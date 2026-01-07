- Growth
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
10 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
18.52 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
53.79 USD (856 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (53.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.79 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.90
Trading activity:
66.70%
Max deposit load:
0.73%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
6 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
5.38 USD
Average Profit:
5.38 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
0.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.23% (193.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|5
|CADCHF
|2
|NZDCHF
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|4
|CADCHF
|32
|NZDCHF
|10
|USDJPY
|8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|379
|CADCHF
|101
|NZDCHF
|123
|USDJPY
|253
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.52 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "iFunds-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
iFunds Live Signal
07.01.2026
Newly created cause of Scale-Up to 85K with earned profits
02.06.2025:
Newly created cause of
- Scale-Up to 50K
- Changed settings in Version 2.11
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
13.12.2025:
We recommend pausing the EA between mid-December and mid-January.
The EA was paused from:
December 13, 2025 - January 11, 2026
