Reversal Monster Mini

The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks

  • It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop.

  • The “Reversal Monster EA” trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above this trend, provided that all technical and non-technical filters defined by the trader through the expert settings are passed.


  • This is a demo version of the full Reversal Monster EA. It works on Real and Demo accounts.


Demo version restrictions:

  • Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker).
  • Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in Demo version.
  • Setting TP/SL using trendlines is disabled.
  • "Move To Breakeven System" is disabled.
  • "Smart Profit System" is disabled.
  • "Trailing Stop" is disabled.
  • "Alerts_Notifications System" is disabled.

  • I work with this Reversal Monster EA, and the Breakout Monster since 2014. 

  • All features were explained in details in the booklet.

  • Draw trends yourself, I recommend to disable "Full_Auto_System".


  • I Will add some videos and animated images soon.


Please, leave your review and comments. And have a look on the other EA to trade BREAKOUTS.


Kind regards


