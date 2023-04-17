** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button **

Introduction:

The triple moving average strategy involves planning three different moving averages to generate buy and sell signals. The third moving average is used in combination with the other two moving averages to confirm or deny the signals they generate. This reduces the probability that the trader will act on false signals. The buy signal is generated early in the development of a trend and a sell signal is generated early when a trend ends.

The triple MA Scanner indicator uses a special enhanced algorithm. It Scans All charts just by pressing one click and has stop loss and entry point levels with candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.

Main Features:

Detect the best and most common successful reversal trend : Enhanced Triple Moving Average Strategy



Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator

NO repaint



repaint Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )

charts button Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)

It displays and pushes notification stop-loss and entry-point levels

Candlestick check for the best entry point

Sending the alert and push notification

Method Shorter/longer Time Frame - Define Moving Averages for shorter TF / Define Moving Averages for longer TF

Alert enable/disable base on your setting time

Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

Scan All Charts – Enable

Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate

Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time

Method Shorter/longer Time Frame - Define Moving Averages for shorter TF / Define Moving Averages for longer TF

=======Display/style Options============ Display Options – Display or do not SL & Entry levels

Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns ========ALERT SETTINGS ========== Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification

How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert

Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts

Alert start/end time – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm



