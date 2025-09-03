数据科学和机器学习（第 32 部分）：保持您的 AI 模型更新，在线学习

内容





什么是在线学习？



在线机器学习是一种机器学习方法，其中模型从实时点数据流中增量学习。这是一个动态过程，会随时间推移调整其预测算法，允许模型随新数据的到来而变化。这种方法在数据丰富、且快速扩展的环境中非常重要，譬如在交易数据中，在于它能提供及时准确的预测。

在处置交易数据时，总是很难判定更新模型的正确时间、以及更新频率，举例，如果您去年依据比特币训练了人工智能模型，考虑到这种加密货币上周刚刚创下新高，最近的信息可能会被机器学习模型当作异常值。

不同于在特定范围历史内上下波动的外汇工具，纳斯达克 100 指数、标准普尔 500 指数、和其它同类工具及股票往往会上涨，并触及新的峰值。

在线学习不仅是担心旧的训练信息会过时，也是为了令模型据最新信息保持更新，这或许会对市场当前发生的事情产生一些影响。





在线学习的益处



适应性



就像骑自行车的人边走边学一样，在线机器学习可以适应数据中的新形态，随时间推移有提高其性能的潜力。



就像骑自行车的人边走边学一样，在线机器学习可以适应数据中的新形态，随时间推移有提高其性能的潜力。 可扩展性



某些模型的一些在线学习方法，一次处理一个数据。对于我们大多数人所拥有的紧张计算资源来说，该技术更安全，最终能有助于扩展依赖于大数据的模型。



某些模型的一些在线学习方法，一次处理一个数据。对于我们大多数人所拥有的紧张计算资源来说，该技术更安全，最终能有助于扩展依赖于大数据的模型。 实时预测



不同于批量学习，其在实现时可能就已过时，在线学习提供了实时洞察，这在许多交易应用程序中至关重要。





不同于批量学习，其在实现时可能就已过时，在线学习提供了实时洞察，这在许多交易应用程序中至关重要。 效率：



增量机器学习允许持续学习和更新模型，这会导致更快、更具成本效益的训练过程。

现在我们了解了该技术的若干益处，我们来看看在 MetaTrader 5 中进行有效在线学习所需的基础设施。





MetaTrader 5 在线学习基础设施



由于我们的最终目标是在 MetaTrader 5 中把 AI 模型用于交易目的，因此它与通常在基于 Python 的应用程序中看到的在线学习基础设施不同。





步骤 01：Python 客户端

在 Python 客户端（脚本）中，我们希望基于从 MetaTrader 5 收到的交易数据构建 AI 模型。

使用 MetaTrader 5（python 函数库），我们首先初始化平台。

import pandas as pd import numpy as np import MetaTrader5 as mt5 from datetime import datetime if not mt5.initialize(): # Initialize the MetaTrader 5 platform print ( "initialize() failed" ) mt5.shutdown()

MetaTrader 5 平台初始化后，我们能够通过 copy_rates_from_pos 方法从中获取交易信息。

def getData(start = 1 , bars = 1000 ): rates = mt5.copy_rates_from_pos( "EURUSD" , mt5.TIMEFRAME_H1, start, bars) if len (rates) < bars: print ( "Failed to copy rates from MetaTrader 5, error = " ,mt5.last_error()) df_rates = pd.DataFrame(rates) return df_rates

我们能打印出来，以便查看所获信息。

print ( "Trading info:

" ,getData( 1 , 100 ))

输出

time open high low close tick_volume spread real_volume 0 1731351600 1.06520 1.06564 1.06451 1.06491 1688 0 0 1 1731355200 1.06491 1.06519 1.06460 1.06505 1607 0 0 2 1731358800 1.06505 1.06573 1.06495 1.06512 1157 0 0 3 1731362400 1.06512 1.06564 1.06512 1.06557 1112 0 0 4 1731366000 1.06557 1.06579 1.06553 1.06557 776 0 0 .. ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 95 1731693600 1.05354 1.05516 1.05333 1.05513 5125 0 0 96 1731697200 1.05513 1.05600 1.05472 1.05486 3966 0 0 97 1731700800 1.05487 1.05547 1.05386 1.05515 2919 0 0 98 1731704400 1.05515 1.05522 1.05359 1.05372 2651 0 0 99 1731708000 1.05372 1.05379 1.05164 1.05279 2977 0 0 [100 rows x 8 columns]

