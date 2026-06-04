The Gold Space MT4

Live Signal on Vantage https:www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https:www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk.

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Overview: The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by strictly adhering to institutional-level risk management and systematic execution.

Core Strategy: The system's engine operates on a robust Breakout stratergy. It continuously monitors and calculates the charts to identify consolidation zones. When the price cleanly breaks out of this dynamic range, the EA enters the market to capture the ensuing momentum, ensuring you are always on the right side of the trend.

No martingale

No grid trading

Strict Customized SL and TARGET





MT5 Version: https:



Key Features:

Specialized for Gold: Hyper-optimized for the unique volatility, volume, and liquidity patterns of XAUUSD.

Advanced Risk Protection: Utilizes strict USD-based Stop Loss parameters to protect account equity and maintain strict control over relative and maximal drawdown.

Smart Compounding: Integrates mathematically sound auto-compounding logic to safely scale lot sizes as your account balance grows.

Broker Agnostic & Reliable: Thoroughly backtested and proven to perform excellently on low-spread, raw commission accounts (highly compatible with Vantage and Exness ).

VPS Optimized: Extremely lightweight and efficient code, ensuring flawless 24/7 continuous operation on any Virtual Private Server without terminal lag.

Recommendations for Optimal Performance:

Supported Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively.

TimeFrame: 1HR Timeframe highly recommeded

Recommended Account Type: Hedging account with Raw/Zero Spread.

Recommended Broker : Vantage Raw Spread Account And Exness Raw Spread Acoount

Minimum Deposit: $200 For 0.01 lot.

Specially Designed and ready for Cent accounts.

Execution Setup: A low-latency VPS is strictly recommended to ensure lightning-fast order execution during breakouts.

Can be used on multiple timeframe depending on what you looking for, The EA can be configured as you want





Jan 2026 to May 2026

Timeframe

M1 = 1900+ trades

M5 = 1200+ trades

M15 = 750+ trades

H1 = 350+ trades





All has a winning rate of 70%-85%





The Best part of this EA is it make profit on a clean breakout and never let your balance go down, its either sideways or only upside.

Input Range Mode: Option1: Tight Range = More number of calls (Focused on making profits) Option2: Wide Range = Less number of calls (Focused more on accuracy and PF) Option3: Mixed Range = Balance between Option1 and Option2.



DISCLAIMER TheGoldSpace is designed for traders who understand that real-market execution and risk control matter more than perfect historical data. The EA focuses on adaptive behavior, controlled risk, and consistency under live market conditions The EA does not promise guarantee profits, risk what you can afford. Once you purchase the product contact me personally for manual and setfiles.

Introductory Price $199 .00 Price increases $ 50.00 on every 5 Purchases Final Price $ 999.00

Upcoming update: If you use cent account you will soon reach the lot limit, will add a feature to add addtional order once lot size size reach maxium allowwed lot