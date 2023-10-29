US Sniper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Agus Wahyu Pratomo
- Sürüm: 2.0
US SNIPER EA - FREE VERSION
This EA is a single entry type which does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale, grid, averaging or other dangerous strategies. Using a measurable stop loss and take profit.
This EA Build with an AI which can measure risk by determine the StopLoss and Take Profit.
We limit the maximum risk for 40pips so trader can set the lot size for maximum risk we can afford if hits for maximum StopLoss
BLACK FRIDAY SUPER DISCOUNT From Real Price $450 TO Only $99
Get it Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103880
FREE VERSIONIn this free version only run with 0.01 LotSize. Full Feature only at Paid Version
PAID VERSION
In this robot there are excellent features that are very suitable to be used to pass challenges from PropFirm. This feature is auto risk management where we can determine the risk if a trade is hit by a stop loss so we will not exceed the risk we have set.
Currently the Robot only works during the US market.
Paid Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103880
Live Signal 1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2041429
Live Signal 2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2081468
Important
- ONLY PAIR USDJPY
- TIMEFRAME M15
- ONLY Work At US Market Session
- Low Spread broker is an advantage
EA Parameter
- MagicNumber = Identity Number
- Lot Mode :
- - Fix Lot (default) : Only Use Lot Determine Earlier
- - Auto Lot (Propfirm Feature) : Lot Will Set Automaticly According To your Risk (AVAILABLE PAID VERSION)
- Risk Select Mode : Select Risk (By Percentage / Amount Of Money ($)) ( AVAILABLE ON PAID VERSION)
- Risk Per Trade Methode : Fill it With Number Of Risk you wanna Use ( Money / Percentage) ( AVAILABLE ON PAID VERSION)
- US Open Hour : Set Broker Time When US Open. Default is 15 with GMT+2 Broker (Most Broker Use This)
- Maybe Need to change if DST Happend
- Lots : (Use This If you set Fix Lot Mode Above) ( AVAILABLE ON PAID VERSION)
BUEN EA y opera cuentas desde 100 dolares , Felicidades al creador de este EA . GRACIAS