我们调用 copy_rates_from_pos 方法，在于它允许我们访问放置在索引 1 处的 recenlyt 已收盘柱线，相比按照固定日期访问，这非常实用。 我们始终可以确信，通过从位于索引 1 处的柱线复制，我们始终从最近收盘的柱线、直至我们想要的某个指定数量的柱线获得信息。

收到这些信息后，我们就能据这些数据进行典型的机器学习操作。

我们为模型创建一个单独的文件，通过将每个模型放在其单独的文件中，我们可以从 “main.py” 文件中调用这些模型，轻松地部署所有关键进程和功能。

文件 catboost_models.py

from catboost import CatBoostClassifier from sklearn.metrics import accuracy_score from onnx.helper import get_attribute_value from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn, update_registered_converter from sklearn.pipeline import Pipeline from skl2onnx.common.shape_calculator import ( calculate_linear_classifier_output_shapes, ) from skl2onnx.common.data_types import ( FloatTensorType, Int64TensorType, guess_tensor_type, ) from skl2onnx._parse import _apply_zipmap, _get_sklearn_operator_name from catboost.utils import convert_to_onnx_object class CatBoostClassifierModel(): def __init__(self, X_train, X_test, y_train, y_test): self.X_train = X_train self.X_test = X_test self.y_train = y_train self.y_test = y_test self.model = None def train(self, iterations= 100 , depth= 6 , learning_rate= 0.1 , loss_function= "CrossEntropy" , use_best_model= True ): params = { "iterations" : iterations, "depth" : depth, "learning_rate" : learning_rate, "loss_function" : loss_function, "use_best_model" : use_best_model } self.model = Pipeline([ ( "catboost" , CatBoostClassifier(**params)) ]) self.model.fit(X=self.X_train, y=self.y_train, catboost__eval_set=(self.X_test, self.y_test)) y_pred = self.model.predict(self.X_test) print ( "Model's accuracy on out-of-sample data = " ,accuracy_score(self.y_test, y_pred)) def to_onnx(self, model_name): update_registered_converter( CatBoostClassifier, "CatBoostCatBoostClassifier" , calculate_linear_classifier_output_shapes, self.skl2onnx_convert_catboost, parser=self.skl2onnx_parser_castboost_classifier, options={ "nocl" : [ True , False ], "zipmap" : [ True , False , "columns" ]}, ) model_onnx = convert_sklearn( self.model, "pipeline_catboost" , [( "input" , FloatTensorType([ None , self.X_train.shape[ 1 ]]))], target_opset={ "" : 12 , "ai.onnx.ml" : 2 }, ) with open (model_name, "wb" ) as f: f.write(model_onnx.SerializeToString())

有关该 CatBoost 模型的更多信息，请参阅这篇文章。 我以 CatBoost 模型为例，请随意用您喜欢的任何模型。

现在我们有了这个类来帮助我们初始化、训练、及保存 catboost 模型。我们在 “main.py” 文件中部署该模型。

文件: main.py

再次，我们首先从 MetaTrader 5 桌面应用程序接收数据。

data = getData(start= 1 , bars= 1000 )

如果您仔细观察 CatBoost 模型，您会发现它是一个分类器模型。我们还没有这个分类器的目标变量，故我们做一个。

data[ "future_open" ] = data[ "open" ].shift(- 1 ) data[ "future_close" ] = data[ "close" ].shift(- 1 ) target = [] for row in range (data.shape[ 0 ]): if data[ "future_close" ].iloc[row] > data[ "future_open" ].iloc[row]: target.append( 1 ) else : target.append( 0 ) data[ "target" ] = target data = data.dropna()

我们可从 X 二维数组中删除所有含有大量零值的未来变量、及其它特征，并将 “target” 变量分配给 y 一维数组。

X = data.drop(columns = [ "spread" , "real_volume" , "future_close" , "future_open" , "target" ]) y = data[ "target" ]

然后，我们将信息拆分为训练样本和验证样本，据市场数据初始化 CatBoost 模型，然后对其进行训练。

X_train, X_test, y_train, y_test = train_test_split(X, y, train_size= 0.7 , random_state= 42 ) catboost_model = catboost_models.CatBoostClassifierModel(X_train, X_test, y_train, y_test) catboost_model.train()

