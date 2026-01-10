Bonebreaker Core System
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Shunsuke Kanaya
- Sürüm: 1.4
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Bonebreaker Core System is a fixed-lot, long-only position management EA for XAU symbols, using a Core + Satellites structure with individual take-profits.
Overview
Bonebreaker Core System is an MT4 Expert Advisor designed for XAU instruments and long-only operation.
It uses a two-layer position structure:
-
Core: a single base position intended to remain open during price swings
-
Satellites: additional fixed-lot positions that place individual take-profits to realize partial gains while the core remains
This EA focuses on fixed-lot position management and partial take-profit behavior and does not use lot-multiplying methods.
Key characteristics
-
XAU symbols only, Long-only
-
Fixed lot for core and satellites (no lot multiplication)
-
Core + Satellites, with individual TP for satellites
-
Volatility-aware spacing for additional entries (ATR-adaptive)
-
Entry filters: Rebound confirmation + EMA20 clearance (M1)
-
Protections: Spread filter, rollover new-entry block (23:50–00:10 server time), optional trading time window, optional news pause
-
After closing positions: WAIT cooldown to avoid immediate re-entry
Requirements / Notes
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4
-
Recommended symbol: XAUUSD or a broker’s XAU symbol
-
Recommended testing: Strategy Tester and demo testing before live trading
Trading involves risk. Averaging-style systems may accumulate positions during strong directional moves. Use conservative settings and appropriate account size.
Recommended preset (starting point)
-
InitialLot: 0.01 (default)
-
SatelliteTP_Dollars: 1.20
-
TierTP_Factor: 0.12
-
TierTP_MaxMultiplier: 1.50
-
EMA20_Clearance_Dollars: 0.15
-
MaxSpread_Dollars: 0.70
(These are starting values and should be adjusted based on broker conditions and account size.)Parameters
Trading Schedule (new orders only)
-
TradeStartHour / TradeStartMinute: Start time for new entries (server time).
-
TradeEndHour / TradeEndMinute: End time for new entries (server time).
-
TradeOnMonday … TradeOnSunday: Enable/disable new entries by day of week.
-
NewsTime: Optional news time (server time). Set to 1970.01.01 00:00 to disable.
-
NewsPauseMinutes: Pause new entries X minutes before/after NewsTime.
Entry & Risk
-
InitialLot: Fixed core lot size (satellites use the same fixed lot).
-
GridStep_Dollars: Base spacing for additional entries in dollars (can expand with ATR).
-
MaxPositions_IncludingCore: Maximum number of buy positions (core + satellites).
-
MaxTotalLots: Safety cap for total lots (even with fixed lot).
-
MaxSpread_Dollars: Block new entries when spread exceeds this value (dollars).
Take Profit / Position Management
-
CoreTP_Dollars: Core take profit (used only when there are NO satellites).
-
SatelliteTP_Dollars: Base take profit for each satellite (individual TP).
-
UseTieredSatelliteTP: If true, satellite TP increases by tier (recommended).
-
TierTP_Factor: TP multiplier step per tier.
-
TierTP_MaxMultiplier: Maximum TP multiplier cap.
-
CloseAllIfProfitOutsideHours: If true, closes all positions when outside trading hours and basket profit is positive.
Filters
-
UseReboundFilter: Rebound confirmation filter (M1).
-
ReboundOnlyFirstEntry: If true, applies rebound filter only to the core entry.
-
EMA20_Clearance_Dollars: Required clearance above EMA20 on M1 (dollars).
-
UseDropFilter: Volatility / drop protection filter.
-
DropWatchTF: Timeframe used to detect large bearish moves.
-
DropThreshold_Dollars: Drop threshold in dollars to trigger protection.
-
RequireReboundToExit: If true, requires rebound confirmation before re-enabling entries after protection.
Cooldown & UI
-
UseEntryCooldownAfterTP: If true, waits after closing positions before allowing new entries.
-
EntryCooldownMaxSeconds: Cooldown ends at the next M1 bar OR after this many seconds (whichever comes first).
-
ShowWAIT: Display WAIT label on chart (left-bottom).
Misc
-
MagicNumber: Magic number for this EA’s orders.
-
DebugPrint: Enables debug logs in the Experts tab.