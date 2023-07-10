The next generation G P T AI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies.

Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from financial news, Sentiment Analysis, specific formula, Oscillators and indicators status and other unstructured data sources. This information can then be used in conjunction with other datasets to make our prediction of trading.

The robot constantly adapts to changes in the market and learns from its own decisions, continuously improving its performance and accuracy.

Contact me to send you instruction and add you in group.

AI Next Level is a fully automated trader.

+It is used my "123 Pattern Scanner", "Trend Reversal Scanner" and "Engulfing" indicators.

FEATURES:

News Filter and Auto GMT Time are supported

Uses several pairs: EURUSD , GBPUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD , CADCHF, NZDUSD, USDCAD, CAC40, ASX200 and etc.



Recommended time frame: M15

Trail stop loss

High win rate(more than 80%)



Sets are provided



Limited number of Buyers

Free Demo available to download

Recommend deposit 100 USD (Cent account) or 1 000 USD (Standard account)

000 USD (Standard account) The EA is not spread sensitive, but advise to use a low spread ECN account.



Every EA in the market need VPS

