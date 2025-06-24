数据科学和机器学习（第 30 部分）：预测股票市场的幂对、卷积神经网络（CNN）、和递归神经网络（RNN）

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概述

在之前的文章中，我们已见识到卷积神经网络（CNN）和递归神经网络（RNN）的强大功能，以及如何部署它们，通过提供有价值的交易信号来帮助我们抗击市场。

在本篇中，我们将尝试组合 CNN 和 RNN 这两种最强大的技术，并观察它们对股票市场的预测影响。但在此之前，我们简要了解 CNN 和 RNN 的全部内容。





了解递归神经网络（RNNs）和卷积神经网络（CNNs）

卷积神经网络（CNN）旨在识别数据中的形态和特征，尽管最初是为图像识别任务开发的，但它们依据专为时间序列预测设计的表格数据中表现优良。

如前几篇文章所述，它们的工作原理是首先对输入数据应用过滤器，然后提取可用于预测的高级特征。在股票市场数据中，这些特征包括趋势、季节性影响、和异常。

CNN 架构

借力 CNN 的层次化性质，我们可以揭示数据表示层，每层都针对市场不同方面提供了见解。





递归神经网络（RNN）是人工神经网络，旨在识别数据序列中的形态，例如时间序列、语言、或视频。

与传统神经网络不同，其假设输入彼此独立，而 RNN 能从一系列数据（信息）中检测和理解形态。

RNN 是专门为顺序数据设计的，它们的架构允许它们保持对先前输入的记忆，这令它们非常适于时间序列预测，因为理解数据中时态依赖关系的能力，对于在股票市场做出准确预测至关重要。

正如我在本系列的第 25 部分中所解释的那样，有三种（常用的）特定类型的 RNNs，包括原版的递归神经网络（RNN）、长短期记忆（LSTM）、和门控递归单元（GRU）。

由于 CNNs 擅长从数据中提取和检测特征，故 RNN 在随时间推移解释这些特征方面非常出色。该思路很简单，将这两者结合起来，看看我们能否构建一个强大而健壮的模型，能够在股票市场做出更好的预测。





CNN 和 RNN 的协同

为了集成这两者，我们将分三个步骤创建模型。

配合 CNN 特征提取

配合 RNN 时态建模

训练和获取预测



我们会一步步构建这个由 RNN 和 LSTM 组成的健壮模型。





01：配合 CNNs 提取特征

第一步涉及将时间序列数据馈送到 CNN 模型之中，CNN 模型处理数据，识别重要形态、并提取相关特征。

使用 Tesla 股票数据集，其由开盘价、最高价、最低价、和收盘价组成。我们首先准备数据，即 CNNs 和 RNNs 可接受的 3D 时间序列格式。

我们为分类问题创建目标变量。

Python 代码

target_var = [] open_price = new_df[ "Open" ] close_price = new_df[ "Close" ] for i in range(len(open_price)): if close_price[i] > open_price[i]: # Closing price is greater than opening price target_var.append( 1 ) # buy signal else : target_var.append( 0 ) # sell signal

我们使用 标准伸缩器 对数据进行归一化，令其针对 ML 目的更健壮。

X = new_df.iloc[:, :- 1 ] y = target_var # Scalling the data scaler = StandardScaler() X = scaler.fit_transform(X) # Train-test split X_train, X_test, y_train, y_test = train_test_split(X, y, test_size= 0.2 , shuffle=False) print(f "x_train = {X_train.shape} - x_test = {X_test.shape}



y_train = {len(y_train)} - y_test = {len(y_test)}" )

输出

x_train = ( 799 , 3 ) - x_test = ( 200 , 3 ) y_train = 799 - y_test = 200

然后，我们准备数据，按时间序列格式。

# creating the sequence X_train, y_train = create_sequences(X_train, y_train, time_step) X_test, y_test = create_sequences(X_test, y_test, time_step)

由于这是一个分类问题，故我们对目标变量进行独热编码。

from tensorflow.keras.utils import to_categorical y_train_encoded = to_categorical(y_train) y_test_encoded = to_categorical(y_test) print(f "One hot encoded



y_train {y_train_encoded.shape}

y_test {y_test_encoded.shape}" )

输出

One hot encoded y_train ( 794 , 2 ) y_test ( 195 , 2 )

特征提取由 CNN 模型本身执行，我们给出刚刚准备好的模型原生数据。

model = Sequential() model.add(Conv1D(filters=16, kernel_size=3, activation='relu', strides=2, padding='causal', input_shape=(time_step, X_train.shape[2]) ) ) model.add(MaxPooling1D(pool_size=2))





02：配合 RNNs 时态建模



然后，将上一步中提取的特征传递至 RNN 模型。该模型处理这些特征时，会参考数据中的时态顺序和依赖关系。

与本系列文章第 27 部分中用到的 CNN 模型架构不同，我们在 “Flatten layer” 之后使用了全连接神经网络层。这次，我们将这些常规神经网络（NN）层替换为递归神经网络（RNN）层。

不要忘记删除 CNN 架构图片中看到的 “Flatten layer”。

我们删除了 CNN 架构中的 Flatten 层，因为该层通常将 3D 输入转换为 2D 输出，而 RNN（RNN、LSTM 和 GRU）需要 3D 输入数据，其形式为（批次大小、时间步长、特征）。

model.add(MaxPooling1D(pool_size=2)) model.add(SimpleRNN(50, activation='relu')) model.add(Dropout(0.5)) model.add(Dense(50, activation='relu')) model.add(Dropout(0.5)) model.add(Dense(units=len(np.unique(y)), activation='softmax')) # Softmax for binary classification (1 buy, 0 sell signal)





03： 训练和获取预测



最后，我们可以继续训练我们在前两步中构建的模型，然后，我们验证它，衡量其性能，然后从中得出预测。

Python 代码

model.summary() # Compile the model optimizer = Adam(learning_rate=0.0001) model.compile(optimizer=optimizer, loss='binary_crossentropy', metrics=['accuracy']) # Train the model early_stopping = EarlyStopping(monitor='val_loss', patience=10, restore_best_weights=True) history = model.fit(X_train, y_train_encoded, epochs=1000, batch_size=16, validation_split=0.2, callbacks=[early_stopping]) plt.figure(figsize=(7.5, 6)) plt.plot(history.history['loss'], label='Training Loss') plt.plot(history.history['val_loss'], label='Validation Loss') plt.xlabel('Epochs') plt.ylabel('Loss') plt.title('Training Loss Curve') plt.legend() plt.savefig("training loss curve-rnn-cnn-clf.png") plt.show() # Evaluating the Trained Model y_pred = model.predict(X_test) classes_in_y = np.unique(y) y_pred_binary = classes_in_y[np.argmax(y_pred, axis=1)] # Confusion Matrix cm = confusion_matrix(y_test, y_pred_binary) sns.heatmap(cm, annot=True, fmt='d', cmap='Blues') plt.xlabel("Predicted Label") plt.ylabel("True Label") plt.title("Confusion Matrix") plt.savefig("confusion-matrix RNN + CNN.png") # Display the heatmap print("Classification Report

", classification_report(y_test, y_pred_binary))

输出

经历 14 个局次后评估模型，该模型在测试数据上的准确率为 54%。

7 / 7 ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 0 s 33 ms/step Classification Report precision recall f1-score support 0 0.70 0.40 0.51 117 1 0.45 0.74 0.56 78 accuracy 0.54 195 macro avg 0.58 0.57 0.54 195 weighted avg 0.60 0.54 0.53 195

值得一提的是，当添加更多层时，训练最终模型需要一些时间，这是由于我们组合两个模型的复杂性。

训练后，我必须将最终模型保存为 ONNX 格式。

Python 代码

onnx_file_name = "rnn+cnn.TSLA.D1.onnx" spec = (tf.TensorSpec((None, time_step, X_train.shape[2]), tf.float16, name="input"),) model.output_names = ['outputs'] onnx_model, _ = tf2onnx.convert.from_keras(model, input_signature=spec, opset=13) # Save the ONNX model to a file with open(onnx_file_name, "wb") as f: f.write(onnx_model.SerializeToString())

不要忘记保存标准化伸缩器参数。

# Save the mean and scale parameters to binary files scaler.mean_.tofile(f "{onnx_file_name.replace('.onnx','')}.standard_scaler_mean.bin" ) scaler.scale_.tofile(f "{onnx_file_name.replace('.onnx','')}.standard_scaler_scale.bin" )

我在 Netron 中打开所保存 ONNX 模型，这是一个巨大的模型。





类似于我们之前部署卷积神经网络（CNN）所做，我们可调用相同函数库来帮助我们在 MQL5 中轻松读取这个庞大的模型。

但是，在此之前，我们必须将 ONNX 模型和标准化伸缩器参数添加到我们的智能系统当中，作为资源。

#resource "\\Files\\rnn+cnn.TSLA.D1.onnx" as uchar onnx_model[] #resource "\\Files\\rnn+cnn.TSLA.D1.standard_scaler_mean.bin" as double standardization_mean[] #resource "\\Files\\rnn+cnn.TSLA.D1.standard_scaler_scale.bin" as double standardization_std[]

