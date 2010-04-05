US30 Evening Breakout MT4

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130989?source=Site+Profile MT5 Version



Trading US30, one of the most traded Indexes in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. US30 Evening Breakout seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system . The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 6% ($600) Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. (This is different from other brokers, there are also brokers where 0.01 lot would only have $60 drawdown) This test was done on ICMarkets. The EA is only made to Buy, as this is the overall trend on US30, and is completely specialized to trade US30 only. The robot itself trades on the 5M chart and waits for a breakout to open a long position. If there is no breakout, it will delete its pending order within 24 minutes to avoid trading weak breakouts. In times of a down trending market the robot will not have a big drawdown, just look at the backtest in 2020 (Covid crash). Unlike EA's that have insane profit factors in backtests but don't actually work, US30 Evening breakout trades exactly like the backtests show. I use the robot myself in my personal portfolio. It can have slippage when the market moves extremely fast, but this is usually not the case because the robot trades late in the day, when there are usually no news releases and no big price spikes.