最后，我们将该模型以 ONNX 格式保存在 MetaTrader 5 的 Common 目录之中。

步骤 02：Common 文件夹

利用 MetaTrader 5 Python，我们能得到有关 Common 路径的信息。

terminal_info_dict = mt5.terminal_info()._asdict() common_path = terminal_info_dict[ "commondata_path" ]

这是我们想要保存来自 Python 客户端中所有经过训练的 AI 模型的地方。

当利用 MQL5 访问 Common 文件夹时，它通常是指在 Common 文件夹下找到的 “Files” 子文件夹，为了从 MQL5 的立场更容易访问这些文件，我们必须将模型保存在该子文件夹之中。 models_path = os.path.join(common_path, "Files" ) if not os.path.exists(models_path): os.makedirs(models_path) catboost_model.to_onnx(model_name=os.path.join(models_path, "catboost.H1.onnx" ))

最后，我们必须将所有这些代码行包装在一个函数当中，以便随时更轻松地运作所有这些不同的过程。

def trainAndSaveCatBoost(): data = getData(start= 1 , bars= 1000 ) if ( len (data)<= 0 ): print ( "Failed to obtain data from Metatrader5, error = " ,mt5.last_error()) mt5.shutdown() data[ "future_open" ] = data[ "open" ].shift(- 1 ) data[ "future_close" ] = data[ "close" ].shift(- 1 ) target = [] for row in range (data.shape[ 0 ]): if data[ "future_close" ].iloc[row] > data[ "future_open" ].iloc[row]: target.append( 1 ) else : target.append( 0 ) data[ "target" ] = target data = data.dropna() X = data.drop(columns = [ "spread" , "real_volume" , "future_close" , "future_open" , "target" ]) y = data[ "target" ] X_train, X_test, y_train, y_test = train_test_split(X, y, train_size= 0.7 , random_state= 42 ) catboost_model = catboost_models.CatBoostClassifierModel(X_train, X_test, y_train, y_test) catboost_model.train() models_path = os.path.join(common_path, "Files" ) if not os.path.exists(models_path): os.makedirs(models_path) catboost_model.to_onnx(model_name=os.path.join(models_path, "catboost.H1.onnx" ))

然后我们调用该函数，看看它的所作所为。

trainAndSaveCatBoost() exit()

成果

0: learn: 0.6916088 test: 0.6934968 best: 0.6934968 (0) total: 163ms remaining: 16.1s 1: learn: 0.6901684 test: 0.6936087 best: 0.6934968 (0) total: 168ms remaining: 8.22s 2: learn: 0.6888965 test: 0.6931576 best: 0.6931576 (2) total: 175ms remaining: 5.65s 3: learn: 0.6856524 test: 0.6927187 best: 0.6927187 (3) total: 184ms remaining: 4.41s 4: learn: 0.6843646 test: 0.6927737 best: 0.6927187 (3) total: 196ms remaining: 3.72s ... ... ... 96: learn: 0.5992419 test: 0.6995323 best: 0.6927187 (3) total: 915ms remaining: 28.3ms 97: learn: 0.5985751 test: 0.7002011 best: 0.6927187 (3) total: 924ms remaining: 18.9ms 98: learn: 0.5978617 test: 0.7003299 best: 0.6927187 (3) total: 928ms remaining: 9.37ms 99: learn: 0.5968786 test: 0.7010596 best: 0.6927187 (3) total: 932ms remaining: 0us bestTest = 0.6927187021 bestIteration = 3 Shrink model to first 4 iterations. Model's accuracy on out-of-sample data = 0.5

可在 Common\Files 下看到 .onnx 文件。

步骤 03：MetaTrader 5

现在我们必须在 MetaTrader 5 中加载以 ONNX 格式保存的模型。

我们首先导入函数库来帮助我们完成该任务。

"Online Learning Catboost.mq5" 的内容

#include <CatBoost.mqh> CCatBoost *catboost; input string model_name = "catboost.H1.onnx" ; input string symbol = "EURUSD" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe = PERIOD_H1 ; string common_path;

我们在 Oninit 函数中要做的第一件事是检查该文件是否存在于 Common 文件夹之中，如果它不存在，这可能表明该模型尚未经过训练。

之后，我们通过传递 ONNX_COMMON_FOLDER 标志来初始化 ONNX 模型，以从“Common” 文件夹显式加载模型。

int OnInit () { if (! FileIsExist (model_name, FILE_COMMON )) { printf ( "%s Onnx file doesn't exist" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INIT_FAILED ; } catboost = new CCatBoost(); if (!catboost.Init(model_name, ONNX_COMMON_FOLDER )) { printf ( "%s failed to initialize the catboost model, error = %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } }

