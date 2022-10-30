RexIIIClaw vs ClusterIIIEA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Niklas Templin
- Sürüm: 1.0
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______
Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000
Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000
Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000
Set4: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000
Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk, Stopp Loss 500 Take Profit 1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target
Set it to your Moneymanagement
Indize: DE40
- “IC Market” Recomment Broker
- THIS EA „IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII“ BUY and SELL in one
- only DE40 with this Standart Settings
- for other Indizes or Pairs Set the Stop Loss double to actuall Spread or higher, and Set Take Profit x40 from Spread, PriceOffset x4 from Spread
- Recomment M5, M15, M30, H1
- minimum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first 3 Weeks
- Expert have auto Lot Settings, to delete auto Lot...Set "VolumePercent" to Zero
- Strong Code for Error Warning, Clalculation and more
Strong EA and nice and friendly communication.