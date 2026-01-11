Aurus Gold Guard EA is a fully automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to work with the XAUUSD (gold) instrument.

The advisor is focused on trading in the direction of a stable trend and uses a multi-level system of filtering market conditions, allowing you to enter the market only in a favorable environment and avoid periods of uncertainty and increased noise.

The advisor does not use martingale, grids or averaging.

Trading logic

The Aurus Gold Guard EA is based on the concept of a confirmed trend , where a trading decision is made only when several independent factors coincide:

confirmation of trend direction on multiple timeframes

filtering by trend strength

protection from flat and chaotic market segments

volatility control

strict risk management

Trading is conducted in both BUY and SELL directions, depending on the current market structure.

Risk management

The advisor provides a flexible choice of position volume management methods:

Fixed lot

Risk as a percentage of current Equity

This allows you to adapt your trading to different account types and risk levels.

Each transaction is accompanied by:

mandatory protective Stop Loss

intelligent trailing mechanism

Smart trailing stop (no knockout)

The built-in trailing stop is designed to take into account the volatility of gold:

trailing is activated only after reaching profit

stop-loss is moved gradually, in increments

a protective buffer against market noise is used

stop loss is never moved in the direction of increasing risk

This approach allows you to maintain profitable trends and reduce the likelihood of premature position closure.

Main characteristics

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15 (recommended)

Trading Type: Trend Following

Trading directions: BUY / SELL

Number of positions: 1 per character

Hedging: not used

Martingale: not used

Averaging: not used

Recommendations for use

It is recommended to use an account with a low spread

The minimum deposit depends on the chosen risk and volume

Before using on a real account, it is recommended to test in Strategy Tester

Optimal for trading during periods of increased liquidity

Important warning

Trading in financial markets involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future profits.

Trading results depend on market conditions and advisor settings.

Keywords (for Market)