为了运用这个加载的模型进行预测，我们回到 Python 脚本，并检查删除一些特征之后，哪些可在训练中所用。

必须在 MQL5 中按相同的特征和相同的顺序收集数据。

Python 代码 "main.py" 文件。

X = data.drop(columns = [ "spread" , "real_volume" , "future_close" , "future_open" , "target" ]) y = data[ "target" ] print (X.head())

成果

time open high low close tick_volume 0 1726772400 1.11469 1.11584 1.11453 1.11556 3315 1 1726776000 1.11556 1.11615 1.11525 1.11606 2812 2 1726779600 1.11606 1.11680 1.11606 1.11656 2309 3 1726783200 1.11656 1.11668 1.11590 1.11622 2667 4 1726786800 1.11622 1.11644 1.11605 1.11615 1166

现在，我们在 OnTick 函数内获取该信息，并调用预测类里的 predict_bin 函数。

该函数将依据我们在 Python 客户端中准备的目标变量预测 0（看涨）、1（看跌）。

void OnTick () { MqlRates rates[]; CopyRates (symbol, timeframe, 1 , 1 , rates); vector x = { ( double )rates[ 0 ].time, rates[ 0 ].open, rates[ 0 ].high, rates[ 0 ].low, rates[ 0 ].close, ( double )rates[ 0 ].tick_volume}; Comment ( TimeCurrent (), "

Predicted signal: " ,catboost.predict_bin(x)== 0 ? "Bearish" : "Bullish" ); }

成果





自动化训练和部署过程



我们能够在 MetaTrader 5 中训练和部署模型，但这并非我们所愿，我们的主要目标是自动化整个过程。

在 Python 虚拟环境内，我们必须安装 schedule 函数库。

$ pip install schedule

这个小模块能帮助我们调度何时执行特定函数。由于我们已把收集数据、训练、和保存模型的代码包装在一个函数当中，因此我们调度每分钟调用一次该函数。

schedule.every( 1 ).minute.do(trainAndSaveCatBoost) while True : schedule.run_pending() time.sleep( 60 )

这种调度操作颇具魅力:)

在我们的主要智能系统中，我们还调度 EA 应从公用目录加载模型的时间和频率，如此行事，我们就可有效地更新交易机器人模型。

我们可用 OnTimer 函数，它的操作亦充满魅力:)

int OnInit () { .... .... if (! EventSetTimer ( 60 )) { printf ( "%s failed to set the event timer, error = %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if ( CheckPointer (catboost) != POINTER_INVALID ) delete catboost; } void OnTick () { .... } void OnTimer ( void ) { if ( CheckPointer (catboost) != POINTER_INVALID ) delete catboost; catboost = new CCatBoost(); if (!catboost.Init(model_name, ONNX_COMMON_FOLDER )) { printf ( "%s failed to initialize the catboost model, error = %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return ; } printf ( "%s New model loaded" , TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES )); }

成果

HO 0 13:14:00.648 Online Learning Catboost (EURUSD,D1) 2024.11.18 12:14 New model loaded FK 0 13:15:55.388 Online Learning Catboost (GBPUSD,H1) 2024.11.18 12:15 New model loaded JG 0 13:16:55.380 Online Learning Catboost (GBPUSD,H1) 2024.11.18 12:16 New model loaded MP 0 13:17:55.376 Online Learning Catboost (GBPUSD,H1) 2024.11.18 12:17 New model loaded JM 0 13:18:55.377 Online Learning Catboost (GBPUSD,H1) 2024.11.18 12:18 New model loaded PF 0 13:19:55.368 Online Learning Catboost (GBPUSD,H1) 2024.11.18 12:19 New model loaded CR 0 13:20:55.387 Online Learning Catboost (GBPUSD,H1) 2024.11.18 12:20 New model loaded NO 0 13:21:55.377 Online Learning Catboost (GBPUSD,H1) 2024.11.18 12:21 New model loaded LH 0 13:22:55.379 Online Learning Catboost (GBPUSD,H1) 2024.11.18 12:22 New model loaded

现在我们已经了解了如何调度训练过程，并保持新模型与 MetaTrader 5 中的智能系统同步。虽然对于大多数机器学习技术来说，该过程很容易实现，但在与深度学习模型，诸如循环神经网络（RNN）等搭配工作时，这可能是一个颇具挑战性的过程，其不能包含在 Sklearn 管道之中，这令我们在与各种机器学习模型配合工作时更轻松。 我们看看在运用门控循环单元（GRU）时如何应用该技术，即其是循环神经网络的一种特殊形式。





深度学习 AI 模型的在线学习



Python 客户端

我们在 GRUClassifier 类中应用了典型的机器学习素材。有关 GRU 的更多信息，请参阅这篇文章。

训练模型之后，我们将其保存为 ONNX，这次我们还把 StandardScaler 的信息保存在二进制文件之中，这将有助于我们往后在 MQL5 中类似地规范化新数据，就如它目前在 Python 中一样。

文件 gru_models.py

import numpy as np import tensorflow as tf from tensorflow.keras.models import Sequential from tensorflow.keras.layers import GRU, Dense, Input, Dropout from keras.callbacks import EarlyStopping from keras.optimizers import Adam import tf2onnx class GRUClassifier(): def __init__(self, time_step, X_train, X_test, y_train, y_test): self.X_train = X_train self.X_test = X_test self.y_train = y_train self.y_test = y_test self.model = None self.time_step = time_step self.classes_in_y = np.unique(self.y_train) def train(self, learning_rate= 0.001 , layers= 2 , neurons = 50 , activation= "relu" , batch_size= 32 , epochs= 100 , loss= "binary_crossentropy" , verbose= 0 ): self.model = Sequential() self.model.add(Input(shape=(self.time_step, self.X_train.shape[ 2 ]))) self.model.add(GRU(units=neurons, activation=activation)) for layer in range (layers): self.model.add(Dense(units=neurons, activation=activation)) self.model.add(Dropout( 0.5 )) self.model.add(Dense(units= len (self.classes_in_y), activation= 'softmax' , name= 'output_layer' )) adam_optimizer = Adam(learning_rate=learning_rate) self.model. compile (optimizer=adam_optimizer, loss=loss, metrics=[ 'accuracy' ]) early_stopping = EarlyStopping(monitor= 'val_loss' , patience= 10 , restore_best_weights= True ) history = self.model.fit(self.X_train, self.y_train, epochs=epochs, batch_size=batch_size, validation_data=(self.X_test, self.y_test), callbacks=[early_stopping], verbose=verbose) val_loss, val_accuracy = self.model.evaluate(self.X_test, self.y_test, verbose=verbose) print ( "Gru accuracy on validation sample = " ,val_accuracy) def to_onnx(self, model_name, standard_scaler): spec = (tf.TensorSpec(( None , self.time_step, self.X_train.shape[ 2 ]), tf.float16, name= "input" ),) self.model.output_names = [ 'outputs' ] onnx_model, _ = tf2onnx.convert.from_keras(self.model, input_signature=spec, opset= 13 ) with open (model_name, "wb" ) as f: f.write(onnx_model.SerializeToString()) standard_scaler.mean_.tofile( f" {model_name.replace( '.onnx' , '' )} .standard_scaler_mean.bin" ) standard_scaler.scale_.tofile( f" {model_name.replace( '.onnx' , '' )} .standard_scaler_scale.bin" )

