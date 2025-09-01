M1 Signal Scan MT5

5

** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button **

After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you!

Discount: It will be $39 for a week or for 2 purchases! 

*** Contact me to send you "Trend Finder indicator" free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction:

M1 Signal Scanner is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to detect Small trend switching in the direction of the trend and possible reversal. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct.

This indicator shows many signals that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with alarm and notification and also has stop loss, take profits and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.

It is suitable for trading in all time frames.

+ Trend Finder indicator FREE

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and  most successful signals for scalping
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • NO delay
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Sending the alert, push and email notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

How to test

Test in strategy tester on XAUUSD M1, also after payment you will access to scanner option and just by one click, M1 Signal Scanner searches all symbols in your selected time frames. 




rob69nr
146
rob69nr 2025.09.11 13:59 
 

Good indicator. Patience is the key to success.

PropGoldX
Hizbullah Mangal
Uzman Danışmanlar
The price increases with every 10 licenses sold. Starting Price: $50 | Final Price: $499 PropGoldX EA Automated Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) Description PropGoldX EA is a fully automated trading system developed for the XAU/USD (Gold) symbol. It is designed to follow a disciplined trading logic without using martingale, grid, or other high-risk strategies. The system is suitable for both individual traders and those participating in proprietary firm evaluations. Trades are managed using a
