Smart Trade T7

Smart Trade T7 is a simple and easy-to-use trading panel.

It replaces the standard MetaTrader 5 panel. This Expert Advisor is a derivative of Trade Panel R3, already in use by traders worldwide.

It focuses on use in prop firm trading where risk controls and limits are very important.

When making a trade, you don't need to worry about lot size, or even entry and exit prices; what matters is the stop loss size in points, and Smart Trade T7 will do the rest.

Check the stop loss size (in points) on the chart, enter it in the SL field, and it will automatically fill in the lot size according to the 1% risk limit.

It will also automatically fill in the take profit based on a risk-reward ratio of 1.5 (which can be adjusted).

Once this is done, simply click on Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop, or Sell Limit, and the order will be placed on the chart above or below the price, depending on the chosen option.

After this, simply click on the order in the chart and drag it to the desired trigger location. Below, there are three lines for placing additions or partial profits.

The EA automatically fills in the first two lines, which can be adjusted according to your strategy.

By leaving these fields filled in, the commands will be executed when the number of points is reached, whether in structuring (Ad) or partial profit taking (Pa).

Clicking the Ad Pa Ts buttons, and them being green, means that the action is allowed.

Smart Trade T7 has some features that help avoid violating proprietary trading desk rules, such as:

It does not allow placing orders without a defined stop loss, it does not allow placing buy and sell orders at the same time, it does not allow queuing orders, it does not allow placing a new order if the account balance is negative by more than 1%.

In this EA, we keep the market buy and sell buttons blocked, but if you press the Close button, all positions will be closed, but only for the asset in question. The X button closes all orders that have not yet been triggered. If you install MetaTrader 5 on your smartphone, you can copy the Meta Quotes ID code and paste it into MT5 on your computer under Tools/Options/Notifications. This will allow you to receive SMS messages about the execution stages of your trade.

It can be used with any prop firm trading that offers MetaTrader 5.

Before starting the EA, make sure the "Allow Algorithmic Trading" option is enabled.


