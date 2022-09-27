Quant Algo

Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works similar to negative correlation. Each chart should be attached with the EA and let it trade.

List of pairs traded: "EURUSD GBPCAD GBPCHF AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY AUDNZD EURAUD EURNZD EURCHF GBPAUD GBPNZD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD USDSGD EURNOK EURSEK GBPNOK USDJPY

NOKSEK USDNOK USDSEK EURCZK EURHUF EURMXN EURPLN EURTRY EURZAR GBPPLN  

USDCHF USDCZK USDHUF USDMXN USDPLN USDRUB USDTRY USDZAR" 

Timeframe: H1

EA INPUTS

  • Expert_Name = Quant_Scalper: This is Expert Name on trade comments 
  • Lotsize = 0.1: Default Lot Size
  • Stop_Loss = 0: Default Stop Loss at 0
  • Take_Profit = 4: Default Take Profit
  • Slippage = 4: Default Slippage
  • MagicStart = 8125: Magic Number
  • ChartOnForeground = 1: Chart On Foreground
  • ChartShift = 0: Chart Shift
  • ChartAutoScroll = 1: Chart Auto Scroll
  • ChartShowGrid = 0: Show Grid
  • ChartShowTradeLevels = 1: Show Trade Level
  • ChartColorBackground = Black: Background Color

FEATURES
  • NO DLL
  • VPS RECOMMENDED
  • SUPPORT MQL5 VPS 
  • More than 10 activations
  • Minimum Balance: $100
 
