AI Forex Robot MT4

4.6
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence, designed to maximize efficiency, adapt to the market and protect capital during volatile periods. It is the only system of its kind in the world, combining advanced AI signal analysis, dynamic risk management and smart strategy adaptation in one powerful tool. Created for Traders who want maximum performance and full control without the need to constantly monitor the charts. All settings are preconfigured by default, and the user only needs to adjust three simple parameters. The entire system is managed by AI, which means you can trade efficiently without spending hours on complex setup or manual optimization. AI Forex Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex broker or Prop Trading Firms. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message and you will receive bonus access to the private group along with the manual and our support will help you with everything. We worked for over 8 months on creating this robot. During that time, we learned everything related to AI and its implementation in forex robots. We are confident that there is nothing on the market, and won’t be for a long time, that can compete with this robot. The AI Forex Robot represents a real revolution on the Forex market, bringing a new level of precision, safety and performance, upgrading your trading. Frequently asked questions are available at the very bottom. 

Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now!

The special offer $1599 is valid until 31 December. After that, it will increase by $200 every 5 sales until it reaches the final price of $5000.

The sale of this AI Forex Robot are limited to maintain its stability and ensure optimal performance, while also keeping it exclusive for a limited group of users.

Features:

  • All updates for free
  • AI Weekly Reports
  • Popular XAUUSD pair
  • Economic News Filter
  • Guardian Capital Protection
  • Revolutionary and modern system
  • Robot works with any Broker and Prop Trading Firm
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Intelligent signal filtering with higher trade accuracy
  • Reduced risk during unstable market conditions
  • Automatic adjustment to volatility and trends
  • Full transparency and control over the system
  • All settings pre-optimized, user changes only three parameters
  • AI manages the entire process 24/5 without manual intervention

Advanced Signal Quality Filter
The robot evaluates each signal and opens trades only at optimal moments, increasing accuracy and reducing low-quality entries.

Intelligent Trade Reasoning
Every trade comes with a short explanation of why it was opened, giving the user full clarity and confidence.

Automatic TP/SL/TS Adjustment
The robot automatically adjusts Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop levels to match market volatility, all fully managed by Artificial intelligence.

Dynamic Risk Management
Depending on market conditions, the system automatically switches between Conservative, Normal and Aggressive risk modes without manual action.

Guardian Capital Protection
During losing streaks or unstable conditions, the robot reduces exposure or pauses trading to protect your capital.

Market Regime Detection
AI identifies current market conditions (Trend, Range, High Volatility, Event Risk) and avoids unfavourable trading environments.

Economic News Filter
The system automatically blocks new trades before and after major news events, minimizing exposure to sudden spikes and slippage.

AI Weekly Reports

The robot generates short performance reports, highlighting key statistics and insights.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to M5 timeframe chart on the XAUUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The AI Forex Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $500, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit: 500
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 6.1. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform. 

Price:
The robot costs $1599, and it can be used with any Forex Broker or Prop Trading FirmsPlease send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. 

AI Forex Robot - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What is the difference between a regular Forex robot and AI Forex Robot?
    Regular robots follow fixed rules and don’t adapt to changing market conditions. AI Forex Robot uses artificial intelligence to analyze the market in real time, filter signals, adjust risk and make smarter trading decisions. This gives it a major advantage and makes it more flexible and efficient.

  2. Do I need to configure a lot of settings before using it?
    No. All settings are already preconfigured by default. You only need to change three simple parameters, and the AI will manage everything else automatically.

  3. Is AI Forex Robot suitable for beginners?
    Yes. The system was designed to be simple and user-friendly. Even if you have no experience with Forex robots, you can start using it right away.

  4. On which assets can I use the robot?
    At the moment, the robot works exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold), as this is the pair it was fully optimized for. The AI logic is built around gold’s specific price behavior and volatility to ensure maximum performance. In the near future, additional currency pairs will be added, allowing users to expand their trading portfolio without changing the system.

  5. Can the robot trade 24/5 without my supervision?
    Yes. AI Forex Robot analyzes the market continuously and opens or blocks trades depending on conditions. You don’t need to be in front of the screen all the time.

  6. Are updates for AI Forex Robot free?
    Yes, all updates are completely free. You can download every new version directly through your MT4 or MT5 platform. Each update includes improvements, new features and optimizations so your robot is always running on the latest version.

  7. Does it trade during news events?
    The robot includes an economic news filter. It automatically blocks new trades before and after major events to avoid volatility spikes and slippage.

  8. Is there any support after the purchase?
    Yes. After buying the robot, you will get full support on private group, clear instructions, and access to updates so you can use the system easily and safely.

  9. Can I use my own risk settings?
    Yes. The default settings work for most users, but you can adjust risk levels if you want to use a more conservative or aggressive approach.

  10. Do you have a manual prepared for the AI Forex Robot?
    The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian and Arabic.

  11. How does AI Forex Robot work and what type of Artificial Intelligence model does it use?
    AI Forex Robot is powered by a hybrid Artificial Intelligence model that combines LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) and Transformer Encoder Layers. This architecture is specifically designed to analyze time-series data of gold (XAUUSD) with exceptional accuracy and adaptability. The LSTM component captures long-term dependencies and recurring market patterns in gold price movements, while the Transformer layer with a self-attention mechanism identifies the most influential moments of volatility that drive future market direction. Model parameters were optimized using Bayesian Optimization, which ensures high stability, adaptability, and resistance to overfitting. The model was trained on more than 20 million historical XAUUSD data points through a three-stage learning process. 

  12. Will this robot work on my existing broker account?
    Yes. AI Forex Robot works with any broker and any account type, including ECN, Standard and Raw Spread accounts. It also works perfectly in Prop Trading Firms.

  13. What platforms does the robot support?
    The robot works on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, the two most popular trading platforms in the world. It can be used with your personal account or prop firm accounts without additional modifications.

  14. What is the minimum deposit required to start?
    The minimum recommended deposit is $500. This amount allows the robot to trade properly while maintaining good risk control. Since XAUUSD (Gold) requires a higher margin, we always recommend starting with a slightly larger deposit for better stability and flexibility in trade execution.

  15. Does AI Robot use Grid or Martingale?
    No, this robot opens only one position at a time, and each trade is protected by an adaptive Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop system that automatically adjusts to market conditions in real time and is fully managed by AI.

  16. Does AI Forex Robot work on 2-digit and 3-digit broker accounts?
    Yes, the robot works on both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers. All calculations for pips and points are converted internally, so no special settings are required.

  17. Does AI Forex Robot work with Prop Trading Firms?
    Yes, AI Forex Robot is fully compatible with all Prop Trading Firms that allow the use of Robots. It operates under standard trading conditions, uses only one protected position at a time, and does not rely on Grid or Martingale strategies, making it compliant with prop firm rules such as maximum drawdown, daily limits, and consistency requirements. It can be used for both evaluation and funded phases.

  18. Why do you say this is a "revolution" on the Forex market?
    Because this is one of the first robots that truly combines AI decision-making, signal filtering, risk control and strategy adaptation into one system. It brings a level of intelligence and precision that standard robots simply cannot match.

  19. Is the sale of this robot unlimited?
    No. The sale of this AI Forex Robot are limited to maintain its stability and ensure optimal performance, while also keeping it exclusive for a limited group of users.

If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact our support. You’ll receive full assistance in a private group, and they will help you every step of the way. You’re welcome.

评分 10
Pechkin
26
Pechkin 2025.12.13 06:25 
 

So far the EA acts consistently with its description. The support is outstanding, following trades in real time in telegram channel. Last week has been full of high-impact events, so the EA hasn't traded a lot. A VPS and an account with the lowest spread possible are highly recommended.

Tasukutaro- Arai
250
Tasukutaro- Arai 2025.12.06 05:18 
 

The AI ​​Forex Robot is a truly amazing tool. It has been evolving daily since I purchased it, with the developers constantly improving it. Since it only holds one position, I can safely monitor my trades. It's constantly being updated, and new currency pairs will be added in the future, which I'm very excited about. I look forward to seeing the AI ​​Forex Robot bring even more innovative trading to my trading.

Jaroslav Pokorny
1927
Jaroslav Pokorny 2025.12.03 20:13 
 

This EA is the second one I have purchased from this developer. The support is excellent and responds very quickly to questions via their own chat. I don't have to wait until the next day or week like elsewhere. Over the weekend, I set up the EA on a trial demo to understand the features and settings that would suit me. I used the recommended settings and it works well.

Pechkin
26
Pechkin 2025.12.13 06:25 
 

So far the EA acts consistently with its description. The support is outstanding, following trades in real time in telegram channel. Last week has been full of high-impact events, so the EA hasn't traded a lot. A VPS and an account with the lowest spread possible are highly recommended.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.13 10:22
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management.
Tasukutaro- Arai
250
Tasukutaro- Arai 2025.12.06 05:18 
 

The AI ​​Forex Robot is a truly amazing tool. It has been evolving daily since I purchased it, with the developers constantly improving it. Since it only holds one position, I can safely monitor my trades. It's constantly being updated, and new currency pairs will be added in the future, which I'm very excited about. I look forward to seeing the AI ​​Forex Robot bring even more innovative trading to my trading.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.06 11:13
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management.
Jaroslav Pokorny
1927
Jaroslav Pokorny 2025.12.03 20:13 
 

