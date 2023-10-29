US Sniper

3

US SNIPER EA - FREE VERSION

This EA is a single entry type which does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale, grid, averaging or other dangerous strategies. Using a measurable stop loss and take profit.


This EA Build with an AI which can measure risk by determine the StopLoss and Take Profit.

We limit the maximum risk for 40pips so trader can set the lot size for maximum risk we can afford if hits for maximum StopLoss


BLACK FRIDAY SUPER DISCOUNT From Real Price $450 TO Only $99

Get it Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103880

FREE VERSION

In this free version only run with 0.01 LotSize. Full Feature only at Paid Version

PAID VERSION

In this robot there are excellent features that are very suitable to be used to pass challenges from PropFirm. This feature is auto risk management where we can determine the risk if a trade is hit by a stop loss so we will not exceed the risk we have set.

Currently the Robot only works during the US market.

Paid Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103880

Live Signal 1 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2041429

Live Signal 2 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2081468

Important

  • ONLY PAIR USDJPY
  • TIMEFRAME M15
  • ONLY Work At US Market Session
  • Low Spread broker is an advantage

EA Parameter

  • MagicNumber = Identity Number 
  • Lot Mode : 
  •       - Fix Lot (default) : Only Use Lot Determine Earlier
  •       - Auto Lot (Propfirm Feature) : Lot Will Set Automaticly According To your Risk (AVAILABLE PAID VERSION)
  • Risk Select Mode : Select Risk (By Percentage / Amount Of Money ($))  ( AVAILABLE  ON PAID VERSION)
  • Risk Per Trade Methode : Fill it With Number Of Risk you wanna Use ( Money / Percentage)  ( AVAILABLE  ON PAID VERSION)
  • US Open Hour : Set Broker Time When US Open. Default is 15 with GMT+2 Broker (Most Broker Use This)
  • Maybe Need to change if DST Happend
  • Lots : (Use This If you set Fix Lot Mode Above)  ( AVAILABLE  ON PAID VERSION)


İncelemeler
IATradingScalping
2363
IATradingScalping 2023.11.14 22:59 
 

BUEN EA y opera cuentas desde 100 dolares , Felicidades al creador de este EA . GRACIAS

Filtrele:
AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 22:12 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Polcillo
114
Polcillo 2023.12.20 16:57 
 

EA that was expected a lot, but in the end it is not profitable. 20 lost and only 6 won.

IATradingScalping
2363
IATradingScalping 2023.11.14 22:59 
 

BUEN EA y opera cuentas desde 100 dolares , Felicidades al creador de este EA . GRACIAS

Agus Wahyu Pratomo
12298
Geliştiriciden yanıt Agus Wahyu Pratomo 2023.11.14 23:01
Thanks
Zi Hua Chen
209
Zi Hua Chen 2023.10.31 17:26 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Agus Wahyu Pratomo
12298
Geliştiriciden yanıt Agus Wahyu Pratomo 2023.10.31 22:08
Sory this free version cannot set volume. You need to buy paid version to unlock Full Features
İncelemeye yanıt