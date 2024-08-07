InfinityPro

This EA uses a multi time frame trading strategy with several indicators. So EA can analyze trends on a macro basis, then EA will analyze in a smaller time frame and decide to open a Buy or Sell position.

This EA does not use dangerous strategies such as grid strategies, averaging, martingale and other dangerous strategies. This EA uses take profit and stop loss where the stop loss uses a hidden stop loss with the help of analysis from several indicators.

This EA has build in "News FIlter" to avoid trade at High News Release

For your info EA passed more than 4 years backtesting

This EA trades on several pairs and you can try others, of course, by customizing the EA settings. Please explore further with other pairs.

<<For back test needs, because this EA uses multi time frame analysis, make sure you have downloaded the history data for the time the back test will be carried out>>

Explanation How to Backtesting here

Explanation How To setup News Filter here

