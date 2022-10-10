Gmgs PRO

3

GMGS PRO – Adaptive Strategy for Consistent Performance

GMGS PRO is designed to follow market structure and trend behavior with advanced trade logic aimed at minimizing drawdown and managing risk effectively. It focuses on steady growth using reliable currency pairs with optimized parameters for long-term use.

🔧 Strategy Overview

  • Trading Style: Trend-following with risk-controlled trade entries

  • Recommended Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1 (H1 preferred for lower risk)

  • Lot Size: 0.01 per $500 (or use proportional auto lot settings)

📊 Performance Expectations

  • Targeted growth rate: 5% to 20% monthly (based on backtesting and live monitoring)

  • Designed for low-risk and long-term compounding

  • Performs best with stable market conditions and consistent account balance growth

💡 Risk Management & Capital Suggestions

  • Minimum Starting Balance: $500

  • Low-Risk Approach: Use H1 timeframe and conservative lot sizing

  • Recommended Growth Plan: Add $50 equity monthly for optimal compounding results over the year

✅ Key Features

  • Built-in capital protection filters

  • Dynamic position sizing

  • Adaptive market logic for major forex pairs

  • Easy to set up – default settings work out of the box

⚙️ Setup Notes

  • Works with most brokers using MetaTrader 4

  • Compatible with 4-digit and 5-digit accounts

  • ECN recommended for better execution

🔄 Updates & Support

  • Regular updates based on market changes and platform updates

  • Support provided through MQL5 comment section

GMGS PRO is best used with patience and a long-term mindset. Focus on slow, steady growth and proper risk control for the best results.


İncelemeler
Andreas Andrianto
856
Andreas Andrianto 2022.11.04 10:11 
 

So far so good, better TF H1 for more accurate entries and safer.

Usama Yasir
1866
Geliştiriciden yanıt Usama Yasir 2022.11.06 01:18
Thanks For Your Recommendation And Review Hope You Making Profit 😊
Usama Yasir
1866
Geliştiriciden yanıt Usama Yasir 2022.10.21 03:17
Thanks For Trust Sir Keep Grow More Grow Safe Must Use Risk Management
Usama Yasir
1866
Geliştiriciden yanıt Usama Yasir 2022.10.11 18:11
Yes 65% enough For 1:2 RR and Lot 2x Multiply.
Usama Yasir
1866
Geliştiriciden yanıt Usama Yasir 2022.10.10 08:07
Thanks For Review
İncelemeye yanıt