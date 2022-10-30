RexIIIClaw vs ClusterIIIEA

4.75

THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______

Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 

Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000

Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000
Set4: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000
Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk, Stopp Loss 500 Take Profit 1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target
Set it to your Moneymanagement 

Indize: DE40 

  • “IC Market” Recomment Broker
  • THIS EA „IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII“ BUY and SELL in one 
  • only DE40 with this Standart Settings 
  • for other Indizes or Pairs Set the Stop Loss double to actuall Spread or higher, and Set Take Profit x40 from Spread, PriceOffset x4 from Spread
  • Recomment M5, M15, M30, H1
  • minimum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first 3 Weeks
  • Expert have auto Lot Settings, to delete auto Lot...Set "VolumePercent" to Zero
  • Strong Code for Error Warning, Clalculation and more 







İncelemeler 4
Knallbotz
40
Knallbotz 2024.08.18 08:11 
 

Strong EA and nice and friendly communication.

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
11691
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:17 
 

Excelente

Alain Rivier
24
Alain Rivier 2024.08.24 17:05 
 

Hello Thanks for this EA, I have a very good result on MT4 DEMO ! 👍 My questions are: 1/ where can I find a broker with a low spread because mine is with a spread 120 or 130 !!! very high and I lost money on my live account (I have stopped after 1 day).. *In test, if I put a spread at 50 it works correctly but: * it's difficult to have a low spread (50) without additional cost and at the end it is not profitable. *Can you help please, and who is your broker ? 2/ is there another setup since august 2024 ? 3/ Is it possible to use your EA with US500 ? Again, many thanks for your work. I have put 5 stars for the support by anticipation...😉

İncelemeye yanıt