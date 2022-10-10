Gmgs PRO
- Experts
- Usama Yasir
- Version: 1.0
GMGS PRO – Adaptive Strategy for Consistent Performance
GMGS PRO is designed to follow market structure and trend behavior with advanced trade logic aimed at minimizing drawdown and managing risk effectively. It focuses on steady growth using reliable currency pairs with optimized parameters for long-term use.
🔧 Strategy Overview
-
Trading Style: Trend-following with risk-controlled trade entries
-
Recommended Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD
-
Timeframe: M15 or H1 (H1 preferred for lower risk)
-
Lot Size: 0.01 per $500 (or use proportional auto lot settings)
📊 Performance Expectations
-
Targeted growth rate: 5% to 20% monthly (based on backtesting and live monitoring)
-
Designed for low-risk and long-term compounding
-
Performs best with stable market conditions and consistent account balance growth
💡 Risk Management & Capital Suggestions
-
Minimum Starting Balance: $500
-
Low-Risk Approach: Use H1 timeframe and conservative lot sizing
-
Recommended Growth Plan: Add $50 equity monthly for optimal compounding results over the year
✅ Key Features
-
Built-in capital protection filters
-
Dynamic position sizing
-
Adaptive market logic for major forex pairs
-
Easy to set up – default settings work out of the box
⚙️ Setup Notes
-
Works with most brokers using MetaTrader 4
-
Compatible with 4-digit and 5-digit accounts
-
ECN recommended for better execution
🔄 Updates & Support
-
Regular updates based on market changes and platform updates
-
Support provided through MQL5 comment section
GMGS PRO is best used with patience and a long-term mindset. Focus on slow, steady growth and proper risk control for the best results.
So far so good, better TF H1 for more accurate entries and safer.