在 “main.py” 文件中，我们创建一个函数，负责我们运用 GRU 模型时希望发生的一切。

def trainAndSaveGRU(): data = getData(start= 1 , bars= 1000 ) data[ "future_open" ] = data[ "open" ].shift(- 1 ) data[ "future_close" ] = data[ "close" ].shift(- 1 ) target = [] for row in range (data.shape[ 0 ]): if data[ "future_close" ].iloc[row] > data[ "future_open" ].iloc[row]: target.append( 1 ) else : target.append( 0 ) data[ "target" ] = target data = data.dropna() if ( len (data)<= 0 ): print ( "Failed to obtain data from Metatrader5, error = " ,mt5.last_error()) mt5.shutdown() X = data.drop(columns = [ "spread" , "real_volume" , "future_close" , "future_open" , "target" ]) y = data[ "target" ] X_train, X_test, y_train, y_test = train_test_split(X, y, train_size= 0.7 , shuffle= False ) time_step = 10 scaler = StandardScaler() X_train = scaler.fit_transform(X_train) X_test = scaler.transform(X_test) x_train_seq, y_train_seq = create_sequences(X_train, y_train, time_step) x_test_seq, y_test_seq = create_sequences(X_test, y_test, time_step) y_train_encoded = to_categorical(y_train_seq) y_test_encoded = to_categorical(y_test_seq) gru = gru_models.GRUClassifier(time_step=time_step, X_train= x_train_seq, y_train= y_train_encoded, X_test= x_test_seq, y_test= y_test_encoded ) gru.train( batch_size= 64 , learning_rate= 0.001 , activation = "relu" , epochs= 1000 , loss= "binary_crossentropy" , layers = 2 , neurons = 50 , verbose= 1 ) models_path = os.path.join(common_path, "Files" ) if not os.path.exists(models_path): os.makedirs(models_path) gru.to_onnx(model_name=os.path.join(models_path, "gru.H1.onnx" ), standard_scaler=scaler)

最后，我们能调度 trainAndSaveGRU 函数应当被调用的频率，类似于我们调度 CatBoost 函数。

schedule.every( 1 ).minute.do(trainAndSaveGRU)

成果

Epoch 1/1000 11/11 ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 7s 87ms/step - accuracy: 0.4930 - loss: 0.6985 - val_accuracy: 0.5000 - val_loss: 0.6958 Epoch 2/1000 11/11 ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 0s 16ms/step - accuracy: 0.4847 - loss: 0.6957 - val_accuracy: 0.4931 - val_loss: 0.6936 Epoch 3/1000 11/11 ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 0s 17ms/step - accuracy: 0.5500 - loss: 0.6915 - val_accuracy: 0.4897 - val_loss: 0.6934 Epoch 4/1000 11/11 ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 0s 16ms/step - accuracy: 0.4910 - loss: 0.6923 - val_accuracy: 0.4690 - val_loss: 0.6938 Epoch 5/1000 11/11 ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 0s 16ms/step - accuracy: 0.5538 - loss: 0.6910 - val_accuracy: 0.4897 - val_loss: 0.6935 Epoch 6/1000 11/11 ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 0s 20ms/step - accuracy: 0.5037 - loss: 0.6953 - val_accuracy: 0.4931 - val_loss: 0.6937 Epoch 7/1000 ... ... ... 11/11 ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 0s 22ms/step - accuracy: 0.4964 - loss: 0.6952 - val_accuracy: 0.4793 - val_loss: 0.6940 Epoch 20/1000 11/11 ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 0s 19ms/step - accuracy: 0.5285 - loss: 0.6914 - val_accuracy: 0.4793 - val_loss: 0.6949 Epoch 21/1000 11/11 ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 0s 17ms/step - accuracy: 0.5224 - loss: 0.6935 - val_accuracy: 0.4966 - val_loss: 0.6942 Epoch 22/1000 11/11 ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 0s 21ms/step - accuracy: 0.5009 - loss: 0.6936 - val_accuracy: 0.5103 - val_loss: 0.6933 10/10 ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ 0s 19ms/step - accuracy: 0.4925 - loss: 0.6938 Gru accuracy on validation sample = 0.5103448033332825

MetaTrader 5 版本

我们首先加载函数库，助力我们加载 GRU 模型、及标准缩放器的任务。

#include <preprocessing.mqh> #include <GRU.mqh> CGRU *gru; StandardizationScaler *scaler; double scaler_mean[], scaler_std[]; input string model_name = "gru.H1.onnx" ; string mean_file; string std_file;

我们要在 OnInit 函数中做的第一件事是获取缩放器二进制文件的名称，我们在创建这些文件时应用了相同的原则。

string base_name__ = model_name; if ( StringReplace (base_name__, ".onnx" , "" )< 0 ) { printf ( "%s Failed to obtain the parent name for the scaler files, error = %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } mean_file = base_name__ + ".standard_scaler_mean.bin" ; std_file = base_name__ + ".standard_scaler_scale.bin" ;

