SR Breakout EA MT4

Launch Promo:

  • Depending on the demand, the EA may become a paid product in the future.

Presets: Click Here

Key Features:

  • Easy Installation: Ready to go in just a few steps - simply drag the EA onto any chart and load the settings.

  • Safe Risk Management: No martingale, grid, or other high-risk money management techniques. Risk management, stop loss, and take profit levels can be adjusted in the settings.

  • Customizable Parameters: Flexible configuration for individual trading preferences.

Please Note:

  • Be sure to run your own backtests. The screenshots reflect the GBPUSD performance from 2018–2023 using the default settings.

About the Developer:

I’ve been active in the financial markets for 6 years and I'm developing algorithmic systems for the past 4 years. My focus is on stable, transparent, and secure trading strategies that are suitable for both private investors and institutional environments.



