Aurus Gold Guard
- エキスパート
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- バージョン: 1.26
- アクティベーション: 5
Aurus Gold Guard EA is a fully automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to work with the XAUUSD (gold) instrument.
The advisor is focused on trading in the direction of a stable trend and uses a multi-level system of filtering market conditions, allowing you to enter the market only in a favorable environment and avoid periods of uncertainty and increased noise.
The advisor does not use martingale, grids or averaging.
Trading logic
The Aurus Gold Guard EA is based on the concept of a confirmed trend , where a trading decision is made only when several independent factors coincide:
-
confirmation of trend direction on multiple timeframes
-
filtering by trend strength
-
protection from flat and chaotic market segments
-
volatility control
-
strict risk management
Trading is conducted in both BUY and SELL directions, depending on the current market structure.
Risk management
The advisor provides a flexible choice of position volume management methods:
-
Fixed lot
-
Risk as a percentage of current Equity
This allows you to adapt your trading to different account types and risk levels.
Each transaction is accompanied by:
-
mandatory protective Stop Loss
-
intelligent trailing mechanism
Smart trailing stop (no knockout)
The built-in trailing stop is designed to take into account the volatility of gold:
-
trailing is activated only after reaching profit
-
stop-loss is moved gradually, in increments
-
a protective buffer against market noise is used
-
stop loss is never moved in the direction of increasing risk
This approach allows you to maintain profitable trends and reduce the likelihood of premature position closure.
Main characteristics
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Instrument: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M15 (recommended)
-
Trading Type: Trend Following
-
Trading directions: BUY / SELL
-
Number of positions: 1 per character
-
Hedging: not used
-
Martingale: not used
-
Averaging: not used
Recommendations for use
-
It is recommended to use an account with a low spread
-
The minimum deposit depends on the chosen risk and volume
-
Before using on a real account, it is recommended to test in Strategy Tester
-
Optimal for trading during periods of increased liquidity
Important warning
Trading in financial markets involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future profits.
Trading results depend on market conditions and advisor settings.