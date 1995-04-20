QPI Indicator

Enhanced QPI Dashboard Indicator

Professional Multi-Signal Trading System with Premium GUI Interface

🎯 Overview

The Enhanced QPI Dashboard is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 that combines multiple proven trading signals into one comprehensive system. This professional-grade indicator features a real-time dashboard interface that monitors market conditions and generates high-probability trading opportunities through advanced multi-timeframe analysis.

✨ Key Features

🔄 Multi-Signal Analysis Engine

  • Moving Average Convergence: Monitors EMA crossovers between fast (5-period) and slow (12-period) moving averages
  • RSI Momentum Detection: Tracks overbought/oversold conditions with dynamic threshold analysis
  • Bollinger Bands Integration: Identifies volatility breakouts and mean reversion opportunities
  • Bulls/Bears Power Analysis: Measures market strength through buyer vs seller momentum
  • Stochastic Oscillator: Confirms trend reversals and continuation patterns

📊 Premium GUI Dashboard

  • Real-Time Signal Monitoring: Live status updates for all technical conditions
  • Support/Resistance Tracker: Dynamic identification and display of key price levels
  • Trading Statistics: Comprehensive condition counting and signal strength analysis
  • Customizable Interface: Multiple corner positions, colors, and sizing options
  • Professional Design: Modern, clean interface with navy blue header and organized sections

🎯 Smart Signal Generation

  • Flexible Signal Logic: Choose between strict mode (all conditions) or flexible mode (minimum required)
  • Support/Resistance Filtering: Optional signals only at key technical levels
  • Time-Based Filtering: Restrict trading to specific hours for optimal market conditions
  • Signal Validation: Built-in filters to reduce false signals and improve accuracy

🔔 Advanced Alert System

  • Audio Alerts: Instant sound notifications for new signals
  • Push Notifications: Mobile alerts sent directly to your MT4 mobile app
  • Email Alerts: Detailed signal information sent to your email
  • Visual Arrows: Clear buy/sell arrows displayed directly on the chart

🛠️ Technical Specifications

Signal Conditions Available:

  1. Moving Average Condition: EMA crossover detection
  2. RSI Condition: Momentum divergence analysis
  3. Bollinger Bands Condition: Volatility and mean reversion signals
  4. Bulls/Bears Power Condition: Market strength measurement
  5. Stochastic Condition: Trend reversal confirmation

Customizable Parameters:

  • Technical Settings: Adjust periods for all indicators (Bulls Power, Bears Power, EMA periods, RSI period, etc.)
  • Display Options: Arrow colors, sizes, distances, and support/resistance line visibility
  • Signal Logic: Minimum conditions required, strict vs flexible mode, line tolerance settings
  • Dashboard Appearance: Position, colors, fonts, and sizing options
  • Alert Preferences: Enable/disable various notification types

📈 Trading Applications

Ideal For:

  • Swing Traders: Identify medium-term trend changes and reversals
  • Day Traders: Spot intraday breakouts and momentum shifts
  • Scalpers: Quick entry/exit signals with support/resistance confirmation
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Works effectively across all timeframes (M1 to Monthly)

Trading Strategies:

  • Trend Following: Enter positions when multiple conditions align with trend direction
  • Counter-Trend Trading: Identify oversold/overbought conditions for reversal plays
  • Breakout Trading: Combine with support/resistance levels for high-probability entries
  • Confirmation Tool: Use alongside your existing strategy for signal validation

🎨 Dashboard Information Display

Real-Time Monitoring:

  • Current Signal Status: Active BUY/SELL signals or waiting state
  • Market Price: Live price updates with timestamp
  • Support/Resistance Levels: Dynamically calculated key price zones
  • Individual Conditions: Status of each technical indicator (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
  • Trading Statistics: Count of active bullish vs bearish conditions
  • System Settings: Current configuration and filter status

⚙️ Installation & Setup

Quick Start:

  1. Load the indicator on any currency pair and timeframe
  2. Adjust input parameters according to your trading style
  3. Enable desired alert types (audio, push, email)
  4. Configure dashboard position and appearance
  5. Set signal generation preferences (strict vs flexible mode)

Recommended Settings:

  • For Scalping: Lower periods (Bulls/Bears: 20-30, EMA: 3/8, RSI: 8)
  • For Swing Trading: Default settings work well (Bulls/Bears: 50, EMA: 5/12, RSI: 12)
  • For Position Trading: Higher periods (Bulls/Bears: 100, EMA: 10/21, RSI: 21)

🏆 Professional Advantages

Why Choose Enhanced QPI Dashboard:

  • Comprehensive Analysis: Combines 5 proven technical indicators in one system
  • Visual Clarity: Professional dashboard eliminates guesswork
  • Flexible Configuration: Adapts to any trading style or market condition
  • Advanced Filtering: Reduces false signals through intelligent condition checking
  • Real-Time Monitoring: Never miss a trading opportunity with live updates
  • Professional Grade: Built with institutional-quality code and error handling

📋 System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 4 platform
  • Minimum 50 bars of historical data
  • Compatible with all currency pairs, commodities, and indices
  • Works on all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1)

Developed by LMZ Trading | Copyright 2019-2025
Transform your trading with professional-grade technical analysis


