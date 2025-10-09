Spot light

This EA specializes in the USDJPY symbol.

It aims to achieve stable trading results over the long term.





[Input Parameter]

EA name :: No editing required

Magic number :: No editing required

Lots :: Basic trading lot

BUY TP value :: TP setting point

SELL TP value :: SL setting point

Time_frame :: Time frame

Candle differential level 1 buy :: Price change point determining BUY entry

Candle differential level 1 sell :: Price change point determining SELL entry

Candle differential level 2 buy :: Price change point determining BUY entry

Candle differential level 2 sell :: Price change point determining SELL entry

Clear SELL when BUY :: Closes SELL position when BUY entry

Clear BUY when SELL :: Closes BUY position when SELL entry

Trailing stop :: SL tracking in the profit direction

Multiple orders density per candle :: Maximum number of positions per candle

Max multiple orders :: Maximum number of positions

Support / Resistance Line depth :: Sets whether to prohibit orders from N% from the most recent high or low.

Support / Resistance Line Distance:: The range that determines the above closest range.

Auto Lot:: Lot accumulation according to equity for USD/JPY/EUR.

Risk Level of Auto Lot:: Larger value = larger lot.

Buy Order Wait for X% of Bar to Elapse:: Waits for a BUY entry decision until N% progress on the time frame.

Sell Order Wait for X% of Bar to Elapse:: Waits for a SELL entry decision until N% progress on the time frame.

Shutdown Target Profit:: Closes and suspends the position when equity reaches N times the initial balance.

Loss of Shutdown Target:: Closes and suspends the position when the unrealized loss as a percentage of the balance reaches N%.





Disclaimer:

By purchasing or renting EA, you agree that the creator is not responsible for any damages incurred by the use of this program.





Risk warning:

This program does not guarantee profits. Test results using past data do not guarantee future results.

Please be aware that there is a risk of losing funds.





Created by KOKONOE - 2025