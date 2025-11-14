Hermes AI Combines several proven breakout strategies to identify and follow trends.

Uses advanced logic to filter out false breakouts, increasing accuracy and profitability.

Adapts to both trending and range-bound market conditions for consistent performance.



Hermes AI intelligently adjusts trades with precise risk control, without compromising capital. Leverage is optimized for maximum efficiency and trade security, balancing risk and profitability.



Key Features:



A tight stop loss reduces potential losses in the event of unfavorable price movement.



Optimized for tight spreads – ideal for ECN accounts and brokers with low spreads.



Customizable risk management system – the ability to adapt parameters to individual preferences.



Automatic position size calculation – adapts the transaction volume depending on the deposit and market conditions.



Fast order execution – suitable for high-frequency trading and scalping.



An effective entry algorithm is to analyze price dynamics and liquidity before opening a position.



Adaptable to various market conditions – backtested.

Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe: M1-M5

Minimum deposit: $500.

Account type: any account type, but it is better to use ECN and Raw spread accounts.

Leverage: Any

Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (recommended)

Before using any advisor, make sure that:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.