最后，我们继续从公用文件夹加载 ONNX 格式的 GRU 模型，我们还读取二进制格式的缩放器文件，以便在 scaler_mean 和 scaler_std 数组中为它们赋值。

int OnInit () { string base_name__ = model_name; if ( StringReplace (base_name__, ".onnx" , "" )< 0 ) { printf ( "%s Failed to obtain the parent name for the scaler files, error = %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } mean_file = base_name__ + ".standard_scaler_mean.bin" ; std_file = base_name__ + ".standard_scaler_scale.bin" ; if (! FileIsExist (model_name, FILE_COMMON )) { printf ( "%s Onnx file doesn't exist" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INIT_FAILED ; } gru = new CGRU(); if (!gru.Init(model_name, ONNX_COMMON_FOLDER )) { printf ( "%s failed to initialize the gru model, error = %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (!readArray(mean_file, scaler_mean) || !readArray(std_file, scaler_std)) { printf ( "%s failed to read scaler information" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INIT_FAILED ; } scaler = new StandardizationScaler(scaler_mean, scaler_std); if (! EventSetTimer ( 60 )) { printf ( "%s failed to set the event timer, error = %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if ( CheckPointer (gru) != POINTER_INVALID ) delete gru; if ( CheckPointer (scaler) != POINTER_INVALID ) delete scaler; }

我们调度 OnTimer 函数从公用文件夹读取缩放器和模型文件的过程。

void OnTimer ( void ) { if ( CheckPointer (gru) != POINTER_INVALID ) delete gru; if ( CheckPointer (scaler) != POINTER_INVALID ) delete scaler; if (!readArray(mean_file, scaler_mean) || !readArray(std_file, scaler_std)) { printf ( "%s failed to read scaler information" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } scaler = new StandardizationScaler(scaler_mean, scaler_std); gru = new CGRU(); if (!gru.Init(model_name, ONNX_COMMON_FOLDER )) { printf ( "%s failed to initialize the gru model, error = %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return ; } printf ( "%s New model loaded" , TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES )); }

成果

II 0 14:49:35.920 Online Learning GRU (GBPUSD,H1) 2024.11.18 13:49 New model loaded QP 0 14:50:35.886 Online Learning GRU (GBPUSD,H1) Initilaizing ONNX model... MF 0 14:50:35.919 Online Learning GRU (GBPUSD,H1) ONNX model Initialized IJ 0 14:50:35.919 Online Learning GRU (GBPUSD,H1) 2024.11.18 13:50 New model loaded EN 0 14:51:35.894 Online Learning GRU (GBPUSD,H1) Initilaizing ONNX model... JD 0 14:51:35.913 Online Learning GRU (GBPUSD,H1) ONNX model Initialized EL 0 14:51:35.913 Online Learning GRU (GBPUSD,H1) 2024.11.18 13:51 New model loaded NM 0 14:52:35.885 Online Learning GRU (GBPUSD,H1) Initilaizing ONNX model... KK 0 14:52:35.915 Online Learning GRU (GBPUSD,H1) ONNX model Initialized QQ 0 14:52:35.915 Online Learning GRU (GBPUSD,H1) 2024.11.18 13:52 New model loaded DK 0 14:53:35.899 Online Learning GRU (GBPUSD,H1) Initilaizing ONNX model... HI 0 14:53:35.935 Online Learning GRU (GBPUSD,H1) ONNX model Initialized MS 0 14:53:35.935 Online Learning GRU (GBPUSD,H1) 2024.11.18 13:53 New model loaded DI 0 14:54:35.885 Online Learning GRU (GBPUSD,H1) Initilaizing ONNX model... IL 0 14:54:35.908 Online Learning GRU (GBPUSD,H1) ONNX model Initialized QE 0 14:54:35.908 Online Learning GRU (GBPUSD,H1) 2024.11.18 13:54 New model loaded

为了从 GRU 模型接收预测，我们必须考虑有助于循环神经网络（RNN）理解数据中时态依赖关系的时间步长值。

我们在函数 “trainAndSaveGRU” 中使用了ten(10) 的时间步长值。

def trainAndSaveGRU(): data = getData(start= 1 , bars= 1000 ) .... .... time_step = 10

我们在 MQL5 中从历史记录中的最近收盘柱线开始收集最后 10 根柱线（时间步长）。（推测它应当如此）

input int time_step = 10 ;

void OnTick () { MqlRates rates[]; CopyRates (symbol, timeframe, 1 , time_step , rates); vector classes = { 0 , 1 }; matrix X = matrix ::Zeros( time_step , 6 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< time_step ; i++) { vector row = { ( double )rates[i].time, rates[i].open, rates[i].high, rates[i].low, rates[i].close, ( double )rates[i].tick_volume}; X.Row(row, i); } X = scaler.transform(X); Comment ( TimeCurrent (), "