在 OnInit 函数中，我们要做的第一件事是初始化它们（标准化伸缩器和 CNN 模型）。

int OnInit () { if (!cnn.Init(onnx_model)) return INIT_FAILED ; scaler = new StandardizationScaler(standardization_mean, standardization_std); ... ... return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

为了得到预测结果，我们须用这个预加载的伸缩器对输入数据进行归一化，后将归一化数据应用于 CNN 模型，并获得预测信号和概率。

if (NewBar()) { CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , 1 , time_step, rates); for ( ulong i= 0 ; i<x_data.Rows(); i++) { x_data[i][ 0 ] = rates[i].open; x_data[i][ 1 ] = rates[i].high; x_data[i][ 2 ] = rates[i].low; } x_data = scaler.transform(x_data); int signal = cnn.predict_bin(x_data, classes_in_data_); vector probabilities = cnn.predict_proba(x_data); Comment ( "Probability = " ,probabilities, "

Signal = " ,signal);

下面是图表上的注释样子。

概率向量取决于您的训练数据中目标变量中存在的分类。依据训练数据，我们准备了目标变量，指示 0 代表卖出信号，1 代表买入信号。类标识符、或数字必须按升序排列。

input int time_step = 5 ; input int magic_number = 24092024 ; input int slippage = 100 ; MqlRates rates[]; matrix x_data(time_step, 3 ); vector classes_in_data_ = { 0 , 1 }; int OldNumBars = 0 ; int OnInit () {

名为 x_data 的矩阵负责临时存储来自市场的自变量（特征）。由于我们依据 3 个特征（Open、High 和 Low）上训练模型，故该矩阵的大小被调整为 3 列，并调整到等于时间步骤值的行数。

时间步骤值必须与创建顺序训练数据时所用的时间步骤值相似。

我们可基于我们所构建模型提供的信号制定一个简单的策略。

double min_lot = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); MqlTick ticks; SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (), ticks); if (signal== 1 ) { ClosePos( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ); if (!PosExists( POSITION_TYPE_BUY )) { if (!m_trade.Buy(min_lot, Symbol (), ticks.ask, 0 , 0 )) printf ( "Failed to open a buy position err=%d" , GetLastError ()); } } else if (signal== 0 ) { ClosePos( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ); if (!PosExists( POSITION_TYPE_SELL )) { if (!m_trade.Sell(min_lot, Symbol (), ticks.bid, 0 , 0 )) printf ( "Failed to open a sell position err=%d" , GetLastError ()); } } else return ;

现在我们已加载了模型，并准备进行预测，我运行的测试介于 2020.01.01 到 2024.09.01 之间。下面是完整的测试器配置（settings）图片。

注意，我收集特斯拉股票数据时，在 4 小时图上应用 EA，取代日线时间帧。这是因为我们将策略和模型程序化，在新蜡烛开立后立即开始动作，但是，日线蜡烛通常在市场收市时才开立，故导致 EA 错过交易，直到第二天。 通过将 EA 应用于较低的时间帧（在本例中为 4 小时），我们确保每 4 小时后持续监控市场，并执行一些交易活动。 这不会影响提供给 EA 的数据，故我们在日线时间帧（交易决策仍然取决于日线图）调用 CopyRates 函数。

以下是测试器的结果。

印象深刻！EA 产生了 90% 的盈利交易。AI 模型只是一个简单的 RNN。

现在我们看看 LSTM 和 GRU 在同一市场中的表现如何。





组合卷积神经网络（CNN）和长短期记忆（LSTM）



与简单的 RNN 不同，简单的 RNN 无法理解长期序列数据、或信息中的形态，而 LSTM 可以理解长期序列信息中的关系和形态。

LSTM 往往比简单的 RNN 更高效、更准确。我们创建一个包含 LSTM 的 CNN 模型，然后观察它在特斯拉股票中的表现。

Python 代码

from tensorflow.keras.layers import LSTM # Define the CNN model model = Sequential() model.add(Conv1D(filters=16, kernel_size=3, activation='relu', strides=2, padding='causal', input_shape=(time_step, X_train.shape[2]) ) ) model.add(MaxPooling1D(pool_size=2)) model.add( LSTM (50, activation='relu')) model.add(Dropout(0.5)) model.add(Dense(50, activation='relu')) model.add(Dropout(0.5)) model.add(Dense(units=len(np.unique(y)), activation='softmax')) # For binary classification (e.g., buy/sell signal) model.summary()

