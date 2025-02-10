Breakout Monster Expert Advisor

For The English Manual you can contact me.


The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Breakout

  • The “Breakout Monster EA” trades breakouts when the current price of the currency pair breaks a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency pair's chart.
  • The opening of the position can be immediate after breaking the drawn trendline OR after closing the candle above/below this trend, provided that all technical and non-technical filters, defined by the trader through the expert settings, are passed.

  • WHY THIS EA IS UNIQUE & COMPREHENSIVE?
  1. TRADING MODES: Breakout Monster EA works in 4 different trading modes, as follows:
    • Notifications Only Mode. In this mode, the EA will not open any trade on your account. It just observes trends and filters, and then, if all conditions met, EA would notify you through the “Notification System”.
  2. Confirm Before Trade Mode [true]. If this mode is enabled, i.e. input set to “true”, and all conditions of trading are met, the EA will ask for your confirmation. You can either accept the trade entry or refuse it.
    • Confirm Before Trade Mode [false]. If this mode is disabled, i.e., input set to “false”, and all conditions of trading are met, the EA will OPEN the trade immediately. The “Notification System” will be triggered, and all trade’s info will be sent to you once the trade was opened.
    • Full Auto System Mode. If this mode is enabled, the EA will work in fully automatic mode. i.e., EA will detect and draw the Buy and Sell trendlines on itself and trade on them if they were broken and all other conditions were met. Personally, I DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS MODE. I believe the personal judgement of the trading levels is far better and more accurate than the EA one.
  3. INFINITE TRENDS. Trader can draw unlimited number of trendlines on the same chart, and they will be traded automatically one by one once triggered.
  4. TRADING STYLE. The trader chooses between immediate entry after the breakout - with the possibility of specifying spare points (Padding Pips) - OR  after the breakout candle is closed above/below the drawn trend. The trader can enable the expert to delete the trends of the opposite trades (optionally), so that EA only trades in one direction. For example, if the sell deal is activated, the buying trends will be deleted automatically.
  5. FILTERS. A large number of technical and non-technical filters that control the opening of trades.
  6. TRADE MANAGEMENT. Advanced, very accurate and unprecedented options in managing trades, such as smart take profit, full control of trailing stop with pip steps, moving the stop to the entry point with reservation (protecting) of some pips, and so on.
  7. MONEY MANAGEMENT. Breakout Monster EA provided with a very accurate and advanced money management system.
  8. COMMENTING/NOTIFICATION SYSTEMS. This EA provided with very well established Commenting & Notification System.
  9. PROTECTION. EA is provided with a decent Stealth Mode. A protection system against broker’s manipulation of take-profit and stop loss points. The protection is also important with high volatile market and low liquidity market where slippage and spread widen. Personally, I had never traded News without Breakout Monster EA since 2014.
  10. VISUAL AID. All entry, take-profit and stop-loss points can be determined by drawing horizontal or trendlines on the chart. All these trading (Buy/Sell) and (TP/SL) levels will be automatically coloured. These visual aids will make it easier and much faster for trader to read the chart and modify TP/SL levels.
  11. MAINTAIN HISTORY. The Breakout Monster EA keeps all your trading history. Activated trends are not deleted from the chart; the trader can review the chart later and note the accuracy of the drawn trend for the future test and trading. Also, the EA journals are activities, trades, alerts, and errors. Every single detail happened to your account will be recorded for your further study and analysis.
  • These are just brief summary of this EA features. There are, however, many important features I cannot include in this preview. But, you can read the full documentation and details of Breakout Monster's features and capabilities from the booklet. It will be updated with every updated version of the EA. 







