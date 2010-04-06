Reversal Monster Mini

The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks

  • It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop.

  • The “Reversal Monster EA” trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above this trend, provided that all technical and non-technical filters defined by the trader through the expert settings are passed.


  • This is a demo version of the full Reversal Monster EA. It works on Real and Demo accounts.


Demo version restrictions:

  • Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker).
  • Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in Demo version.
  • Setting TP/SL using trendlines is disabled.
  • "Move To Breakeven System" is disabled.
  • "Smart Profit System" is disabled.
  • "Trailing Stop" is disabled.
  • "Alerts_Notifications System" is disabled.

  • I work with this Reversal Monster EA, and the Breakout Monster since 2014. 

  • All features were explained in details in the booklet.

  • Draw trends yourself, I recommend to disable "Full_Auto_System".


  • I Will add some videos and animated images soon.


Please, leave your review and comments. And have a look on the other EA to trade BREAKOUTS.


Kind regards


Produits recommandés
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance (The Trend Catcher) : La stratégie Trend Catcher avec indicateur d’alerte est un outil d’analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché ainsi que les points d’entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle dispose d’une stratégie Trend Catcher dynamique, s’adaptant aux conditions du marché pour offrir une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et l
FREE
Max LotSize
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (2)
Indicateurs
LotSize Indicator Discover the appropriate lot size to use in your trades based on the available margin. This indicator provides valuable information for risk management. If the indicator shows a value of 0, it means that your balance or available margin is insufficient for trading. It is important to maintain adequate margin levels for safe trading practices. This indicator is exclusively designed for the MT4 platform, a popular and reliable trading platform in the market. With the LotSize Indi
FREE
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.82 (33)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Présentation de l'indicateur Koala Supply Demand pour MetaTrader 4 (Nous vous encourageons à partager votre avis ou vos commentaires, qu'ils soient positifs ou négatifs, afin que d'autres traders puissent bénéficier de votre expérience.) Bienvenue sur l'indicateur d'offre et demande Koala. Cet indicateur est conçu pour identifier les zones d'offre et de demande non rompues. Cet indicateur peut aider le trader à visualiser le marché comme des zones, vous pouvez voir comment le prix respecte cert
FREE
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.6 (10)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Experts
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Indicateurs
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.06 (35)
Experts
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Vanexio
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
VANEXIO USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acco
FREE
AP Vwap Bands Pro MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Indicateurs
AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open). Why
FREE
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicateurs
L'indicateur TMA AI Bands est basé sur la Moyenne Mobile Triangulaire (TMA) avec des bandes supérieure et inférieure dynamiques et des flèches claires d'achat/vente tracées directement sur le graphique. Il intègre une IA pour une optimisation adaptative et garantit l'absence de repainting, fournissant des signaux de renversement précis lorsque le prix touche les bandes. * Paires : fonctionne avec toutes les paires de devises * Échelles de temps recommandées : D1 / W1 / MN * Variables externe
Magic Balance
Daniil Evstratenko
Indicateurs
The indicator shows which trading pairs, strategies, robots and signals that you use are profitable and which are not. The statistic of trades and balance graph are displayed in the account currency and pips - to switch simply click on the graph. button "$"(top left) - minimize/expand and move the indicator panel button ">"(bottom right) - stretching and resetting to the original size Statistic of trades 1 line - account balance, current profit and lot of open trades; 2 line - the number of all
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicateurs
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicateurs
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Salva System Free
Pavel Komarovsky
4 (3)
Experts
Salva EA Free is an advanced and fully automated system, which passes backtesting since 2005. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, trading is performed based on the price movement range. Dynamic algorithms and filters are used for taking profit or closing trades. Built-in reworked system for filtering market entries and exits: Checking the trading direction using integrated trend indicators. Checking the channel range for the minimum and maximum values. Checking for the price ex
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicateurs
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (560)
Experts
EA Black Dragon fonctionne sur l'indicateur Black Dragon. L'EA ouvre un trade par la couleur de l'indicateur, il est alors possible d'augmenter le réseau d'ordres ou de travailler avec un stop loss. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tous les paramètres peuvent être trouvés ici! Paramètres entrant
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Atlantis EA suit une stratégie de cassure spécifiquement conçue pour l'or afin de tirer profit des fortes variations de prix qui surviennent lorsque le marché de l'or franchit des seuils clés d'offre et de demande. Il ne s'agit ni d'une stratégie de martingale ni d'une stratégie de grille. L'EA utilise un stop suiveur et intègre un stop automatique en cas de changement de tendance. Cet EA recherche les configurations de trading optimales 24h/24. Paire recommandée : XAU/USD (unités de temps : M1
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Système de trading entièrement automatisé. Un indicateur classique est utilisé comme signaux   MACD , qui combine un indicateur de tendance avec un oscillateur pour détecter les points d'entrée. Utilise la moyenne, la fonction de fermeture du premier et du dernier panier d'ordres et la fonction de calcul automatique du lot. Possède un tableau de bord avancé et trois types de notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantages: Système de tr
Plus de l'auteur
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Experts
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
Breakout Monster Expert Advisor
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
For The English Manual you can contact me. The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Breakout The “Breakout Monster EA” trades breakouts when the current price of the currency pair breaks a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency pair's chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after breaking the drawn trendline OR after closing the candle above/below this trend, provided that all technical and non-technical filters, defined by the trader through the exp
Move to Breakeven Limited
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Utilitaires
The main purpose of this expert advisor is to protect your hardly gained profits. Once the market goes in your favor, with amount of specified pips [configured via EA inputs], the EA will do the following: Move the Stop-loss of the profitable positions to Breakeven. Lock in some profits, i.e put the SL above/below your entry with specified pips  Will close part of position, % of lots, once the EA was triggered.  By default, the "Move to Breakeven EA" will modify all opened positions on the termi
FREE
Reversal Monster EA
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends pullback, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The “Reversal Monster EA” trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above th
Move To Breakeven
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Utilitaires
The main purpose of this expert advisor is to protect your hardly gained profits. Once the market goes in your favor, with amount of specified pips [configured via EA inputs], the EA will do the following: Move the Stop-loss of the profitable positions to Breakeven. Lock in some profits, i.e put the SL above/below your entry with specified pips  Will close part of position, % of lots, once the EA was triggered.  By default, the "Move to Breakeven EA" will modify all opened positions on the termi
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis