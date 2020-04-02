Bank Moving Average MT4

This is a standard moving average indicator.

I have added a quick control panel in the bottom left corner for it. When multiple different parameters of this indicator are simultaneously enabled, the control panel can quickly switch between different parameters of the indicator, making it easier to observe multiple indicators simultaneously 

Parameter description:

Indicator ID: The unique ID of the indicator. When starting multiple instances, this ID must be unique and cannot be duplicated.
Control Panel Pos X: Position X of the Indicator Control Panel.
Control Panel Pos Y: Position Y of the Indicator Control Panel.
Control Panel Disappay Name: The text content displayed in the indicator control panel.

Period: Calculate the average period of the moving average line.
Shift: Indicator line offset by chart time.
Method: Method for calculating moving averages.
Applied Price: The price used to calculate the moving average.



Bank KLineCountdown MT4
-hang Yin
Göstergeler
This indicator can display the remaining time of the current K-line closing in real time Supports any time period Automatically and dynamically follow the current K-line position Automatically calculate days, hours, minutes, and seconds I have added a quick control panel in the bottom left corner for it. When multiple different Bank series indicators are enabled at the same time, the control panel can quickly switch between displaying/hiding each indicator, so that the chart does not display m
FREE
Bank Bands MT4
-hang Yin
Göstergeler
This is a standard Bollinger Bands indicator. I have added a quick control panel in the bottom left corner for it. When multiple different parameters of this indicator are simultaneously enabled, the control panel can quickly switch between different parameters of the indicator, making it easier to observe multiple indicators simultaneously. For example, it is possible to quickly switch observations while combining a period of 20 and a period of 30. Parameter description: Indicator ID: The uniqu
FREE
Bank DayDashBoard MT4
-hang Yin
Göstergeler
This is a dashboard indicator that can display daily volatility, making it convenient for traders to quickly view. The following information can be displayed: Yesterday's high, low, and closing prices. Today's high point, low point, opening price. Dynamically display the number of points up and down from today's opening to the current level. Calculate and display the daily rise and fall points for today, yesterday, 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 30 days, and 90 days. Current real-time spread. Curren
Bank ZigZag MT4
-hang Yin
Göstergeler
The Zigzag indicator can help traders identify and confirm the main trends and reversal points in price movements. By connecting significant high and low points, the Zigzag indicator can clearly display the overall trend of the market, helping traders make wiser decisions when analyzing price behavior. Supports any time period. I have added a quick control panel in the bottom left corner for it. When multiple different Bank series indicators are enabled at the same time, the control panel can qu
Bank PinBar MT4
-hang Yin
Göstergeler
PinBar is a common candlestick chart form, often used as a reversal signal. This indicator will be marked with an arrow at the PinBar position after its formation. Supports any time period. At present, this indicator is only calculated and judged based on the upper and lower shadows of the K-line and the values of the entity. In the future, intelligent judgment based on other factors of the market will be added. I have added a quick control panel in the bottom left corner for it. When multiple
Bank EngulfingPattern MT4
-hang Yin
Göstergeler
EngulfingPattern is a common candlestick chart form, often used as a reversal signal. This indicator will be marked with double arrow at the EngulfingPattern position after its formation. Supports any time period. At present, this indicator is only calculated and judged based on the upper and lower shadows of the K-line and the values of the entity. In the future, intelligent judgment based on other factors of the market will be added. I have added a quick control panel in the bottom left corn
