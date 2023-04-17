Triple MA Scanner

5

** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button **

***Contact me to send you instructions and add you in "Triple MA scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction:

The triple moving average strategy involves planning three different moving averages to generate buy and sell signals. The third moving average is used in combination with the other two moving averages to confirm or deny the signals they generate. This reduces the probability that the trader will act on false signals. The buy signal is generated early in the development of a trend and a sell signal is generated early when a trend ends.

The triple MA Scanner indicator uses a special enhanced algorithm. It Scans All charts just by pressing one click and has stop loss and entry point levels with candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and most common successful reversal trend : Enhanced Triple Moving Average Strategy
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss and entry-point levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • Method Shorter/longer Time Frame -  Define Moving Averages for shorter TF / Define Moving Averages for longer TF
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
  • Method Shorter/longer Time Frame -  Define Moving Averages for shorter TF / Define Moving Averages for longer TF

=======Display/style Options============

  • Display Options – Display or do not  SL & Entry levels
  • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm


    İncelemeler 2
    DanyLbc747
    1223
    DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:26 
     

    Interesting product concept, I recommend it.

    losho123
    289
    losho123 2023.04.21 10:33 
     

    Tired of searching good setups for many hours a day? Then this scanner will be a great help for you. I also have been using your "The 123 Pattern Scanner". I love it. It makes my trading very profitable. thanks !!!

