QPI Indicator

Enhanced QPI Dashboard Indicator

Professional Multi-Signal Trading System with Premium GUI Interface

🎯 Overview

The Enhanced QPI Dashboard is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 that combines multiple proven trading signals into one comprehensive system. This professional-grade indicator features a real-time dashboard interface that monitors market conditions and generates high-probability trading opportunities through advanced multi-timeframe analysis.

✨ Key Features

🔄 Multi-Signal Analysis Engine

Moving Average Convergence : Monitors EMA crossovers between fast (5-period) and slow (12-period) moving averages

: Monitors EMA crossovers between fast (5-period) and slow (12-period) moving averages RSI Momentum Detection : Tracks overbought/oversold conditions with dynamic threshold analysis

: Tracks overbought/oversold conditions with dynamic threshold analysis Bollinger Bands Integration : Identifies volatility breakouts and mean reversion opportunities

: Identifies volatility breakouts and mean reversion opportunities Bulls/Bears Power Analysis : Measures market strength through buyer vs seller momentum

: Measures market strength through buyer vs seller momentum Stochastic Oscillator: Confirms trend reversals and continuation patterns

📊 Premium GUI Dashboard

Real-Time Signal Monitoring : Live status updates for all technical conditions

: Live status updates for all technical conditions Support/Resistance Tracker : Dynamic identification and display of key price levels

: Dynamic identification and display of key price levels Trading Statistics : Comprehensive condition counting and signal strength analysis

: Comprehensive condition counting and signal strength analysis Customizable Interface : Multiple corner positions, colors, and sizing options

: Multiple corner positions, colors, and sizing options Professional Design: Modern, clean interface with navy blue header and organized sections

🎯 Smart Signal Generation

Flexible Signal Logic : Choose between strict mode (all conditions) or flexible mode (minimum required)

: Choose between strict mode (all conditions) or flexible mode (minimum required) Support/Resistance Filtering : Optional signals only at key technical levels

: Optional signals only at key technical levels Time-Based Filtering : Restrict trading to specific hours for optimal market conditions

: Restrict trading to specific hours for optimal market conditions Signal Validation: Built-in filters to reduce false signals and improve accuracy

🔔 Advanced Alert System

Audio Alerts : Instant sound notifications for new signals

: Instant sound notifications for new signals Push Notifications : Mobile alerts sent directly to your MT4 mobile app

: Mobile alerts sent directly to your MT4 mobile app Email Alerts : Detailed signal information sent to your email

: Detailed signal information sent to your email Visual Arrows: Clear buy/sell arrows displayed directly on the chart

🛠️ Technical Specifications

Signal Conditions Available:

Moving Average Condition: EMA crossover detection RSI Condition: Momentum divergence analysis Bollinger Bands Condition: Volatility and mean reversion signals Bulls/Bears Power Condition: Market strength measurement Stochastic Condition: Trend reversal confirmation

Customizable Parameters:

Technical Settings : Adjust periods for all indicators (Bulls Power, Bears Power, EMA periods, RSI period, etc.)

: Adjust periods for all indicators (Bulls Power, Bears Power, EMA periods, RSI period, etc.) Display Options : Arrow colors, sizes, distances, and support/resistance line visibility

: Arrow colors, sizes, distances, and support/resistance line visibility Signal Logic : Minimum conditions required, strict vs flexible mode, line tolerance settings

: Minimum conditions required, strict vs flexible mode, line tolerance settings Dashboard Appearance : Position, colors, fonts, and sizing options

: Position, colors, fonts, and sizing options Alert Preferences: Enable/disable various notification types

📈 Trading Applications

Ideal For:

Swing Traders : Identify medium-term trend changes and reversals

: Identify medium-term trend changes and reversals Day Traders : Spot intraday breakouts and momentum shifts

: Spot intraday breakouts and momentum shifts Scalpers : Quick entry/exit signals with support/resistance confirmation

: Quick entry/exit signals with support/resistance confirmation Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Works effectively across all timeframes (M1 to Monthly)

Trading Strategies:

Trend Following : Enter positions when multiple conditions align with trend direction

: Enter positions when multiple conditions align with trend direction Counter-Trend Trading : Identify oversold/overbought conditions for reversal plays

: Identify oversold/overbought conditions for reversal plays Breakout Trading : Combine with support/resistance levels for high-probability entries

: Combine with support/resistance levels for high-probability entries Confirmation Tool: Use alongside your existing strategy for signal validation

🎨 Dashboard Information Display

Real-Time Monitoring:

Current Signal Status : Active BUY/SELL signals or waiting state

: Active BUY/SELL signals or waiting state Market Price : Live price updates with timestamp

: Live price updates with timestamp Support/Resistance Levels : Dynamically calculated key price zones

: Dynamically calculated key price zones Individual Conditions : Status of each technical indicator (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)

: Status of each technical indicator (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral) Trading Statistics : Count of active bullish vs bearish conditions

: Count of active bullish vs bearish conditions System Settings: Current configuration and filter status

⚙️ Installation & Setup

Quick Start:

Load the indicator on any currency pair and timeframe Adjust input parameters according to your trading style Enable desired alert types (audio, push, email) Configure dashboard position and appearance Set signal generation preferences (strict vs flexible mode)

Recommended Settings:

For Scalping : Lower periods (Bulls/Bears: 20-30, EMA: 3/8, RSI: 8)

: Lower periods (Bulls/Bears: 20-30, EMA: 3/8, RSI: 8) For Swing Trading : Default settings work well (Bulls/Bears: 50, EMA: 5/12, RSI: 12)

: Default settings work well (Bulls/Bears: 50, EMA: 5/12, RSI: 12) For Position Trading: Higher periods (Bulls/Bears: 100, EMA: 10/21, RSI: 21)

🏆 Professional Advantages

Why Choose Enhanced QPI Dashboard:

Comprehensive Analysis : Combines 5 proven technical indicators in one system

: Combines 5 proven technical indicators in one system Visual Clarity : Professional dashboard eliminates guesswork

: Professional dashboard eliminates guesswork Flexible Configuration : Adapts to any trading style or market condition

: Adapts to any trading style or market condition Advanced Filtering : Reduces false signals through intelligent condition checking

: Reduces false signals through intelligent condition checking Real-Time Monitoring : Never miss a trading opportunity with live updates

: Never miss a trading opportunity with live updates Professional Grade: Built with institutional-quality code and error handling

📋 System Requirements

MetaTrader 4 platform

Minimum 50 bars of historical data

Compatible with all currency pairs, commodities, and indices

Works on all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1)

