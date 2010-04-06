Super MataELang Limited

Big Promo For 5 first buyer will get $65 price ==>> next price will Up to $XXXXX

ex. if your balance is 6000 than use lotsize : 0.02

Important Stuff

Disclaimer

Real trading results may differ from backtest results. Future real market conditions and forex brokerage conditions can be very different from the backtest conditions. If you buy this EA means you have agreed to this. The developer is freed from all demands and does not bear any losses resulting from the use of this EA.

Please be wise and do your own research and test before buying this ea