GMGS PRO – Adaptive Strategy for Consistent Performance

GMGS PRO is designed to follow market structure and trend behavior with advanced trade logic aimed at minimizing drawdown and managing risk effectively. It focuses on steady growth using reliable currency pairs with optimized parameters for long-term use.

🔧 Strategy Overview

  • Trading Style: Trend-following with risk-controlled trade entries

  • Recommended Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1 (H1 preferred for lower risk)

  • Lot Size: 0.01 per $500 (or use proportional auto lot settings)

📊 Performance Expectations

  • Targeted growth rate: 5% to 20% monthly (based on backtesting and live monitoring)

  • Designed for low-risk and long-term compounding

  • Performs best with stable market conditions and consistent account balance growth

💡 Risk Management & Capital Suggestions

  • Minimum Starting Balance: $500

  • Low-Risk Approach: Use H1 timeframe and conservative lot sizing

  • Recommended Growth Plan: Add $50 equity monthly for optimal compounding results over the year

✅ Key Features

  • Built-in capital protection filters

  • Dynamic position sizing

  • Adaptive market logic for major forex pairs

  • Easy to set up – default settings work out of the box

⚙️ Setup Notes

  • Works with most brokers using MetaTrader 4

  • Compatible with 4-digit and 5-digit accounts

  • ECN recommended for better execution

🔄 Updates & Support

  • Regular updates based on market changes and platform updates

  • Support provided through MQL5 comment section

GMGS PRO is best used with patience and a long-term mindset. Focus on slow, steady growth and proper risk control for the best results.


Andreas Andrianto
856
Andreas Andrianto 2022.11.04 10:11 
 

So far so good, better TF H1 for more accurate entries and safer.

Gmgs DH
Usama Yasir
5 (3)
Experts
GMGS Divergence Hedge – Smart Multi-Pair Strategy Based on Divergence Signals GMGS Divergence Hedge (GMGS DH) is an advanced expert advisor that uses divergence-based entry logic combined with a hedge mechanism to minimize risk and optimize trade recovery. Designed for balanced growth and low drawdown, GMGS DH is ideal for traders seeking a long-term strategy with multi-currency compatibility. Strategy Concept GMGS DH identifies divergence patterns using custom algorithms and opens strategic
FREE
Gmgs SG
Usama Yasir
Experts
GMGS Smart Grid – Adaptive Grid EA for Long-Term, Low-Risk Forex Trading GMGS Smart Grid (GMGS SG) is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to implement a calculated grid-based trading strategy with a focus on capital preservation, low drawdown, and long-term profitability. Built for traders who prefer structured logic over high-risk approaches, GMGS SG uses dynamic recovery algorithms and price-action-based decision-making to respond to market movement intelligently. R
FREE
vve2003
187
vve2003 2023.03.07 20:53 
 

Нет результатов

Andreas Andrianto
856
Andreas Andrianto 2022.11.04 10:11 
 

So far so good, better TF H1 for more accurate entries and safer.

Usama Yasir
1866
Réponse du développeur Usama Yasir 2022.11.06 01:18
Thanks For Your Recommendation And Review Hope You Making Profit 😊
prueba85
30
prueba85 2022.10.19 20:14 
 

For now im using it on a cent Account ( 2 pairs ) with 340$ start , and i make 2.14% profit in a day , with 0.58% DD https://ibb.co/bbpHKFZ screen of my profit and stats , i will update later

I just update it , the Expert open trades on Changing day , with hight Spreads and kills the trade instantly , i hope you can add Trade time alloweds 2am to 22 pm for now i change my review to 1 star because is very risky

Usama Yasir
1866
Réponse du développeur Usama Yasir 2022.10.21 03:17
Thanks For Trust Sir Keep Grow More Grow Safe Must Use Risk Management
AsadAli12
14
AsadAli12 2022.10.11 17:27 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Usama Yasir
1866
Réponse du développeur Usama Yasir 2022.10.11 18:11
Yes 65% enough For 1:2 RR and Lot 2x Multiply.
Jimmy
14
Jimmy 2022.10.10 08:00 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Usama Yasir
1866
Réponse du développeur Usama Yasir 2022.10.10 08:07
Thanks For Review
Répondre à l'avis