This EA is the second one I have purchased from this developer. The support is excellent and responds very quickly to questions via their own chat. I don't have to wait until the next day or week like elsewhere. Over the weekend, I set up the EA on a trial demo to understand the features and settings that would suit me. I used the recommended settings and it works well.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 23:15
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management.
BIG ZIZI
45
BIG ZIZI 2025.11.27 09:05 
 

Great robot that uses artificial intelligence, yesterday was the first day I started the robot and it closed profitable positions, the support is also very good and fast.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 23:14
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management.
Piterk140
256
Piterk140 2025.11.21 08:09 
 

Is the best EA only on becktesting....on real account recomended like IC Markets or IC traiding its only losing money!!! But price-boosting marketing is great !!! haha ...Creator EA showing only profitable transaction!!! This EA is the bigest Bubble on MQL5.....please ask seller a live acount for this ea, if he dont wont,please no waste money

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.11.27 10:22
Hi. Thank you for your review, but your conclusions are incorrect. AI Forex Robot works the same in backtesting and live results are available on our website. This EA is an adaptive system. It uses real time filters such as volatility analysis, signal scoring, adaptive TP-SL and AI based confirmations. If you need help with configuration or want to learn how to use the EA properly, you can contact us anytime, we provide full support. AI Robot is a real solution using artificial intelligence in the Forex market and it is the best system of this type in the entire market. Upgrade your trading. Real AI. Real decisions. Real innovation. The AI Revolution starts now
⛔️Update: This user acts in this way, he buys a robot on MQL5, then adds a negative review and starts blackmailing the seller to receive a refund and at the same time continue using the robot, because on MQL5 there are no refunds so he tries to force a private refund. Everything has been reported to MQL5 and we are waiting for their response.
Max
71
Max 2025.11.18 00:06 
 

I purchased this EA recently and I’m impressed with the professionalism behind it. The instructions are clear, setup is easy, and the robot works very smoothly. I’m still in the early testing phase, but so far everything looks promising. The support team is very responsive and helps with every detail. Definitely a great purchase!

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 13:12
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management.
Whoopty_FX
164
Whoopty_FX 2025.11.10 15:33 
 

This is my 3rd time purchasing an EA from this development team, and I am beyond impressed with not only the attributes of the EA's themelves, but the professionalism of customer support. This is a first-class team and I'm very confident I've found one of the best development teams for MT4/5 EA's and indicators. The new AI Forex Bot is very robust with extensive risk management parameters in place by default. I've purchased other "AI EA's" and they don't even come close to how powerful this EA looks to be. Early testing is going well, and I'm exited for the dev team to launch more pairs in the future.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 13:12
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management.
pottermichael
27
pottermichael 2025.11.09 12:43 
 

Expertly made robot that uses AI, the support they offer in the private group is also superb and extremely efficient. I can say Mark, Marzena and the Ominus assistance are prompt at replying to the assistance, and very patient. This is my 2nd purchase from MQL BLUE and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend them to anyone. My first GBP EA which I have been using now for many months has been fantastic, if you read the manual carefully, manage your risk appropriately the EA has proved to be brilliantly programmed and undoubtedly all of the EA's are the same.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 13:12
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management.
fmw1961
483
fmw1961 2025.11.09 11:23 
 

I purchased this EA on Friday so have not had time to test it but i have a few EAs from this developer that are excellant . Each Ea they release just gets better and this one could be the 'ultimate one' .The support team Mark and Ominus are superb and always there to help the response is fantastic. The EA was easy to set up and the guide book as normal has all the details you need . It is nice to have a genuine developer that is here for the long run and not someone who takes your money and then you are on your own. I contacted Marzena after purchase and was immediately added to the telegram channel. I wish the company all the best with this product , if you are sitting on the sidelines wondering should i buy or not , take the plunge because it will just keep going up in price untill they reach there limit. I will add a reveiw after a month or so but by then who knows where the price of the EA will be.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 13:12
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management.
hasan87tr
69
hasan87tr 2025.11.09 09:45 
 

I’m very satisfied with this EA. The developers have a proven history of creating high-quality and reliable trading robots. The structure and logic behind the EA are well thought out and show strong potential. What really stands out is the support team: they respond quickly, are friendly, and help with every question in detail. Overall, a great experience and I can confidently recommend this EA to others.

MQL TOOLS SL
70432
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.12.03 13:12
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. AI Forex Robot is not a typical EA and it is not based on fixed strategies or indicators that repeat the same logic every day. It is a real AI driven solution that analyzes the market dynamically and makes decisions based on live conditions, volatility behavior, signal strength scoring and adaptive risk management.