由于所有 RNN 都可按相同的方式实现，故我只需针对创建简单 RNN 的代码模块进行一次更改。

在训练和验证模型后，其在测试数据上的准确率为 53%。

7 / 7 ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 0 s 36 ms/step Classification Report precision recall f1-score support 0 0.67 0.44 0.53 117 1 0.45 0.68 0.54 78 accuracy 0.53 195 macro avg 0.56 0.56 0.53 195 weighted avg 0.58 0.53 0.53 195

在 MQL5 编程语言中，我们可使用针对简单 RNN EA 相同的函数库。

#resource "\\Files\\lstm+cnn.TSLA.D1.onnx" as uchar onnx_model[] #resource "\\Files\\lstm+cnn.TSLA.D1.standard_scaler_mean.bin" as double standardization_mean[] #resource "\\Files\\lstm+cnn.TSLA.D1.standard_scaler_scale.bin" as double standardization_std[] #include <MALE5\Convolutional Neural Networks(CNNs)\ConvNet.mqh> #include <MALE5\preprocessing.mqh> CConvNet cnn; StandardizationScaler *scaler;

代码的其余部分与 CNN + RNN EA 中的代码保持相同。

我采用了与以前相同的测试器设置，结果如下。

这次整体交易准确率约为 74%，低于我们之前模型的准确率，但仍然非常出色！





组合卷积神经网络（CNN）和门控循环单元（GRU）

就像 LSTM 一样，GRU 模型也能够理解长期序列信息和数据之间的关系，尽管与 LSTM 模型相比采用了极简的方式。

我们可如其它 RNN 模型一样实现它，我们只在构建 CNN 模型架构的代码中修改模型类型。

from tensorflow.keras.layers import GRU # Define the CNN model model = Sequential() model.add(Conv1D(filters=16, kernel_size=3, activation='relu', strides=2, padding='causal', input_shape=(time_step, X_train.shape[2]) ) ) model.add(MaxPooling1D(pool_size=2)) model.add( GRU (50, activation='relu')) model.add(Dropout(0.5)) model.add(Dense(50, activation='relu')) model.add(Dropout(0.5)) model.add(Dense(units=len(np.unique(y)), activation='softmax')) # For binary classification (e.g., buy/sell signal) model.summary()

模型经过训练和验证后，该模型达成了与 LSTM 相似的准确率，测试数据的准确率为 53%。

7 / 7 ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 1 s 41 ms/step Classification Report precision recall f1-score support 0 0.69 0.39 0.50 117 1 0.45 0.73 0.55 78 accuracy 0.53 195 macro avg 0.57 0.56 0.53 195 weighted avg 0.59 0.53 0.52 195

我们加载 ONNX 格式的 GRU 模型，并将其伸缩器参数加载到二进制文件之中。

#resource "\\Files\\gru+cnn.TSLA.D1.onnx" as uchar onnx_model[] #resource "\\Files\\gru+cnn.TSLA.D1.standard_scaler_mean.bin" as double standardization_mean[] #resource "\\Files\\gru+cnn.TSLA.D1.standard_scaler_scale.bin" as double standardization_std[] #include <MALE5\Convolutional Neural Networks(CNNs)\ConvNet.mqh> #include <MALE5\preprocessing.mqh> CConvNet cnn; StandardizationScaler *scaler;

再次，其余代码与简单 RNN EA 中所用代码相同。

在测试器上采用相同设置测试模型后，结果如下。

GRU 模型提供了大约 61% 的准确率，不如前两个模型优秀，但确实是一个不错的准确率。





后记



卷积神经网络（CNN）与递归神经网络（RNN）的集成可成为预测股票市场的强大方法，为揭示数据中隐藏的形态和时态依赖关系提供了潜力。然而，这种组合相对不常见，并且会带来一定的挑战。主要风险之一是过度拟合，尤其是在将如此复杂的模型应用于相对简单的问题时。过拟合会导致模型在训练数据上表现良好，但无法普适到新数据。

此外，将 CNN 和 RNN 组合在一起的复杂性，会导致巨大的计算成本，特别是如果您决定通过添加更多密集层、或增加神经元数量来扩展模型。必须仔细平衡模型复杂性、与可用资源、和手头的问题。

平安出行。





跟踪机器学习模型的开发，在 GitHub 存储库 上有更多本系列文章的讨论内容。

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