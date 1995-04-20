QPI Indicator
Professional Multi-Signal Trading System with Premium GUI Interface
🎯 Overview
The Enhanced QPI Dashboard is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 that combines multiple proven trading signals into one comprehensive system. This professional-grade indicator features a real-time dashboard interface that monitors market conditions and generates high-probability trading opportunities through advanced multi-timeframe analysis.
✨ Key Features
🔄 Multi-Signal Analysis Engine
- Moving Average Convergence: Monitors EMA crossovers between fast (5-period) and slow (12-period) moving averages
- RSI Momentum Detection: Tracks overbought/oversold conditions with dynamic threshold analysis
- Bollinger Bands Integration: Identifies volatility breakouts and mean reversion opportunities
- Bulls/Bears Power Analysis: Measures market strength through buyer vs seller momentum
- Stochastic Oscillator: Confirms trend reversals and continuation patterns
📊 Premium GUI Dashboard
- Real-Time Signal Monitoring: Live status updates for all technical conditions
- Support/Resistance Tracker: Dynamic identification and display of key price levels
- Trading Statistics: Comprehensive condition counting and signal strength analysis
- Customizable Interface: Multiple corner positions, colors, and sizing options
- Professional Design: Modern, clean interface with navy blue header and organized sections
🎯 Smart Signal Generation
- Flexible Signal Logic: Choose between strict mode (all conditions) or flexible mode (minimum required)
- Support/Resistance Filtering: Optional signals only at key technical levels
- Time-Based Filtering: Restrict trading to specific hours for optimal market conditions
- Signal Validation: Built-in filters to reduce false signals and improve accuracy
🔔 Advanced Alert System
- Audio Alerts: Instant sound notifications for new signals
- Push Notifications: Mobile alerts sent directly to your MT4 mobile app
- Email Alerts: Detailed signal information sent to your email
- Visual Arrows: Clear buy/sell arrows displayed directly on the chart
🛠️ Technical Specifications
Signal Conditions Available:
- Moving Average Condition: EMA crossover detection
- RSI Condition: Momentum divergence analysis
- Bollinger Bands Condition: Volatility and mean reversion signals
- Bulls/Bears Power Condition: Market strength measurement
- Stochastic Condition: Trend reversal confirmation
Customizable Parameters:
- Technical Settings: Adjust periods for all indicators (Bulls Power, Bears Power, EMA periods, RSI period, etc.)
- Display Options: Arrow colors, sizes, distances, and support/resistance line visibility
- Signal Logic: Minimum conditions required, strict vs flexible mode, line tolerance settings
- Dashboard Appearance: Position, colors, fonts, and sizing options
- Alert Preferences: Enable/disable various notification types
📈 Trading Applications
Ideal For:
- Swing Traders: Identify medium-term trend changes and reversals
- Day Traders: Spot intraday breakouts and momentum shifts
- Scalpers: Quick entry/exit signals with support/resistance confirmation
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Works effectively across all timeframes (M1 to Monthly)
Trading Strategies:
- Trend Following: Enter positions when multiple conditions align with trend direction
- Counter-Trend Trading: Identify oversold/overbought conditions for reversal plays
- Breakout Trading: Combine with support/resistance levels for high-probability entries
- Confirmation Tool: Use alongside your existing strategy for signal validation
🎨 Dashboard Information Display
Real-Time Monitoring:
- Current Signal Status: Active BUY/SELL signals or waiting state
- Market Price: Live price updates with timestamp
- Support/Resistance Levels: Dynamically calculated key price zones
- Individual Conditions: Status of each technical indicator (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
- Trading Statistics: Count of active bullish vs bearish conditions
- System Settings: Current configuration and filter status
⚙️ Installation & Setup
Quick Start:
- Load the indicator on any currency pair and timeframe
- Adjust input parameters according to your trading style
- Enable desired alert types (audio, push, email)
- Configure dashboard position and appearance
- Set signal generation preferences (strict vs flexible mode)
Recommended Settings:
- For Scalping: Lower periods (Bulls/Bears: 20-30, EMA: 3/8, RSI: 8)
- For Swing Trading: Default settings work well (Bulls/Bears: 50, EMA: 5/12, RSI: 12)
- For Position Trading: Higher periods (Bulls/Bears: 100, EMA: 10/21, RSI: 21)
🏆 Professional Advantages
Why Choose Enhanced QPI Dashboard:
- Comprehensive Analysis: Combines 5 proven technical indicators in one system
- Visual Clarity: Professional dashboard eliminates guesswork
- Flexible Configuration: Adapts to any trading style or market condition
- Advanced Filtering: Reduces false signals through intelligent condition checking
- Real-Time Monitoring: Never miss a trading opportunity with live updates
- Professional Grade: Built with institutional-quality code and error handling
📋 System Requirements
- MetaTrader 4 platform
- Minimum 50 bars of historical data
- Compatible with all currency pairs, commodities, and indices
- Works on all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1)
