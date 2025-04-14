SR Breakout EA MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Timo Roth
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 14 Nisan 2025
SR Breakout EA MT4
Launch Promo:
- Depending on the demand, the EA may become a paid product in the future.
Presets: Click Here
Key Features:
-
Easy Installation: Ready to go in just a few steps - simply drag the EA onto any chart and load the settings.
-
Safe Risk Management: No martingale, grid, or other high-risk money management techniques. Risk management, stop loss, and take profit levels can be adjusted in the settings.
- Customizable Parameters: Flexible configuration for individual trading preferences.
Please Note:
- Be sure to run your own backtests. The screenshots reflect the GBPUSD performance from 2018–2023 using the default settings.
About the Developer:
I’ve been active in the financial markets for 6 years and I'm developing algorithmic systems for the past 4 years. My focus is on stable, transparent, and secure trading strategies that are suitable for both private investors and institutional environments.