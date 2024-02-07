Trend Rider AI
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Duc Viet Bui
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 7 Şubat 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Trend Rider AI is the name of my EA. It operates based on trends, entering trades according to a preset price range until a set profit is reached, at which point it closes all positions.
Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2179495
Recommended :
・Initial Deposit: 2000$
・Currency: USDCHF,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,AUDCHF,....
Key Parameters for Configuration:
・StepPrice = 10; The distance between two orders is 10 pips.
・ProfitThreshold = 1; When the total profit of either Buy or Sell orders reaches $1, all Buy or Sell orders will be closed.
・MagicNumber = 123; A unique identifier for the EA's trades.
・spreadEA = 10; If the spread is greater than 10, the EA will not execute any orders.
・stopEA = false; If set to true, the EA will not place any new orders when all open orders are closed.
・stopSell = false; If set to true, the EA will not place any Sell orders.
・stopBuy = false; If set to true, the EA will not place any Buy orders.