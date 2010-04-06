XAU Alchemist

🔱 XAU Alchemist – Advanced XAUUSD Recovery EA

XAU Alchemist is an advanced Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD, developed and refined through over 2 years of research, testing, and real-market usage.

After being used on multiple LIVE accounts for several years, it has now been released to the public in a limited edition.

⚙️ Strategy & Trading Logic

XAU Alchemist applies a controlled doubling logic, which cannot be considered a classic martingale.

  • Trades are opened only when specific market conditions are met

  • No random or continuous entries

  • Bidirectional recovery strategy, effective in both bullish and bearish market conditions

Example:

If the system opens a BUY position and the market moves against it, the EA waits for new valid conditions and, when they occur, may open a SELL position to recover the drawdown by exploiting the opposite market movement.

📈 Historical Results (Informational)

Over the years, under specific market conditions and on selected accounts, the strategy has shown significant growth, in some cases transforming an initial capital of 500 into approximately 64,000.

⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results.

⚠️ Risk Profile

XAU Alchemist uses a high-risk trading strategy.

Under favorable market conditions, the system is potentially capable of doubling the account balance in a relatively short period of time, but this involves high risk exposure.

👉 It is strongly recommended to:

  • withdraw the initial capital once a significant profit is achieved

  • allow only the profits to continue trading

Use only capital that you can afford to lose.

🧠 Key Features

  • ✔ Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD

  • ✔ Non-conventional recovery logic

  • ✔ Operates in bull and bear markets

  • ✔ Over 2 years of development

  • ✔ Used on real trading accounts before release

🔒 Limited Availability

  • 🔥 Discounted price for a limited time

  • 🔐 Very limited number of activations available

This ensures exclusivity and better control over the strategy.

⚙️ Settings Information

📌 Recommended settings and parameters can be found in the product images.
Please refer to the screenshots provided in the product gallery for proper configuration.

❗ Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves significant risk.
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits and may result in partial or total loss of capital.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.


