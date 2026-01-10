Bonebreaker Core System

Bonebreaker Core System is a fixed-lot, long-only position management EA for XAU symbols, using a Core + Satellites structure with individual take-profits.

Overview

Bonebreaker Core System is an MT4 Expert Advisor designed for XAU instruments and long-only operation.
It uses a two-layer position structure:

  • Core: a single base position intended to remain open during price swings

  • Satellites: additional fixed-lot positions that place individual take-profits to realize partial gains while the core remains

This EA focuses on fixed-lot position management and partial take-profit behavior and does not use lot-multiplying methods.

Key characteristics

  • XAU symbols only, Long-only

  • Fixed lot for core and satellites (no lot multiplication)

  • Core + Satellites, with individual TP for satellites

  • Volatility-aware spacing for additional entries (ATR-adaptive)

  • Entry filters: Rebound confirmation + EMA20 clearance (M1)

  • Protections: Spread filter, rollover new-entry block (23:50–00:10 server time), optional trading time window, optional news pause

  • After closing positions: WAIT cooldown to avoid immediate re-entry

Requirements / Notes

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Recommended symbol: XAUUSD or a broker’s XAU symbol

  • Recommended testing: Strategy Tester and demo testing before live trading

Trading involves risk. Averaging-style systems may accumulate positions during strong directional moves. Use conservative settings and appropriate account size.

Recommended preset (starting point)

  • InitialLot: 0.01 (default)

  • SatelliteTP_Dollars: 1.20

  • TierTP_Factor: 0.12

  • TierTP_MaxMultiplier: 1.50

  • EMA20_Clearance_Dollars: 0.15

  • MaxSpread_Dollars: 0.70

(These are starting values and should be adjusted based on broker conditions and account size.)

Parameters

Trading Schedule (new orders only)

  • TradeStartHour / TradeStartMinute: Start time for new entries (server time).

  • TradeEndHour / TradeEndMinute: End time for new entries (server time).

  • TradeOnMonday … TradeOnSunday: Enable/disable new entries by day of week.

  • NewsTime: Optional news time (server time). Set to 1970.01.01 00:00 to disable.

  • NewsPauseMinutes: Pause new entries X minutes before/after NewsTime.

Entry & Risk

  • InitialLot: Fixed core lot size (satellites use the same fixed lot).

  • GridStep_Dollars: Base spacing for additional entries in dollars (can expand with ATR).

  • MaxPositions_IncludingCore: Maximum number of buy positions (core + satellites).

  • MaxTotalLots: Safety cap for total lots (even with fixed lot).

  • MaxSpread_Dollars: Block new entries when spread exceeds this value (dollars).

Take Profit / Position Management

  • CoreTP_Dollars: Core take profit (used only when there are NO satellites).

  • SatelliteTP_Dollars: Base take profit for each satellite (individual TP).

  • UseTieredSatelliteTP: If true, satellite TP increases by tier (recommended).

  • TierTP_Factor: TP multiplier step per tier.

  • TierTP_MaxMultiplier: Maximum TP multiplier cap.

  • CloseAllIfProfitOutsideHours: If true, closes all positions when outside trading hours and basket profit is positive.

Filters

  • UseReboundFilter: Rebound confirmation filter (M1).

  • ReboundOnlyFirstEntry: If true, applies rebound filter only to the core entry.

  • EMA20_Clearance_Dollars: Required clearance above EMA20 on M1 (dollars).

  • UseDropFilter: Volatility / drop protection filter.

  • DropWatchTF: Timeframe used to detect large bearish moves.

  • DropThreshold_Dollars: Drop threshold in dollars to trigger protection.

  • RequireReboundToExit: If true, requires rebound confirmation before re-enabling entries after protection.

Cooldown & UI

  • UseEntryCooldownAfterTP: If true, waits after closing positions before allowing new entries.

  • EntryCooldownMaxSeconds: Cooldown ends at the next M1 bar OR after this many seconds (whichever comes first).

  • ShowWAIT: Display WAIT label on chart (left-bottom).

Misc

  • MagicNumber: Magic number for this EA’s orders.

  • DebugPrint: Enables debug logs in the Experts tab.

