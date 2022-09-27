Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works similar to negative correlation. Each chart should be attached with the EA and let it trade.

List of pairs traded: "EURUSD GBPCAD GBPCHF AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY AUDNZD EURAUD EURNZD EURCHF GBPAUD GBPNZD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD USDSGD EURNOK EURSEK GBPNOK USDJPY

NOKSEK USDNOK USDSEK EURCZK EURHUF EURMXN EURPLN EURTRY EURZAR GBPPLN

USDCHF USDCZK USDHUF USDMXN USDPLN USDRUB USDTRY USDZAR"

Timeframe: H1

EA INPUTS

Expert_Name = Quant_Scalper: This is Expert Name on trade comments

Lotsize = 0.1: Default Lot Size

Stop_Loss = 0: Default Stop Loss at 0

Take_Profit = 4: Default Take Profit

Slippage = 4: Default Slippage

MagicStart = 8125: Magic Number

ChartOnForeground = 1: Chart On Foreground

ChartShift = 0: Chart Shift

ChartAutoScroll = 1: Chart Auto Scroll

ChartShowGrid = 0: Show Grid

ChartShowTradeLevels = 1: Show Trade Level

ChartColorBackground = Black: Background Color





FEATURES