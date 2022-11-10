MA Histo
- Göstergeler
- Lungile Mpofu
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Güncellendi: 10 Kasım 2022
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
MA Histogram is MT4 Indicator for beginners which plot a histogram after Moving Average Crossover of 2 MAs. The Indicator does not have arrow or alert. It will simply plot on chart the potential Up and Down trend when trend is beginning or ending. It will show a Blue color for potential up trend and Gold color for potential down trend.
Recommended pairs: All MT4 pairs including Indices
You can change inputs to suit your Moving Average cross parameters and color for histogram.
Get for Forex MT5 and Deriv MT5 Here