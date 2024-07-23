Super MataELang Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Agus Wahyu Pratomo
- Sürüm: 5.6
- Güncellendi: 23 Temmuz 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
EA SUPER MATAELANG PRO
- This EA uses some very sophisticated indicators. Can detect trend direction with high accuracy. It also has a safety system to anticipate if the price direction is not in the same direction as the position. Using security in the form of an averaging or martingale system
- Best used in the m15 time frame. The recommendation is GBPUSD, but you can try using another pair
- This has been running for more than 1 year so it has been proven that yes it can withstand various kinds of market attacks
- EA Passed more than 5 years backtesting
Recommended Broker:
- Using Tickmill Pro Account: https://bit.ly/ProTickmill
- Using Icmarkets Raw Account : https://bit.ly/RawICMarkets
- Using TradingPro ScalpX Account : https://bit.ly/ScalpXTradingPro
- Using FusionMarket ZeroAccount : https://bit.ly/RegFusion
- Using FBS Cent Account : https://bit.ly/opencent
- Aximtrade cent account : https://bit.ly/RegAxim
- Justforex cent account : https://bit.ly/JustAcct
If you wanna use like at my monitoring above (Using 4 pairs GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, AND NZDUSD at the same time for maximum result) you must:
1. Use $3000 or $30 at cent acct
2. Using this setfile for every pair Download Here (setfile is for 3000 balance)
- GBPUSD Time Frame M15
-
EURUSD Time Frame M15
-
AUDUSD Time Frame M15
3. If you are using brokers with 1000 contract size Like XM Broker with Micro Account you must use convert the lot size from preset above
4. Use Time Frame M15
For more explanation go Here
Important Stuff
- USE M15 (You may try another Time Frame)
- Can start from $30 balance with cent account with Lotsize 0.01
- If wanna use multiple pairs (GBPUSD,EURUSD,AUDUSD) use 3000 balance minimum with setfile i provide above
- Dont forget to use setfile and change it according to your balance
- Not suitable on FIFO Rules
Disclaimer
Real trading results may differ from backtest results. Future real market conditions and forex brokerage conditions can be very different from the backtest conditions. If you buy this EA means you have agreed to this. The developer is freed from all demands and does not bear any losses resulting from the use of this EA.
Please be wise and do your own research and test before buying this ea