Predicted signal: " ,gru.predict_bin(X, classes)== 0 ? "Bearish" : "Bullish" ); }

成果





增量机器学习



至于训练方法，一些模型比之其它更熟练、更稳健。当您在互联网上搜索“在线机器学习”时，大多数人会说这是一个过程，通过该过程，小批量重训练数据被回馈给模型，从而实现更大的训练目标。

这样做的问题在于，当给定的数据样本太少时，许多模型不支持、或无法正常工作。

像 CatBoost 这样的现代机器学习技术已伴随了增量学习。这种训练方法能用于在线学习，在处置大数据时有助于节省大量内存，在于数据可拆分为小块，其可被重新训练回馈到初始模型。

def getData(start = 1 , bars = 1000 ): rates = mt5.copy_rates_from_pos( "EURUSD" , mt5.TIMEFRAME_H1, start, bars) df_rates = pd.DataFrame(rates) return df_rates def trainIncrementally(): clf = CatBoostClassifier( task_type= "CPU" , iterations= 2000 , learning_rate= 0.2 , max_depth= 1 , verbose= 0 , ) big_data = getData( 1 , 10000 ) chunk_size = 1000 chunks = [big_data[i:i + chunk_size].copy() for i in range ( 0 , len (big_data), chunk_size)] for i, chunk in enumerate (chunks): chunk[ "future_open" ] = chunk[ "open" ].shift(- 1 ) chunk[ "future_close" ] = chunk[ "close" ].shift(- 1 ) target = [] for row in range (chunk.shape[ 0 ]): if chunk[ "future_close" ].iloc[row] > chunk[ "future_open" ].iloc[row]: target.append( 1 ) else : target.append( 0 ) chunk[ "target" ] = target chunk = chunk.dropna() if ( len (chunk)<= 0 ): print ( "Failed to obtain chunk from Metatrader5, error = " ,mt5.last_error()) mt5.shutdown() X = chunk.drop(columns = [ "spread" , "real_volume" , "future_close" , "future_open" , "target" ]) y = chunk[ "target" ] X_train, X_val, y_train, y_val = train_test_split(X, y, train_size= 0.8 , random_state= 42 ) if i == 0 : clf.fit(X_train, y_train, eval_set=(X_val, y_val)) y_pred = clf.predict(X_val) print ( f"---> Acc score: {accuracy_score(y_pred=y_pred, y_true=y_val)} " ) else : clf.fit(X_train, y_train, init_model = "model.cbm" , eval_set=(X_val, y_val)) y_pred = clf.predict(X_val) print ( f"---> Acc score: {accuracy_score(y_pred=y_pred, y_true=y_val)} " ) clf.save_model( "model.cbm" ) print ( f"Chunk {i + 1 } / {len(chunks)} processed and model saved." )

成果

---> Acc score: 0.555 Chunk 1/10 processed and model saved. ---> Acc score: 0.505 Chunk 2/10 processed and model saved. ---> Acc score: 0.55 Chunk 3/10 processed and model saved. ---> Acc score: 0.565 Chunk 4/10 processed and model saved. ---> Acc score: 0.495 Chunk 5/10 processed and model saved. ---> Acc score: 0.55 Chunk 6/10 processed and model saved. ---> Acc score: 0.555 Chunk 7/10 processed and model saved. ---> Acc score: 0.52 Chunk 8/10 processed and model saved. ---> Acc score: 0.455 Chunk 9/10 processed and model saved. ---> Acc score: 0.535 Chunk 10/10 processed and model saved.

您可在逐步构建模型时，遵循相同的在线学习架构，并将最终模型以 ONNX 格式保存在 “Common” 文件夹中，以供 MetaTrader 5 使用。





后记



在线学习是一种优异的方式，以最少的人工干预保持模型不断更新。通过实现该基础设施，您可确保您的模型与最新的市场趋势保持一致，并快速适应新信息。然而，值得注意的是，在线学习有时会令模型对数据处理的顺序高度敏感，往往需人工监督来验证从人类角度来看模型及训练信息是否具有逻辑意义。您需要在自动化学习过程，及定期评估模型之间找到适当的平衡，以确保一切按预期进行。





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