Angel Eyes

Angel Eyes, an EA (Expert Advisor) designed to be unlike any other on the market. You might prefer trading forex or indices, but I stand out from the rest.

I seek CONSISTENCY and SUSTAINABILITY.

Angel Eyes focuses on precision trading on DOW JONES PAIR ( US30, DJ30 ), carefully analyzing market patterns and behaviors. My strategy is built on a deep understanding of price movements, designed for steady and reliable profit growth.

Developed by a team with over a decade of expertise in trading and coding, this EA avoids risky methods like Martingale, Grid, or Hedging. Instead, it uses a methodical approach aimed at long-term profitability and risk management.

Angel Eyes is tailored for professional traders, offering features that fit Prop Firm requirements. 

Setfiles are available for accounts of all sizes, from small personal accounts to large prop firm accounts.

Download the Setfile = Here

Always test Dark Angel on a demo account for at least 12 weeks with a trusted, low-spread broker before going live to ensure optimal performance.

Setup:

  • Currency pair: US30, DJ30 (Dow Jones pair)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Account type: Raw accounts for the lowest spreads
  • Dummy Trade Parameter Must be set to FALSE (Inside EA)

IMPORTANT!!!: It is crucial to use LOW SPREAD accounts for the best results (100-180)!


Propfrim Feature:

  • Propfirm Risk : false (True to Activate)
  • Max Daily Loss : Clear
  • Max Overall Loss : Clear
  • Prop Target in $ : Stop EA When Achieved Target


Characteristics:

  • Trading on US30/DJ30 (DOW JONES PAIR).
  • Does not use Grid, Hedge, or multiple open trades.
  • Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss.
  • Built-in automatic lot bidding function.
  • Auto Risk Adjust Lots by Risk Feature
  • Very easy to install; Just Load the setfile only change the lot size according to your balance
  • Or using RIsk Based Lot Size
  • Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (highly recommended).

Risk Warning:

  • Before purchasing the EA, be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (EA could also incur losses).
  • Backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized, and results cannot be directly applied to live trading.



