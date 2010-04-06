Reversal Monster Mini

Move to Breakeven Limited Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi Utilitaires

The main purpose of this expert advisor is to protect your hardly gained profits. Once the market goes in your favor, with amount of specified pips [configured via EA inputs], the EA will do the following: Move the Stop-loss of the profitable positions to Breakeven. Lock in some profits, i.e put the SL above/below your entry with specified pips Will close part of position, % of lots, once the EA was triggered. By default, the "Move to Breakeven EA" will modify all opened positions on the termi