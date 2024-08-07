InfinityPro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Agus Wahyu Pratomo
- Sürüm: 1.70
- Güncellendi: 7 Ağustos 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
This EA does not use dangerous strategies such as grid strategies, averaging, martingale and other dangerous strategies. This EA uses take profit and stop loss where the stop loss uses a hidden stop loss with the help of analysis from several indicators.
This EA has build in "News FIlter" to avoid trade at High News Release
For your info EA passed more than 4 years backtesting
This EA trades on several pairs and you can try others, of course, by customizing the EA settings. Please explore further with other pairs.
<<For back test needs, because this EA uses multi time frame analysis, make sure you have downloaded the history data for the time the back test will be carried out>>
Explanation How to Backtesting here
Explanation How To setup News Filter here
Only for 10 buyers
*Promotional Price: $30. The price will increase $10 with every 10 purchases.
Before running this EA please read the instruction here !!!
Important Stuff
- USE M5 (You may try another Time Frame)
- PAIR : EVERY PAIR
- TESTED PAIR : AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, EURAUD
- You can use as low as $200. Some pairs can even use $100
- Advice : Use more than 1 pair, to reduce the risk. Minimum 3 pairs
- Be wise with your balance
- Dont forget to use Preset file and change the Lot Size according to your balance
Disclaimer
Real trading results may differ from backtest results. Future real market conditions and forex brokerage conditions can be very different from the backtest conditions. If you buy this EA means you have agreed to this. The developer is freed from all demands and does not bear any losses resulting from the use of this EA.
Please be wise and do your own research and test before buying this ea