Önerilen ürünler
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.66 (50)
Yardımcı programlar
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Yardımcı programlar
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Trade Panel R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Yardımcı programlar
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Yardımcı programlar
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
Uzman Danışmanlar
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
Auto Smart Trade Manager EA
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Yardımcı programlar
Note:   All   inputs of this EA   are designed in Arabic for easier configuration and management Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar   automatically manages trades on MetaTrader 5. Sets   Stop Loss (SL)   and   Take Profit (TP) , supports   Trailing Stop   to secure profits, and includes   Equity Protection . Smart management for all trades or by Magic Number and symbol, with full control over slippage and risk. Trading involves high risk and you may lose part or all of your capital. Use this EA cau
FREE
Concurent Risk Management
Kai Lim
Yardımcı programlar
EA Utility Tool: Risk Consistency Manager The Risk Consistency Manager EA is a simple yet powerful tool that automates risk management across multiple open positions. It dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels to distribute a predefined total risk value (e.g., $10,000) evenly among all active trades. Key Features: Dynamic Risk Distribution: Automatically allocates an equal share of risk to each position (e.g. with total risk capital of $10,000, its will be distribute each trade with $3,333.33 risk
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.93 (14)
Yardımcı programlar
Lot by Risk ticaret paneli elle işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu, emir göndermek için alternatif bir araçtır. Panelin ilk özelliği, kontrol hatlarını kullanarak siparişlerin uygun bir şekilde düzenlenmesidir. İkinci özellik, stop loss hattı mevcut olduğunda belirli bir risk için işlem hacminin hesaplanmasıdır. Kontrol hatları kısayol tuşları kullanılarak ayarlanır: kar al - varsayılan olarak T tuşu; price - varsayılan olarak P tuşu; kaybı durdur - varsayılan olarak S tuşu; Tuşları ticar
FREE
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Yardımcı programlar
VR Renk Seviyeleri, trend çizgisi, dikdörtgen ve metin gibi unsurları kullanarak teknik analiz uygulayanlar için kullanışlı bir araçtır. Grafiğe doğrudan metin eklemek ve ekran görüntüsü almak mümkündür. Ayarlar, set dosyaları, demo versiyonları, talimatlar, problem çözme, adresinden edinilebilir. [Blog] İncelemeleri şu adresten okuyabilir veya yazabilirsiniz: [bağlantı] Sürümü [MetaTrader 4] Göstergeyle çalışma tek tıklamayla gerçekleştirilir. Bunu yapmak için, çizginin bulunduğu düğmeye tıkl
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
DTK Scalping Panel
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Yardımcı programlar
A powerful and intuitive trade management tool designed for scalpers and intraday traders. Created to complement the Nampim Samba Scalper strategy , it allows traders to open, manage, and close positions quickly without leaving the chart.  Key Features: Customizable trading panel – choose position (left, right, center, top, bottom). One-click trading buttons – instantly open Buy/Sell trades with pre-set lot sizes. Close management – close last 1/2/3 trades or all Buy/Sell positions with one clic
FREE
MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Yardımcı programlar
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.65 (26)
Göstergeler
Bu bilgi göstergesi her zaman hesaptaki güncel durumdan haberdar olmak isteyenler için faydalı olacaktır. -   Daha kullanışlı göstergeler Gösterge, puan cinsinden kâr, yüzde ve para birimi gibi verilerin yanı sıra mevcut çiftin spreadini ve mevcut zaman diliminde çubuğun kapanmasına kadar geçen süreyi görüntüler. Bilgi satırını grafiğe yerleştirmek için birkaç seçenek vardır: Fiyatın sağında (fiyatın arkasında); Yorum olarak (grafiğin sol üst köşesinde); Ekranın seçilen köşesinde. Bilgi ayırıcı
FREE
Breakeven Bot
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Yardımcı programlar
Optimize your trading management with Breakeven Bot, the essential tool for active traders managing multiple positions at once. No more wasting time manually adjusting your stops—one click is all it takes to secure your profits! Main Feature: ️ "BREAKEVEN" Button – Instantly set all profitable positions to breakeven and protect your gains quickly. ️ Customization Options: Set breakeven in pips or currency, depending on your preference. Choose whether breakeven should be at the entr
FREE
Smart Risk Management and Trade Execution
Phan The Nhan
Yardımcı programlar
Position Size Tool – Smart Risk Management & Trade Execution Panel The Position Size Tool is a powerful and intuitive MT5 panel that simplifies your trading by combining position sizing , risk calculation , risk/reward visualization , and order placement —all in one place. ️ Clean & Functional Interface The tool features a compact, real-time panel with the following: Balance & Equity display Live Price tracking Customizable Risk % input Auto-calculated Lot Size based on SL and Risk Input for S
