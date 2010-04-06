Reversal Monster Mini
- Experts
- Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
- Versione: 1.0
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks
- It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop.
- The “Reversal Monster EA” trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above this trend, provided that all technical and non-technical filters defined by the trader through the expert settings are passed.
- This is a demo version of the full Reversal Monster EA. It works on Real and Demo accounts.
Demo version restrictions:
- Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker).
- Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in Demo version.
- Setting TP/SL using trendlines is disabled.
- "Move To Breakeven System" is disabled.
- "Smart Profit System" is disabled.
- "Trailing Stop" is disabled.
- "Alerts_Notifications System" is disabled.
- I work with this Reversal Monster EA, and the Breakout Monster since 2014.
- All features were explained in details in the booklet.
- Draw trends yourself, I recommend to disable "Full_Auto_System".
- I Will add some videos and animated images soon.
Please, leave your review and comments.
Kind regards