（我们的趋势EA，同样100%免费）: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534 - 全部 EA 与工
FREE
Sentinel News Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
实用工具
100% 免费 — 完整版，无限制，无需注册。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 如果 Sentinel 对您的交易有帮助，请花一秒留下评价 — 这对我们帮助很大，也让工具保持免费。 同一开发者的其他免费工具: - Aegis Account Protector (账户整体资金保护): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632 - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (通用移动止损+保本): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182633 - Rapid Trade Panel (一键风险下单面板): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182635 - Donchian Trend Engine（我们的趋势EA，同样100%免费）: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/18
FREE
Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback Above Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
指标
免费 — 标记出当价格处于上升趋势 SMA 之上时发生的 RSI 超卖回调：适用于股指等具上涨倾向市场的只做多逢跌买入设置。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 在下跌趋势中买入每一次超卖回调，正是账户爆仓的原因。只在市场处于确认的上涨趋势时买入超卖回调，则是另一种站得住脚的思路。本指标正是标记这一条件，让你无需费力寻找即可看到这些设置。 === 它绘制什么 === - 趋势 SMA（默认 200）。 - 当 RSI 超卖且价格位于上升 SMA 之上时，在K线下方绘制一个绿色箭头——逢跌买入区。 === 不重绘 === SMA 和 RSI 都在已收盘的K线上读取，条件依据前一根K线的收盘价判定。已标记的区域不会在之后消失。 === 设置 === - TrendSMA（默认 200）：仅在此之上出现设置。 - RSI_Period（默认 14）、RSI_BuyLevel（默认 40）：超卖触发。 - RequireRising（默认 true）：要求 SMA 处于上升状态，而不仅
FREE
Rapid Trade Panel
Kenichiro Sakamoto
实用工具
100% 免费 — 完整版，无限制，无需注册。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 如果 Rapid Trade Panel 对您的交易有帮助，请花一秒留下评价 — 这对我们帮助很大，也让工具保持免费。 同一开发者的其他免费工具: - Aegis Account Protector (账户整体资金保护): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632 - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (通用移动止损+保本): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182633 - Sentinel News Filter (新闻前后暂停交易): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182634 - Donchian Trend Engine（我们的趋势EA，同样100%免费）: https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
FREE
Crypto Trend Channel Donchian SMA Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
指标
免费 — Donchian 突破通道、SMA 趋势过滤器，以及管理交易的 ATR 移动止损，汇聚于一图。针对主流加密货币（BTC、ETH）调校。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 加密货币会以漫长而干净的行情推进，然后剧烈震荡。原始的突破指标在两种情形下都会触发。本指标只有在突破同时与长期 SMA 一致时才标记它——这正是趋势型加密 EA 避免在区间内假突破时买入的方式。 === 它绘制什么 === - 最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的 Donchian 通道（上轨与下轨）。 - 趋势 SMA（默认 200）。 - 金色箭头，标记在某根 K 线收盘突破通道且位于 SMA 正确一侧之处——趋势系统真正会采取的那个突破。 === 不重绘 === 通道与 SMA 均基于已收盘 K 线读取，突破则依据上一根 K 线的收盘价判定。不会从正在形成的 K 线绘制任何内容，因此箭头绝不会在之后消失。 === 设置 === - EntryChannel（默认 20）：Donchian 长度。 -
FREE
Spread Guard Live Spread MT4 Indicator
Kenichiro Sakamoto
指标
免费 — 用回测从未展示过的方式看清你的点差：逐根K线、与其自身均值对比、以及与你设定的上限对比。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 大多数人用指标来过滤入场。在我自己的测试中，我给趋势系统加上的几乎每一个"聪明"的过滤器都让结果变差了 — 它剔除了亏损交易，但同时也剔除了那些本会变成大盈利的突破，净利润因此下降。唯一始终物有所值的过滤器是点差上限。它根本不是一个行情过滤器：它剔除的是那些一开始就不可能盈利的交易，因为入场成本在交易开始之前就吃掉了优势。 要使用这个过滤器，你首先得看清自己的点差究竟在做什么。这个指标的全部用途就在于此。 === 它画什么 === - 每根K线的点差柱状图，以点（point）为单位。 - 最近 N 根K线的点差移动平均 — 你所交易品种的"正常水平"。 - 一条上限线：可以是你选定的固定点数，也可以是均值的倍数。 - 点差超过上限的每一根K线都会被标为红色。那些就是入场成本高于应有水平的K线。 - 一个面板，显示当前点差、均值和上限，让你一眼就能
FREE
Crypto Trend Channel Donchian SMA Filter MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
指标
免费 — Donchian 突破通道、SMA 趋势过滤器，以及管理交易的 ATR 移动止损，汇聚于一图。针对主流加密货币（BTC、ETH）调校。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 加密货币会以漫长而干净的行情推进，然后剧烈震荡。原始的突破指标在两种情形下都会触发。本指标只有在突破同时与长期 SMA 一致时才标记它——这正是趋势型加密 EA 避免在区间内假突破时买入的方式。 === 它绘制什么 === - 最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的 Donchian 通道（上轨与下轨）。 - 趋势 SMA（默认 200）。 - 金色箭头，标记在某根 K 线收盘突破通道且位于 SMA 正确一侧之处——趋势系统真正会采取的那个突破。 === 不重绘 === 通道与 SMA 均基于已收盘 K 线读取，突破则依据上一根 K 线的收盘价判定。不会从正在形成的 K 线绘制任何内容，因此箭头绝不会在之后消失。 === 设置 === - EntryChannel（默认 20）：Donchian 长度。 -
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
实用工具
100% 免费 — 完整版，无限制，无需注册。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 如果 Falcon 对您的交易有帮助，请花一秒留下评价 — 这对我们帮助很大，也让工具保持免费。 同一开发者的其他工具: - Aegis Account Protector（账户整体资金保护）: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632 - Sentinel News Filter（新闻前后暂停交易）: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182634 - Rapid Trade Panel（一键风险下单面板）: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182635 - Donchian Trend Engine（我们的趋势EA，同样100%免费）: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534 - 全部 EA 与工
FREE
Aegis Account Protector MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
实用工具
100% 免费 — 完整版，无限制，无需注册。 完全免费，无任何限制。如果它在您的图表上派上用场，一条简短的评价对我们帮助最大——只需30秒，这也是其他交易者发现这款工具的唯一途径。 如果 Aegis 对您的交易有帮助，请花一秒留下评价 — 这对我们帮助很大，也让工具保持免费。 同一开发者的其他免费工具: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (通用移动止损+保本): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182633 - Sentinel News Filter (新闻前后暂停交易): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182634 - Rapid Trade Panel (一键风险下单面板): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182635 - Donchian Trend Engine（我们的趋势EA，同样100%免费）: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
FREE
Gold Viper Breakout MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
专家
GOLD VIPER — 波动性状态突破黄金 EA(XAUUSD M30） 重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 XAUUSD M30 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 XAUUSD M30，否则交易数将为零。 GOLD VIPER 是一套在 M30 时间框架上交易黄金（XAUUSD）的自动化交易系统。它只在波动性扩张的市场状态中交易：当清晰的 EMA50/200 趋势成立时，它会等待近期通道的果断突破，随后以 ATR 缩放的组止盈和一个硬性组止损来管理仓位。在行情不利时，它可能会加入同等手数的补仓网格（无马丁格尔）——组止损始终为整个持仓组封顶。这是一套完整的波动性状态突破引擎，已在三个相互独立的真实 tick 数据源以及样本内/样本外分割上得到验证。 风险提示先行——更多风险并不等于更多回报：大多数系统会告诉你，把风险调高就能买来更多利润。这套系统不是这样，我们在下方用实测数据加以证明。GOLD VIPER 在 Standard 达到峰值。把风险推到 Aggressive（2倍）实际上会降低回报（+3,0
Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
专家
AUREUS GOLD — 用于 XAUUSD（M30）的动量突破 + 恢复网格 重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 XAUUSD M30 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 XAUUSD M30，否则交易数将为零。 AUREUS GOLD 是一款用于黄金（XAUUSD）M30 周期的自动交易系统。它只在强波动扩张行情中交易，在收盘K线突破 48 根周期通道且顺应趋势方向时入场，并以紧凑的组合追踪出场跟随行情。逆行时可能追加同等手数的恢复网格入场（非马丁格尔——每笔追加订单手数相同），而硬性 ATR 组合止损始终对整个篮子设限。这是一款经过 22.5 年真实逐笔数据验证的激进型黄金系统。 风险警告优先：发布的默认 Run-Mode 为 ULTRA，与 Aggressive 完全相同，是本 EA 实测的风险上限。在 Ultra/Aggressive 下，相对净值回撤达到约 89%——这是一个深度、高风险的档位。超过约 2 倍风险后，相对回撤将超过 90%（爆仓区间），因此我们不提供更高档位。请选择与您的账户和回
Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
专家
BITCOIN COMET — 面向 BTCUSD 与 ETHUSD 的唐奇安趋势跟踪系统 重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 BTCUSD H4 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 BTCUSD H4，否则交易数将为零。 BITCOIN COMET 是一套用于主流加密货币——比特币(BTCUSD)与以太坊(ETHUSD)——的自动交易系统,运行于 H4 周期。它是纯粹的趋势跟踪系统:等待价格在长期趋势方向上出现经过确认的唐奇安通道突破,随后以移动止损跟随行情,不设固定止盈。该设计接受大多数交易为小额亏损或不赚不赔的事实,力求让少数强劲而持续的加密货币趋势主导最终结果。已内置 BTCUSD 与 ETHUSD 两者的现成预设。 风险警告优先:公开发布的默认运行模式(Run-Mode)为 ULTRA(经验证的最高风险)。它追求最高回报,同时会触及更深的回撤。请选择与您的账户和心理承受力相匹配的运行模式——日常建议使用 Defensive 或 Aggressive;Ultra 面向能够承受较大权益波动的资深交易者。
Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
专家
MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — USD/JPY H1 趋势跟踪系统 重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 USDJPY H1 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 USDJPY H1，否则交易数将为零。 MEGAMAX DONCHIAN 是一套在 H1 周期上交易 USD/JPY 的自动交易系统。它是纯粹的趋势跟踪策略：等待近期区间的唐奇安通道被确认突破后入场，随后用 ATR 移动止损跟随行情，不设固定止盈。没有网格，也没有马丁格尔。本策略接受大多数交易只是小额亏损或平本离场，力求让少数强劲而持续的 USD/JPY 趋势来贡献整体收益 —— 建立在长达 9.4 年的检验记录之上。 风险提示优先：发布的默认 Run-Mode 为 ULTRA（已验证的最高风险）。它追求最高回报，相对回撤也最深。请选择与您账户规模和心理承受力相匹配的 Run-Mode —— 日常使用推荐 Defensive、Standard 或 Aggressive；Ultra 适合能够承受较大权益波动的资深交易者。以下所有回测均为历史数据，并
Nasdaq Dip Buyer MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
专家
NASDAQ DIP BUYER —— USTEC H4 RSI 回调（仅做多） 重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 USTEC H4 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 USTEC H4，否则交易数将为零。 NASDAQ DIP BUYER 是一款针对纳斯达克100指数（US Tech 100 / USTECm）的自动交易系统，运行于 H4 周期。它是一种仅做多的均值回归策略：在已确立的上升趋势中买入暂时性的超卖回调，待动能恢复后离场。其设计基于股指一个简单而众所周知的特性——长期向上漂移，其间点缀着往往会被重新买回的回调。按设计，这是一个平静、低频的系统：约七年间仅交易了 74 笔。回报有意保持温和。它被设计为一个分散与稳定的工具，而非高回报机器人。 风险警告优先：已发布的默认 Run-Mode 为 ULTRA（经验证的最大风险）。它追求最高回报，并触及更深的回撤。对于这款保守、回报温和的产品，我们诚实的建议是 Standard 或 Defensive Run-Mode——它们是注重稳定的选择。即便是 U
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
专家
BITCOIN GLACIER — 面向 BTCUSD 的耐心型日线趋势跟踪系统 重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 BTCUSD D1 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 BTCUSD D1，否则交易数将为零。 BITCOIN GLACIER 是一套在日线（D1）周期上交易比特币（BTCUSD）的自动化交易系统。它是一套缓慢而耐心的趋势跟踪系统：等待日线图上出现经过确认的唐奇安通道（Donchian channel）突破，用初始 ATR 止损保护每一笔交易，随后以更宽的 ATR 距离移动止损，以便骑乘长期的加密货币趋势。没有马丁格尔，没有网格，同一时间只持有一个仓位。每一笔交易都带有硬止损，因此您的风险始终是明确界定的。交易本就设计得很稀少——这是一套"设定后不管"的 D1 系统，只在重大的日线突破时才出手。 风险提示优先：已发布的默认 Run-Mode 为 ULTRA（经验证的最大风险）。它以最高回报为目标，并会达到约 47% 的深度回撤。请选择与您的账户和心态相匹配的 Run-Mode——Aggress
Ethereum Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
专家
ETHEREUM TREND — 面向 ETHUSD 的 Donchian 趋势跟踪系统 重要提示 — 请将EA挂载到 ETHUSD H4 图表。策略读取该时间周期；在其他图表上将不会产生任何交易。在策略测试器中试用免费演示版时，也请将品种和周期设置为 ETHUSD H4，否则交易数将为零。 ETHEREUM TREND 是一套用于以太坊(ETHUSD)H4 周期的自动化交易系统。它是一款简洁、纯规则驱动的趋势跟踪程序:当价格沿长期趋势方向确认突破 Donchian 通道时入场,为每一笔交易设置初始 ATR 止损进行保护,随后以更宽的 ATR 距离移动止损,让趋势充分延展。没有马丁格尔,没有网格,任何时候只持有一个仓位。每一笔交易都带有硬性止损,因此您的风险始终是明确的。该设计接受"大多数交易只是小额亏损或打平"这一事实,力求让少数强劲、持续的以太坊趋势主导最终结果。 风险提示优先:发布的默认运行模式(Run-Mode)为 ULTRA。在本 EA 上,ULTRA 等同于 AGGRESSIVE(激进)——系统在约 2 倍风险处达到最大手数上限,因此把风险提高到超过 Aggressi
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