FREE
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators
Luiz Guilherme Neves Da Silva
Yardımcı programlar
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators Script Automatically remove all indicators from your chart offered for free by NS Financas! Don't waste any more time deleting the indicators one by one. With this script it is possible in one click to remove all indicators from the screen to adjust your new strategy while still using the settings of your graph, in addition to the possibility of configuring keyboard shortcuts for quick access to the script. Take the opportunity to visit our cha
FREE
Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Yardımcı programlar
Note: All inputs of this EA are designed in Arabic for easier configuration and management Auto Smart Trade Manager EA Ar automatically manages trades on MetaTrader 5. Sets Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) , supports Trailing Stop to secure profits, and includes Equity Protection . Smart management for all trades or by Magic Number and symbol, with full control over slippage and risk. Trading involves high risk and you may lose part or all of your capital. Use this EA cautiously, and set Sto
FREE
Close all Orders Trailing Stop
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
Yardımcı programlar
Bu yardımcı program EA, istenen kar değerine ulaştığında veya kazancı durdurma etkinleştirildiğinde herhangi bir alım veya satım emrini kapatır. Manuel olarak veya diğer robotlar tarafından açılan siparişleri kapatır.  Hızlı fiyat hareketlerinde kazancın korunması veya garanti altına alınmasında oldukça etkilidir. MT5'te mevcut olan herhangi bir dönemde ve herhangi bir varlıkta çalışır. İzleyen Başlangıç: Örnek, eğer fiyat 70 pip lehte hareket ederse, kazancı durdurmayı etkinleştirir.  Traling
FREE
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners. The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders w
FREE
FTU Auto Trade Panel Ats15
James Erasmus
Yardımcı programlar
FTU Auto Trade with on Chart Panel Mt5 (basic version) This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial Test on demo to be sure of all the features and inputs Features: Lot groups - Allows for fast change to various risk models Tp, Partial and SL management Multiple No Trade Times - Various time inputs to stop the EA fr
FREE
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
Yardımcı programlar
Equity monitor This is a simple means change informer. I wrote it for myself, maybe someone will need it... 1. Displays the change in funds for the day. Every day, when the terminal is first launched, it remembers the current funds and monitors changes throughout the day. 2. The first day of the month, well remembers the money and, within months, to monitor changes. 3. Well, it displays the profit of the open position. To work, you need to create 4 global variables: gvarEqityDay , gvarEq
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Yardımcı programlar
Amaç: Market Watch 'taki tüm sembolleri default.tpl şablonu ile mevcut zaman diliminde (TF) otomatik olarak açar ve aktif olmayan tüm grafikleri kapatır. Manuel işlem gerektirmeden birden fazla enstrümanı hızlı analiz etmek için idealdir! Özellikler: Otomasyon: Tek tıklamayla onlarca grafiği açar. Güvenlik: Gereksiz grafikleri kapatır, aktif grafiği korur. Esneklik: Özel default.tpl şablonunuzu kullanır (önceden yapılandırın!). Mevcut Zaman Dilimi: Grafikler, script çalıştırıldığı
FREE
Metatrader Uptime Monitoring MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
FREE
SmartTrader Panel
Bhuwan Singh Kumha
Yardımcı programlar
The SmartTrader Panel  is a powerful and intuitive trading panel designed to streamline trade execution and risk management in MetaTrader. With its sleek and user-friendly interface, traders can quickly manage their positions, calculate risk metrics, and execute trades with precision. Key Features: One-Click Trading: Easily place Buy or Sell orders with a single click. Risk Management: Automatically calculates risk percentage, risk-reward ratio, and potential profit/loss. Customizable Trad
FREE
LT Active Symbol Tool for our Trade Panel
Thiago Duarte
4.75 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Active Symbol is a tool that works together with our Trade Panel. Since version 1.2 our panel can manage multiple symbols without having to open it in all of them, just one. This tool make this possible, because with it the actual or remote symbol information are saved for our Trade Panel to use. Remember to enable the panel control mode in the all symbols function. If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode of Trade Panel try change the tickets digits option.
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için NAS100 Auto SL ve TP Maker ile tanışın: MetaTrader 5'te Nasdaq 100 piyasasında gezinen yatırımcılar için vazgeçilmez bir yardımcı olan NAS100 Auto SL ve TP Maker ile StopLoss ve TakeProfit ayarlarını bir daha asla kaçırmayın. Bu araç, StopLoss ve TakeProfit seviyelerinin yönetimini otomatikleştirmek için sorunsuz bir çözüm arayanlar için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Özellikler: Zahmetsiz Otomasyon: StopLoss ve/veya TakeProfit olmadan Nasdaq 100 işlemlerini otomatik olarak izler. Kullanıcı ta
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Yardımcı programlar
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
Scruffy Countdown
Scruffy Coder Limited
Yardımcı programlar
Introduction Scruffy Countdown is a utility for MT5 that displays a countdown timer based on the chart's current timeframe. As each new bar (candlestick) appears the countdown is reset.  Features include: Countdown based on current chart timeframe Customisable font and size Warning before and after the hour in minutes with customisable colours (optional) About Scruffy Coder We may be scruffy in name and wear a few scruffy clothes but we're dedicated to bring you useful and reliable tools for MT5
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5   ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader resmi alfa sürümüne neredeyse hazır. Bazı özellikler hâlâ geliştirilmekte olup küçük hatalarla karşılaşabilirsiniz. Sorun yaşarsanız lütfen bildirin, geri bildiriminiz yazılımın herkes için gelişmesine yardımcı olur. Fiyat 20 satıştan sonra artacaktır. Kalan $90 kopya: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese açı
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (108)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ5> МТ5, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Stop Scanner – Gerçek piyasa yapısına dayalı çoklu varlık stop-loss analizi Genel Bakış Smart Stop Scanner, birden fazla piyasadaki stop-loss seviyelerini profesyonel bir şekilde takip etmek için tasarlanmıştır. Sistem, gerçek piyasa yapısına dayanan breakout’ları, daha yüksek zirveleri ve daha düşük dipleri otomatik olarak algılar ve en önemli stop bölgelerini tespit eder. Tüm bilgiler, yüksek çözünürlüklü ekranlarla uyumlu (DPI-aware) net ve düzenli bir panelde sunulur. Forex, Altın, E
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
4 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Stop Manager – Profesyonel hassasiyetle otomatik stop-loss yönetimi Genel Bakış Smart Stop Manager, Smart Stop ürün serisinin yürütme katmanıdır. Birden fazla açık pozisyonda yapılandırılmış, güvenilir ve tamamen otomatik stop-loss yönetimi isteyen trader’lar için tasarlanmıştır. Tüm açık işlemleri sürekli izler, Smart Stop piyasa yapısı mantığını kullanarak en uygun stop seviyesini hesaplar ve stopları net ve şeffaf kurallarla otomatik olarak günceller. İster tek bir varlıkla işlem yapı
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Works with any assets and account types Really feels
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Yatırım Sermayenizi Zahmetsizce Koruyun Yatırım sermayenizi korumak, onu büyütmek kadar önemlidir. KT Equity Protector, kişisel risk yöneticiniz olarak hesabınızın öz sermayesini sürekli izler ve önceden belirlenmiş kar hedeflerine veya zarar durdur seviyelerine ulaşıldığında tüm açık ve bekleyen emirleri kapatarak kayıpları önler veya karları güvence altına alır. Duygusal kararlar yok, tahmin yürütmeye gerek yok — sadece sizin yerinize yorulmadan çalışan güvenilir bir sermaye koruma sistemi. KT
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Desteklenen özel sembollerle herhangi bir gösterge ve danışman kullanabilirsiniz. Onlarla çalışmak, standart grafiklerde işlem yapmak kadar
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
OrderManager 'ı Tanıtıyoruz: MT5 için Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Yardımcı Program Yepyeni Order Manager yardımcı programı ile MetaTrader 5 için işlemlerinizi bir profesyonel gibi yönetin. Basitlik ve kullanım kolaylığı göz önünde bulundurularak tasarlanmış olan Order Manager, her işlemle ilişkilendirilen riski kolayca tanımlamanıza ve görselleştirmenize olanak tanır, böylece bilinçli kararlar alabilir ve ticaret stratejinizi optimize edebilirsiniz. OrderManager hakkında daha fazla bilgi için lütfen
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Cerberus the Equity Watcher , hesap öz sermayenizi sürekli olarak izleyen ve hatalı EA'ların veya isteğe bağlı bir tüccarsanız duygusal davranışınızın neden olduğu büyük düşüşlerden kaçınan bir risk yönetimi aracıdır. Hatalar içerebilecek veya beklenmedik piyasa koşullarında iyi performans göstermeyebilecek EA'lara güvenen sistematik tüccarlar için son derece yararlıdır. Cerberus, bir minimum öz sermaye değeri ve (isteğe bağlı olarak) bir maksimum değer belirlemenize izin verir, bunlardan herhan
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trade Panel R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to
FREE
Candle Timer R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Timer remaining to finish the candle. A simple informative indicator of how much time is left until the current candle ends. In a simple, easy and objective way. In the input parameters, enter the desired color of the clock, the font size and the displacement to the right of the candle. I hope I helped with this useful and free tool. Make good use and good business. The other EA, Trade Panel R3, has also been a great help to many users.
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt