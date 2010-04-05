Launch promotion Price will go up soon. Limited time offer for $59.Price will go up soon.

GOLD CHAMPIONS is a new EA designed through a new AI system that operates in the Forex market and is designed GOLD/XAUUSD with excellent results. Developed by a team of experienced traders with more than 10 years of trading experience.





It uses a powerful algorithm to detect fluctuations in the market and make entries with a high profit ratio and limiting losses.

Key Features:

Integrated Strategies: GOLD CHAMPIONS uses a combination of technical and fundamental analysis strategies. These include the use of moving averages, Bollinger Bands, Relative Strength Indices (RSI) and economic news analysis. Machine Learning Algorithm: The robot incorporates a machine learning algorithm that allows it to learn and adapt to market conditions in real time. This continuously improves its accuracy in predicting price movements. Risk Management: It implements strict risk management rules, including stop loss, take profit and trailing stop, to protect invested capital. It also uses percentage-based capital management to limit losses. Speed and Efficiency: GOLD CHAMPIONS can execute orders in milliseconds, which is crucial in volatile markets such as Forex and cryptocurrencies. This speed allows you to take advantage of the smallest arbitrage opportunities and avoid significant slippage.





Recommendations:

Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD

Timeframe: M30

Minimum deposit : $400



Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.

Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone.

IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Account type: Hedge

Specifications:



Trade GOLD

Every trade is protected with SL

Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a M30 Chart

Autolot function incorporated

Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)



































