Four Bilion v7

4BILION V7 AI — Your Multi‑Market Trading Co‑Pilot

Professional, disciplined automation for traders who want speed, control, and clarity.

4BILION V7 AI is a professional‑grade Expert Advisor designed to trade fast timeframes with discipline and robust risk controls. It combines the profit‑seeking efficiency of scalping and grid/martingale logic with multi‑layered filters, capital protection, and a clean, informative UI—so you keep the edge while keeping risk in check.

Signal generation — Choose one of three built‑in strategies. The EA scans price action and market context to find high‑probability entries on lower timeframes (optimized for M1).

Smart grid management — If price moves against the initial position, the EA adds orders at controlled intervals using a configurable lot multiplier to pull the break‑even closer.