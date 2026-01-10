Bonebreaker Core System is a fixed-lot, long-only position management EA for XAU symbols, using a Core + Satellites structure with individual take-profits.

Overview

Bonebreaker Core System is an MT4 Expert Advisor designed for XAU instruments and long-only operation.

It uses a two-layer position structure:

Core : a single base position intended to remain open during price swings

Satellites: additional fixed-lot positions that place individual take-profits to realize partial gains while the core remains

This EA focuses on fixed-lot position management and partial take-profit behavior and does not use lot-multiplying methods.

Key characteristics

XAU symbols only , Long-only

Fixed lot for core and satellites ( no lot multiplication )

Core + Satellites , with individual TP for satellites

Volatility-aware spacing for additional entries ( ATR-adaptive )

Entry filters: Rebound confirmation + EMA20 clearance (M1)

Protections: Spread filter , rollover new-entry block (23:50–00:10 server time) , optional trading time window , optional news pause

After closing positions: WAIT cooldown to avoid immediate re-entry

Requirements / Notes

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD or a broker’s XAU symbol

Recommended testing: Strategy Tester and demo testing before live trading

Trading involves risk. Averaging-style systems may accumulate positions during strong directional moves. Use conservative settings and appropriate account size.

Recommended preset (starting point)

InitialLot : 0.01 (default)

SatelliteTP_Dollars : 1.20

TierTP_Factor : 0.12

TierTP_MaxMultiplier : 1.50

EMA20_Clearance_Dollars : 0.15

MaxSpread_Dollars: 0.70

(These are starting values and should be adjusted based on broker conditions and account size.)

Trading Schedule (new orders only)

TradeStartHour / TradeStartMinute : Start time for new entries (server time).

TradeEndHour / TradeEndMinute : End time for new entries (server time).

TradeOnMonday … TradeOnSunday : Enable/disable new entries by day of week.

NewsTime : Optional news time (server time). Set to 1970.01.01 00:00 to disable.

NewsPauseMinutes: Pause new entries X minutes before/after NewsTime.

Entry & Risk

InitialLot : Fixed core lot size (satellites use the same fixed lot).

GridStep_Dollars : Base spacing for additional entries in dollars (can expand with ATR).

MaxPositions_IncludingCore : Maximum number of buy positions (core + satellites).

MaxTotalLots : Safety cap for total lots (even with fixed lot).

MaxSpread_Dollars: Block new entries when spread exceeds this value (dollars).

Take Profit / Position Management

CoreTP_Dollars : Core take profit (used only when there are NO satellites ).

SatelliteTP_Dollars : Base take profit for each satellite (individual TP).

UseTieredSatelliteTP : If true, satellite TP increases by tier (recommended).

TierTP_Factor : TP multiplier step per tier.

TierTP_MaxMultiplier : Maximum TP multiplier cap.

CloseAllIfProfitOutsideHours: If true, closes all positions when outside trading hours and basket profit is positive.

Filters

UseReboundFilter : Rebound confirmation filter (M1).

ReboundOnlyFirstEntry : If true, applies rebound filter only to the core entry.

EMA20_Clearance_Dollars : Required clearance above EMA20 on M1 (dollars).

UseDropFilter : Volatility / drop protection filter.

DropWatchTF : Timeframe used to detect large bearish moves.

DropThreshold_Dollars : Drop threshold in dollars to trigger protection.

RequireReboundToExit: If true, requires rebound confirmation before re-enabling entries after protection.

Cooldown & UI

UseEntryCooldownAfterTP : If true, waits after closing positions before allowing new entries.

EntryCooldownMaxSeconds : Cooldown ends at the next M1 bar OR after this many seconds (whichever comes first).

ShowWAIT: Display WAIT label on chart (left-bottom).

Misc

MagicNumber : Magic number for this EA’s orders.

DebugPrint: Enables debug logs in the Experts tab.

Parameters